Global Hearing Aid Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

The global hearing aid market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. A hearing aid is a small battery-powered electronic device that is used to improve hearing and is worn in or behind the ear. It is used to amplify the sounds to listen, communicate and participate in the daily activities by individuals with low hearing abilities. A hearing aid consists of an amplifier, microphone and a speaker that magnifies sound vibrations entering the ear, perceive larger vibrations and convert them into neural signals that are passed into the brain. The devices are available in a wide range of designs and are customized according to the requirements of the user. For instance, the device may have analog or digital technology for amplification of sound or have earpieces or earmolds to direct the flow of soundwaves and enhance the output quality.



The rising geriatric population across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Old age is often characterized by a gradual hearing loss, which increases the product demand from this section of the population. Furthermore, there has been a significant increase in the incidence of hearing disabilities among the masses. A significant number of cases, especially that of infants, remain untreated, which then results in various psychological and speaking disabilities. Additionally, the introduction of aesthetically appealing designs, coupled with the launch of innovative product variations such as waterproof hearing aids, is also contributing to the market growth.

The implementation of digital technology coupled with the introduction of products that integrate cochlear implant and hearing aid technology to overcome the high-frequency hearing loss is expected to further create a positive outlook for the market. Other factors such as rising noise pollution levels, growing cases of birth complications and ear infections, increasing disposable income and enhanced focus on research and development (R&D) by manufacturers are also expected to drive the market growth. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global hearing aid market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026.



Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Sonova Holding AG, Starkey, MED-EL, William Demant Holding A/S, Widex A/S, Sivantos Group, GN Store Nord A/S, Cochlear Ltd, SeboTek Hearing Systems LLC, ReSound Group, AGX Hearing, Audina Hearing Instruments, Lisound, Banglijian, Glaxosmithkline, Benson Hearing, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global hearing aid market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global hearing aid industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global hearing aid industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the hearing loss?

What is the breakup of the market based on the patient type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global hearing aid industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global hearing aid industry?

What is the structure of the global hearing aid industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global hearing aid industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Hearing Aid Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Hearing Loss

5.6 Market Breakup by Patient Type

5.7 Market Breakup by Technology Type

5.8 Market Breakup by End-User

5.9 Market Breakup by Region

5.10 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Hearing Devices

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Major Types

6.1.2.1 Behind-the-Ear (BTE)

6.1.2.2 Receiver-in-the Ear (RITE)

6.1.2.3 In-the-Ear (ITE)

6.1.2.4 Canal Hearing Aids (CHA)

6.1.2.5 Others

6.1.3 Market Forecast

6.2 Hearing Implants

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Major Types

6.2.2.1 Cochlear Implants

6.2.2.2 BAHA Implants

6.2.3 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Hearing Loss

7.1 Sensorineural Hearing Loss

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Conductive Hearing Loss

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Patient Type

8.1 Adults

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Pediatrics

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Technology Type

9.1 Analog

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Digital

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by End-User

10.1 Hospitals

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 ENT Clinics and Audiology Centres

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Individual

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Others

10.4.1 Market Trends

10.4.2 Market Forecast



11 Market Breakup by Region

11.1 Europe

11.1.1 Market Trends

11.1.2 Market Forecast

11.2 North America

11.2.1 Market Trends

11.2.2 Market Forecast

11.3 Asia Pacific

11.3.1 Market Trends

11.3.2 Market Forecast

11.4 Middle East and Africa

11.4.1 Market Trends

11.4.2 Market Forecast

11.5 Latin America

11.5.1 Market Trends

11.5.2 Market Forecast



12 SWOT Analysis

13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



15 Price Analysis



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Profiles of Key Players

16.3.1 Sonova Holding AG

16.3.2 Starkey

16.3.3 MED-EL

16.3.4 William Demant Holding A/S

16.3.5 Widex A/S

16.3.6 Sivantos Group

16.3.7 GN Store Nord A/S

16.3.8 Cochlear Ltd

16.3.9 SeboTek Hearing Systems LLC

16.3.10 ReSound Group

16.3.11 AGX Hearing

16.3.12 Audina Hearing Instruments

16.3.13 Lisound

16.3.14 Banglijian

16.3.15 Glaxosmithkline

16.3.16 Benson Hearing

