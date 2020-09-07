Global Heart Healthy Ingredients Industry

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Heart Healthy Ingredients estimated at US$16.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$24.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Omega-3, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.3% CAGR and reach US$11.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Soy Protein segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9% CAGR



The Heart Healthy Ingredients market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.



Phytosterol Segment to Record 5% CAGR



In the global Phytosterol segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.2% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 17th edition of our report. The 397-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Andean Grain Products Ltd.

BASF SE

Berg Lipidtech AS (BLT)

Bioriginal Food & Science Corporation

BTSA Biotecnologias Aplicadas SL

Croda International Plc.

Devansoy Inc.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Eden Foods, Inc.

FMC Corporation

Frutarom Industries Ltd.

Nexira SAS

Sinomega Biotech Engineering Co., Ltd.

Tate & Lyle Plc









I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Heart Healthy Ingredients Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

Heart Healthy Ingredients: Improving Cardiovascular Health and

Preventing Ischemic Heart Disease

Alarming Levels of Cardiovascular Disease (CVD) Prevalence and

the Need to Improve Heart Health:The Fundamental Growth Driver

Recent Market Activity

CVD: Fast Facts

The Heart of Heart Problems

Heart Health: LDL-HDL Ratio Crucial Rather than Levels of

Cholesterol

Heart Healthy Ingredients: Recommended Dietary Therapy for

Minimizing Saturated Fat and Cholesterol Intake

Market Fortunes Intrinsically Linked to Trends in the Health &

Wellness Industry

Influence of Healthcare Technology

Global Market Outlook



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Surging Popularity of Omega-3 as the Most Coveted Heart-Healthy

Ingredient Drive Strong Market Growth

Health Benefits of Omega-3 Fatty Acids Drive Demand in

Supplements and Functional Foods

Ultra Concentrated Omega-3 Products Sustain Growth Momentum

Omega 3 Rich Fish Oil Pills: The Only Effective Dietary

Supplement for Heart Health

Softgels and Liquid Capsules: Specialized Delivery System for

Omega-3 PUFAs

Omega-3 Innovations Focus on Minimizing Unfavorable Sensory

Profile

Emerging Countries: High Potential Markets for Omega-3 Products

Key Challenges in Sourcing Omega-3 and Other Marine Nutraceuticals

Brand Innovations in Heart Healthy Ingredients: Spearheading

Growth

Shift in Focus to Prevention Rather than Cure Benefit Market

Expansion

Favorable Regulations Support Demand for Phytosterols-Fortified

Foods

Myriad Benefits and Growing Demand in Health and Functional

Foods Boosts Prospects for Beta Carotene

Role of Natural Ingredients in Cholesterol Control Spurs Demand

in Nutraceuticals

Ballooning Elderly Population: The Vital Growth Driver for

Heart Healthy Ingredients

Key Opportunity Indicators

Longer Life Expectancy: Another Weighty Growth Driver for Heart

Healthy Ingredients

Risk of CVD in Obesity Offers Prospects for Heart Healthy

Ingredients in Weight Management

Diabetics at Higher Risk of Heart Diseases Signals Opportunities

The Hypertension-CVD Link to Drive Market Demand

Food Products with Cardiovascular Benefits:Still a Niche

Segment for Functional Foods



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 145

