Global Healthcare/Medical Simulation Markets Report 2021-2025: Use of VR and AR, Utilisation of Ai and Ml Software in Surgical Procedures & Growing Use of HCIT/EMR

The healthcare/medical simulation market is expected to reach USD 3.4 billion by 2026 from USD 1.7 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 15.1% from 2021 to 2026.

The limited access to live patients during training, advancements in medical education, increasing demand for minimally invasive treatments, increasing focus on patient safety, and growing demand for virtual training due to current COVID-19 pandemic are the major factors driving the growth of the medical simulation market.

Moreover, factors such as growing awareness pertaining to simulation education in emerging countries and shortage of healthcare personnel are creating lucrative opportunities for the market players.

"Laparoscopic surgical simulators segment to have the largest share during the forecast period."

Laparoscopic surgical simulators accounted for the largest share of the interventional/surgical simulators market in 2020. The high adoption of simulation techniques in laparoscopy and technological innovations are responsible for the large share of this segment during the forecast period.

"Academic institutes segment to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026."

Based on end user, the medical simulation market is segmented into academic institutes, military organizations, hospitals and others. In 2020, the academic institute segment accounted for the largest share of the medical simulation market in 2020, followed by hospitals and military organizations.

Factors responsible for the growth of this segment are the gradual shift of focus away from traditional learning, advent of advanced simulation-based technologies, wide utilization of simulation models in medical surgeries, increasing focus on minimizing errors, and cost-effectiveness of procedural training for medical physicians.

"APAC to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period."

The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Market growth in the APAC region is mainly driven by the increasing focus on medical education, training, & research and the increasing focus on patient safety and increasing healthcare expenditure.

Key players in the healthcare/medical simulation market

The key players operating in the healthcare/medical simulation market include CAE Inc. (Canada), Laerdal Medical (Norway), 3D Systems (US), Gaumard Scientific Co. (US), Limbs & Things (US), Surgical Science Sweden AG (Sweden), Kyoto Kagaku (Japan), Mentice AB (Sweden), Intelligent Ultrasound Group Plc (UK), Simulab Corp. (US), Simulaids (US).

Premium Insights

Advancements in Medical Technology is a Key Factor Driving the Market Growth

Medical Simulation Anatomical Model Segment and Japan Accounted for the Largest Share of the APAC Market in 2020

China to Register the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

to Register the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period North America to Dominate the Medical Simulation Market During the Forecast Period

to Dominate the Medical Simulation Market During the Forecast Period Developing Countries to Register Higher Growth During the Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Limited Access to Patients During Medical Training

Rising Technological Advancements in Medical Education

Growing Demand for Minimally Invasive Treatments

Increasing Focus on Patient Safety

Growing Preference for Virtual Interaction Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic

Restraints

Limited Availability of Funds

Poorly Designed Medical Simulators

Opportunities

Shortage of Healthcare Personnel

Growing Awareness for Simulation Training in Emerging Economies

Market Challenges

High Cost of Simulators

Operational Challenges

Patent Analysis

Patent Publication Trends for Medical Simulation

Patent Publication Trends (January 2011- June 2021 )

) Jurisdiction and Top Applicant Analysis

Top Applicants & Owners (Companies/Institutions) for Medical Simulation Patents ( January 2011 to June 2021 )

to ) Top Applicant Countries/Regions for Medical Simulation Patents ( January 2011 to June 2021 )

Industry Trends

Use of Virtual Reality (Vr) and Augmented Reality (Ar) in Medical Simulation

High-Fidelity Technological Advancements

Multimodal Approach in the Development of Simulators

Utilisation of Ai and Ml Software in Surgical Procedures

Growing Use of Hcit/Emr

Company Profiles

Key Players

Cae Inc.

3D Systems

Laerdal Medical

Gaumard Scientific Co.

Kyoto Kagaku

Limbs & Things

Mentice Ab

Simulab Corp.

Simulaids

Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc

Operative Experience Inc.

Surgical Science Sweden Ab

Cardionics Inc. (Subsidiary of 3B Scientific)

Scientific) Virtamed Ag

Synbone Ag

Ingmar Medical

Medical-X

Kavo Dental Gmbh

Altay Scientific

Simendo B.V.

Other Players

Vrmagic Holding Ag.

Symgery

Hrv Simulation

Synaptive Medical

Inovus Medical

