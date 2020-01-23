Global Hearth Industry

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hearth market worldwide is projected to grow by US$4.6 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 3.8%. Wood, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4.2 Billion by the year 2025, Wood will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$165.7 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$135.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Wood will reach a market size of US$148.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Barbas Bellfires; Empire Comfort Systems; Europeanhome; FPI Fireplace Products International Ltd.; GHP Group, Inc.; Hearth Products Controls Co.; Hearthstone Stoves; HNI Corporation; Innovative Hearth Products; Jotul AS; Nordpeis; Pacific Energy; Rasmussen Gas Logs and Grills; RH Peterson Co.; Stellar Hearth Products; Travis Industries Inc.; Wilkening Fireplace Company



