Global Heart Valve Repair and Replacement Devices Market to 2023 - Key Vendors are Abbott, Boston Scientific, CryoLife, Edwards Lifesciences, LivaNova, & Medtronic
May 02, 2019, 07:30 ET
The "Global Heart Valve Repair and Replacement Devices Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The analysts have predicted that the heart valve repair and replacement devices market will register a CAGR of nearly 16% by 2023.
The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases will drive the heart valve repair and replacement devices market growth in the forthcoming years. Disorders including the aortic stenosis, pulmonary stenosis, and a congenital heart defect have led to rising demand for heart valve repair and replacement devices. In addition, factors including tobacco abuse, high cholesterol, blood pressure, and obesity are also mainly responsible for creating a rising demand for heart valve repair and replacement devices in the long run.
Market Overview
Rising demand for heart valve therapies
One of the growth drivers of the global heart valve repair and replacement devices market is the rising demand for heart valve therapies. The growing incidence of heart valve diseases such as stenosis and regurgitation led to the high demand for heart valve therapies such as heart valve repair and replacement.
Shortage of cardiologists
One of the challenges in the growth of the global heart valve repair and replacement devices market is the shortage of cardiologists. Lack of expertise increases the probability of misdiagnosis and improper treatment care, which can cause harm to patients.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be moderately fragmented with the presence of several market players. Vendors in the market are focusing on strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and other developments to improve their market share and expand their presence globally. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Market segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Heart valve replacement devices - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Heart valve repair devices - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SURGERY
- Market segmentation by surgery
- Comparison by surgery
- Minimally invasive surgeries - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Transcatheter surgeries - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Open surgeries - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by surgery
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Technological advances
- Development of heart valve with tissue engineering approach
- Industry developments
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Abbott
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- CryoLife, Inc
- Edwards Lifesciences Corporation
- LivaNova PLC
- Medtronic
PART 15: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lqn42j
