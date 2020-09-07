Global Heart Healthy Ingredients Industry
Global Heart Healthy Ingredients Market to Reach $24.8 Billion by 2027
Sep 07, 2020, 10:15 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Heart Healthy Ingredients estimated at US$16.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$24.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Omega-3, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.3% CAGR and reach US$11.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Soy Protein segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9% CAGR
The Heart Healthy Ingredients market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.
Phytosterol Segment to Record 5% CAGR
In the global Phytosterol segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.2% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 17th edition of our report. The 397-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Andean Grain Products Ltd.
- BASF SE
- Berg Lipidtech AS (BLT)
- Bioriginal Food & Science Corporation
- BTSA Biotecnologias Aplicadas SL
- Croda International Plc.
- Devansoy Inc.
- DuPont de Nemours Inc.
- Eden Foods, Inc.
- FMC Corporation
- Frutarom Industries Ltd.
- Nexira SAS
- Sinomega Biotech Engineering Co., Ltd.
- Tate & Lyle Plc
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Global Competitor Market Shares
Heart Healthy Ingredients Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029
Heart Healthy Ingredients: Improving Cardiovascular Health and
Preventing Ischemic Heart Disease
Alarming Levels of Cardiovascular Disease (CVD) Prevalence and
the Need to Improve Heart Health:The Fundamental Growth Driver
Recent Market Activity
CVD: Fast Facts
The Heart of Heart Problems
Heart Health: LDL-HDL Ratio Crucial Rather than Levels of
Cholesterol
Heart Healthy Ingredients: Recommended Dietary Therapy for
Minimizing Saturated Fat and Cholesterol Intake
Market Fortunes Intrinsically Linked to Trends in the Health &
Wellness Industry
Influence of Healthcare Technology
Global Market Outlook
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Surging Popularity of Omega-3 as the Most Coveted Heart-Healthy
Ingredient Drive Strong Market Growth
Health Benefits of Omega-3 Fatty Acids Drive Demand in
Supplements and Functional Foods
Ultra Concentrated Omega-3 Products Sustain Growth Momentum
Omega 3 Rich Fish Oil Pills: The Only Effective Dietary
Supplement for Heart Health
Softgels and Liquid Capsules: Specialized Delivery System for
Omega-3 PUFAs
Omega-3 Innovations Focus on Minimizing Unfavorable Sensory
Profile
Emerging Countries: High Potential Markets for Omega-3 Products
Key Challenges in Sourcing Omega-3 and Other Marine Nutraceuticals
Brand Innovations in Heart Healthy Ingredients: Spearheading
Growth
Shift in Focus to Prevention Rather than Cure Benefit Market
Expansion
Favorable Regulations Support Demand for Phytosterols-Fortified
Foods
Myriad Benefits and Growing Demand in Health and Functional
Foods Boosts Prospects for Beta Carotene
Role of Natural Ingredients in Cholesterol Control Spurs Demand
in Nutraceuticals
Ballooning Elderly Population: The Vital Growth Driver for
Heart Healthy Ingredients
Key Opportunity Indicators
Longer Life Expectancy: Another Weighty Growth Driver for Heart
Healthy Ingredients
Risk of CVD in Obesity Offers Prospects for Heart Healthy
Ingredients in Weight Management
Diabetics at Higher Risk of Heart Diseases Signals Opportunities
The Hypertension-CVD Link to Drive Market Demand
Food Products with Cardiovascular Benefits:Still a Niche
Segment for Functional Foods
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Heart Healthy Ingredients Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Heart Healthy Ingredients Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Omega-3 (Ingredient Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Omega-3 (Ingredient Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Omega-3 (Ingredient Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Soy Protein (Ingredient Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Soy Protein (Ingredient Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Soy Protein (Ingredient Type) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Phytosterol (Ingredient Type) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Phytosterol (Ingredient Type) Region Wise Breakdown
of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Phytosterol (Ingredient Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Beta Glucan (Ingredient Type) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Beta Glucan (Ingredient Type) Market Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Beta Glucan (Ingredient Type) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Other Ingredient Types (Ingredient Type) World Market
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Other Ingredient Types (Ingredient Type) Historic
Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Other Ingredient Types (Ingredient Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 19: Supplements (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 20: Supplements (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Supplements (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Pharmaceuticals (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Pharmaceuticals (Application) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Pharmaceuticals (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 25: Beverages (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Beverages (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Beverages (Application) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Confectionary & Bakery (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 29: Confectionary & Bakery (Application) Retrospective
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 30: Confectionary & Bakery (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Oils (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Oils (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 33: Oils (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 35: Other Applications (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 36: Other Applications (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Share (in %) by Company:
2018 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 37: Heart Healthy Ingredients Market in the United States
in US$ Million by Ingredient Type: 2020-2027
Table 38: Heart Healthy Ingredients Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States in US$ Million by Ingredient Type: 2012-2019
Table 39: United States Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Share
Breakdown by Ingredient Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: United States Heart Healthy Ingredients Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Heart Healthy Ingredients Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 42: Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 43: Canadian Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Ingredient Type: 2020-2027
Table 44: Heart Healthy Ingredients Market in Canada: Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Ingredient Type for the period
2012-2019
Table 45: Canadian Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Shares in
Percentages by Ingredient Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: Canadian Heart Healthy Ingredients Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 47: Heart Healthy Ingredients Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 48: Canadian Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 49: Japanese Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Ingredient Type: 2020-2027
Table 50: Heart Healthy Ingredients Demand Patterns in Japan in
US$ Million by Ingredient Type: 2012-2019
Table 51: Japanese Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Share in
Percentages by Ingredient Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Heart
Healthy Ingredients in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: Japanese Heart Healthy Ingredients Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 54: Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Share Shift in Japan
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 55: Chinese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Heart
Healthy Ingredients Market in US$ Million by Ingredient Type:
2020-2027
Table 56: Heart Healthy Ingredients Historic Demand Scenario in
China in US$ Million by Ingredient Type: 2012-2019
Table 57: Chinese Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Share
Breakdown by Ingredient Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Chinese Demand for Heart Healthy Ingredients in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 59: Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Review in China in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 60: Chinese Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Heart Healthy Ingredients Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 61: European Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 62: Heart Healthy Ingredients Market in Europe: A
Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 63: European Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Heart Healthy Ingredients Demand Potential in Europe
in US$ Million by Ingredient Type: 2020-2027
Table 65: European Heart Healthy Ingredients Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Ingredient Type: 2012-2019
Table 66: Heart Healthy Ingredients Market in Europe :
Breakdown of Sales by Ingredient Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 67: European Heart Healthy Ingredients Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 68: Heart Healthy Ingredients Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 69: European Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 70: Heart Healthy Ingredients Recent Past, Current &
Future Market Analysis in France in US$ Million by Ingredient
Type: 2020-2027
Table 71: French Heart Healthy Ingredients Market: Historic
Review in US$ Million by Ingredient Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 72: French Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Share Shift
by Ingredient Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: Heart Healthy Ingredients Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 74: French Heart Healthy Ingredients Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 75: French Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
GERMANY
Table 76: German Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Ingredient Type: 2020-2027
Table 77: Heart Healthy Ingredients Market in Germany: Historic
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Ingredient Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 78: German Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Share
Distribution by Ingredient Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: Heart Healthy Ingredients Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: German Heart Healthy Ingredients Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 81: Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Share Distribution
in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 82: Italian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Heart
Healthy Ingredients Market in US$ Million by Ingredient Type:
2020-2027
Table 83: Heart Healthy Ingredients Historic Demand Scenario in
Italy in US$ Million by Ingredient Type: 2012-2019
Table 84: Italian Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Share
Breakdown by Ingredient Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: Italian Demand for Heart Healthy Ingredients in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Review in Italy in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 87: Italian Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 88: United Kingdom Heart Healthy Ingredients Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Ingredient Type:
2020-2027
Table 89: Heart Healthy Ingredients Demand Patterns in the
United Kingdom in US$ Million by Ingredient Type: 2012-2019
Table 90: United Kingdom Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Share
in Percentages by Ingredient Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Heart Healthy Ingredients in US$ Million by Application: 2020
to 2027
Table 92: United Kingdom Heart Healthy Ingredients Market in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 93: Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 94: Spanish Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Ingredient Type: 2020-2027
Table 95: Heart Healthy Ingredients Market in Spain: Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Ingredient Type for the period
2012-2019
Table 96: Spanish Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Shares in
Percentages by Ingredient Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Spanish Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 98: Heart Healthy Ingredients Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 99: Spanish Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 100: Heart Healthy Ingredients Market in Russia in US$
Million by Ingredient Type: 2020-2027
Table 101: Heart Healthy Ingredients Historic Demand Patterns
in Russia in US$ Million by Ingredient Type: 2012-2019
Table 102: Russian Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Share
Breakdown by Ingredient Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Russian Heart Healthy Ingredients Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 104: Heart Healthy Ingredients Historic Demand Patterns
in Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 105: Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 106: Heart Healthy Ingredients Demand Potential in Rest
of Europe in US$ Million by Ingredient Type: 2020-2027
Table 107: Rest of Europe Heart Healthy Ingredients Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Ingredient Type: 2012-2019
Table 108: Heart Healthy Ingredients Market in Rest of Europe:
Breakdown of Sales by Ingredient Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 109: Rest of Europe Heart Healthy Ingredients Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 110: Heart Healthy Ingredients Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 111: Rest of Europe Heart Healthy Ingredients Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 112: Asia-Pacific Heart Healthy Ingredients Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 113: Heart Healthy Ingredients Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: Heart Healthy Ingredients Recent Past, Current &
Future Market Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by
Ingredient Type: 2020-2027
Table 116: Asia-Pacific Heart Healthy Ingredients Market:
Historic Review in US$ Million by Ingredient Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 117: Asia-Pacific Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Share
Shift by Ingredient Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: Heart Healthy Ingredients Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:
2020-2027
Table 119: Asia-Pacific Heart Healthy Ingredients Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 120: Asia-Pacific Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 121: Australian Heart Healthy Ingredients Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Ingredient Type:
2020-2027
Table 122: Heart Healthy Ingredients Market in Australia:
Historic Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Ingredient Type for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 123: Australian Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Share
Distribution by Ingredient Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: Heart Healthy Ingredients Market in Australia:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: Australian Heart Healthy Ingredients Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 126: Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Share Distribution
in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 127: Indian Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Ingredient Type: 2020-2027
Table 128: Heart Healthy Ingredients Market in India: Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Ingredient Type for the period
2012-2019
Table 129: Indian Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Shares in
Percentages by Ingredient Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 130: Indian Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 131: Heart Healthy Ingredients Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 132: Indian Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 133: Heart Healthy Ingredients Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Ingredient Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 134: South Korean Heart Healthy Ingredients Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Ingredient Type: 2012-2019
Table 135: Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Ingredient Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 136: Heart Healthy Ingredients Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 137: South Korean Heart Healthy Ingredients Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 138: Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Heart Healthy Ingredients
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Ingredient
Type: 2020-2027
Table 140: Heart Healthy Ingredients Demand Patterns in Rest of
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Ingredient Type: 2012-2019
Table 141: Rest of Asia-Pacific Heart Healthy Ingredients
Market Share in Percentages by Ingredient Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 142: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Heart Healthy Ingredients in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 143: Rest of Asia-Pacific Heart Healthy Ingredients
Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 144: Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Share Shift in Rest
of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 145: Latin American Heart Healthy Ingredients Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 146: Heart Healthy Ingredients Market in Latin America in
US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 147: Latin American Heart Healthy Ingredients Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 148: Latin American Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Heart Healthy Ingredients Market in US$ Million by Ingredient
Type: 2020-2027
Table 149: Heart Healthy Ingredients Historic Demand Scenario
in Latin America in US$ Million by Ingredient Type: 2012-2019
Table 150: Latin American Heart Healthy Ingredients Market
Share Breakdown by Ingredient Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Latin American Demand for Heart Healthy Ingredients
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 152: Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 153: Latin American Heart Healthy Ingredients Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 154: Heart Healthy Ingredients Demand Potential in
Argentina in US$ Million by Ingredient Type: 2020-2027
Table 155: Argentinean Heart Healthy Ingredients Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Ingredient Type: 2012-2019
Table 156: Heart Healthy Ingredients Market in Argentina:
Breakdown of Sales by Ingredient Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 157: Argentinean Heart Healthy Ingredients Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 158: Heart Healthy Ingredients Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 159: Argentinean Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 160: Heart Healthy Ingredients Recent Past, Current &
Future Market Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Ingredient
Type: 2020-2027
Table 161: Brazilian Heart Healthy Ingredients Market: Historic
Review in US$ Million by Ingredient Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 162: Brazilian Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Share
Shift by Ingredient Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: Heart Healthy Ingredients Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 164: Brazilian Heart Healthy Ingredients Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 165: Brazilian Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
MEXICO
Table 166: Mexican Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Ingredient Type: 2020-2027
Table 167: Heart Healthy Ingredients Market in Mexico: Historic
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Ingredient Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 168: Mexican Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Share
Distribution by Ingredient Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 169: Heart Healthy Ingredients Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 170: Mexican Heart Healthy Ingredients Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 171: Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Share Distribution
in Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 172: Heart Healthy Ingredients Market in Rest of Latin
America in US$ Million by Ingredient Type: 2020-2027
Table 173: Heart Healthy Ingredients Historic Demand Patterns
in Rest of Latin America in US$ Million by Ingredient Type:
2012-2019
Table 174: Rest of Latin America Heart Healthy Ingredients
Market Share Breakdown by Ingredient Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 175: Rest of Latin America Heart Healthy Ingredients
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 176: Heart Healthy Ingredients Historic Demand Patterns
in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 177: Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Share Breakdown in
Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 178: The Middle East Heart Healthy Ingredients Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 179: Heart Healthy Ingredients Market in the Middle East
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 180: The Middle East Heart Healthy Ingredients Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 181: The Middle East Heart Healthy Ingredients Market in
US$ Million by Ingredient Type: 2020-2027
Table 182: Heart Healthy Ingredients Market in the Middle East:
Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Ingredient Type for the
period 2012-2019
Table 183: The Middle East Heart Healthy Ingredients Market
Shares in Percentages by Ingredient Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 184: The Middle East Heart Healthy Ingredients Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 185: Heart Healthy Ingredients Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 186: The Middle East Heart Healthy Ingredients Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 187: Iranian Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Ingredient Type: 2020-2027
Table 188: Heart Healthy Ingredients Demand Patterns in Iran in
US$ Million by Ingredient Type: 2012-2019
Table 189: Iranian Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Share in
Percentages by Ingredient Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 190: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Heart
Healthy Ingredients in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 191: Iranian Heart Healthy Ingredients Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 192: Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Share Shift in Iran
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 193: Heart Healthy Ingredients Demand Potential in Israel
in US$ Million by Ingredient Type: 2020-2027
Table 194: Israeli Heart Healthy Ingredients Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Ingredient Type: 2012-2019
Table 195: Heart Healthy Ingredients Market in Israel:
Breakdown of Sales by Ingredient Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 196: Israeli Heart Healthy Ingredients Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 197: Heart Healthy Ingredients Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 198: Israeli Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 199: Saudi Arabian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Heart Healthy Ingredients Market in US$ Million by Ingredient
Type: 2020-2027
Table 200: Heart Healthy Ingredients Historic Demand Scenario
in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Ingredient Type: 2012-2019
Table 201: Saudi Arabian Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Share
Breakdown by Ingredient Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 202: Saudi Arabian Demand for Heart Healthy Ingredients
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 203: Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Review in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 204: Saudi Arabian Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 205: Heart Healthy Ingredients Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Ingredient Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 206: United Arab Emirates Heart Healthy Ingredients
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Ingredient Type:
2012-2019
Table 207: Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Share Distribution
in United Arab Emirates by Ingredient Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 208: Heart Healthy Ingredients Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 209: United Arab Emirates Heart Healthy Ingredients
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2012-2019
Table 210: Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Share Distribution
in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 211: Rest of Middle East Heart Healthy Ingredients Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Ingredient Type:
2020-2027
Table 212: Heart Healthy Ingredients Market in Rest of Middle
East: Historic Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Ingredient
Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 213: Rest of Middle East Heart Healthy Ingredients Market
Share Distribution by Ingredient Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 214: Heart Healthy Ingredients Market in Rest of Middle
East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 215: Rest of Middle East Heart Healthy Ingredients Market
in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 216: Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Share Distribution
in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 217: Heart Healthy Ingredients Market in Africa in US$
Million by Ingredient Type: 2020-2027
Table 218: Heart Healthy Ingredients Historic Demand Patterns
in Africa in US$ Million by Ingredient Type: 2012-2019
Table 219: African Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Share
Breakdown by Ingredient Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 220: African Heart Healthy Ingredients Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 221: Heart Healthy Ingredients Historic Demand Patterns
in Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 222: Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 145
