Global Heart Valve Repair and Replacement Devices Market to 2023 - Key Vendors are Abbott, Boston Scientific, CryoLife, Edwards Lifesciences, LivaNova, & Medtronic

DUBLIN, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Heart Valve Repair and Replacement Devices Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analysts have predicted that the heart valve repair and replacement devices market will register a CAGR of nearly 16% by 2023.

The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases will drive the heart valve repair and replacement devices market growth in the forthcoming years. Disorders including the aortic stenosis, pulmonary stenosis, and a congenital heart defect have led to rising demand for heart valve repair and replacement devices. In addition, factors including tobacco abuse, high cholesterol, blood pressure, and obesity are also mainly responsible for creating a rising demand for heart valve repair and replacement devices in the long run.

Market Overview

Rising demand for heart valve therapies

One of the growth drivers of the global heart valve repair and replacement devices market is the rising demand for heart valve therapies. The growing incidence of heart valve diseases such as stenosis and regurgitation led to the high demand for heart valve therapies such as heart valve repair and replacement.

Shortage of cardiologists

One of the challenges in the growth of the global heart valve repair and replacement devices market is the shortage of cardiologists. Lack of expertise increases the probability of misdiagnosis and improper treatment care, which can cause harm to patients.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be moderately fragmented with the presence of several market players. Vendors in the market are focusing on strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and other developments to improve their market share and expand their presence globally. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Heart valve replacement devices - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Heart valve repair devices - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SURGERY

Market segmentation by surgery

Comparison by surgery

Minimally invasive surgeries - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Transcatheter surgeries - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Open surgeries - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by surgery

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 ROW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Technological advances

Development of heart valve with tissue engineering approach

Industry developments

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Abbott

Boston Scientific Corporation

CryoLife, Inc

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

LivaNova PLC

Medtronic

PART 15: APPENDIX



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lqn42j





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

