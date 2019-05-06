NEW YORK, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Executive Summary

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Hearing Aid Market. The report analyzes the Hearing Aid Market By Product Type (Behind the Ear, In the Ear, Receiver in the Ear, In the Canal, Completely in the Canal, Others), By Type of Hearing Loss (Conductive, Sensorineural); By Technology (Analog, Digital), By Distribution Channel (Independent Sellers, Retailers, Wholesale, E- Commerce, Hospital Pharmacy, Others) and By End User (Pediatric, Adult). The hearing aid Market has been analyzed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World) and By Country (US, Canada, UK, Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil) for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.



According to the report "Global Hearing Aid Market: World Market Review and Analysis By Technology (Analog, Digital), Product Type(Behind the Ear, In the Ear, Receiver in the Ear, In the Canal, Completely in the Canal, Others), Type of Hearing Loss (Conductive, Sensorineural), End-User (Pediatric, Adult), Sales Channel (Independent Sellers, Retailers, Wholesale, E-Commerce, Hospital Pharmacy, Others) - 2019 Edition: Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024) - By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, ROW), By Country (US, Canada, UK, Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil)", global hearing aid market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 6.15% during 2019 – 2024.



Receiver in the Ear hearing aid has been witnessing growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years backed by production of natural sound without noise and feedback, automatic nature of adjustment to external environment and availability of wireless and telecoil options associated with it. Amongst the regions, Europe accounts for the largest regional share, by value in the global hearing aid market in 2018. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of Europe include rising geriatric population, larger uptake of ototoxic medications and wide presence of hearing aid companies in the region.



The report titled "Global Hearing Aid Market: World Market Review and Analysis By Technology (Analog, Digital), Product Type(Behind the Ear, In the Ear, Receiver in the Ear, In the Canal, Completely in the Canal, Others), Type of Hearing Loss (Conductive, Sensorineural), End-User (Pediatric, Adult), Sales Channel (Independent Sellers, Retailers, Wholesale, E-Commerce, Hospital Pharmacy, Others) - 2019 Edition: Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024) - By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, ROW), By Country (US, Canada, UK, Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil)", has covered and analyzed the potential of Global Hearing Aid market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Hearing Aid market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.



Scope of the Report

Global Hearing Aid Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Global Hearing Aid Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

• By Product Type (Behind the Ear, In the Ear, Receiver in the Ear, In the Canal, Completely in the Canal, Others)

• By Type of Hearing Loss (Conductive, Sensorineural)

• By Technology (Analog, Digital)

• By Distribution Channel (Independent Sellers, Retailers, Wholesale, E- Commerce Hospital Pharmacy Others)

• By End User (Pediatric, Adult)



Regional Markets – North America, Europe, APAC, Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Regional Hearing Aid Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

• By Product Type (Behind the Ear, In the Ear, Receiver in the Ear, In the Canal, Completely in the Canal, Others)

• By Type of Hearing Loss (Conductive, Sensorineural)

• By Technology (Analog, Digital)

• By Distribution Channel (Independent Sellers, Retailers, Wholesale, E- Commerce Hospital Pharmacy Others)

• By End User (Pediatric, Adult)



Country Analysis – US, Canada, UK, Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Hearing Aid Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

• By Type of Hearing Loss (Conductive, Sensorineural)

• By Technology (Analog, Digital)

• By End User (Pediatric, Adult)



Other Report Highlights

• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints

• Market Trends

• Porter Five Force Analysis

• Policy and Regulatory Landscape

• Company Analysis –Sonova Holding AG, Sivantos Pte Ltd, G.N. Store Nord, Starkey Hearing Technologies, William Demant Holding A/S, Widex A/S, Cochlear Limited,Amplifon SpA, Med-El, RION Co. Ltd.



Customization of the Report

The report could be customized according to the client's specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.



