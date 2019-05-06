Global Heat Exchangers Market 2019 - Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts to 2024

DUBLIN, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Heat Exchangers - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Heat Exchangers in US$ by the following Product Segments: Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers, Plate Heat Exchangers (Gasketed PHE, Welded PHE, Brazed PHE, & Other PHE), Air Coolers, Cooling Towers, and Other Heat Exchangers. Further, the market is also analyzed by the following End-Use Segments: Chemicals Industry, Oil & Gas Industry, HVAC and Refrigeration, Food and Beverage, Power Generation, and Others.

The report profiles 424 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. ( USA )

) Alfa Laval AB ( Sweden )

) Tranter Inc. ( USA )

) API Heat Transfer ( USA )

) Balcke-Drr GmbH ( Germany )

) Barriquand Technologies Thermiques ( France )

) Danfoss ( Denmark )

) Doosan Corporation ( South Korea )

) Enerquip, Inc. ( USA )

) FUNKE WRMEAUSTAUSCHER APPARATEBAU GMB ( Germany )

) Guntner U.S. LLC ( USA )

) Hamon Group ( Belgium )

) Harsco Industrial Air-X-Changers ( USA )

) Hisaka Works , Ltd ( Japan )

, Ltd ( ) HRS Heat Exchangers Ltd (UK)

Johnson Controls ( Ireland )

) Kelvion ( Germany )

) Koch Heat Transfer Company ( USA )

) McDermott

Mersen ( USA )

) SmartHeat Inc. ( USA )

) SPX Cooling Technologies, Inc. ( USA )

) SPX FLOW, Inc. ( USA )

) SWEP International AB ( Sweden )

) Vahterus Oy ( Finland )

) Xylem Inc. ( USA )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



4. END-USE MARKET ANALYSIS



5. PRICING AND DISTRIBUTION



6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



9. COMPANY PROFILES

Total Companies Profiled: 424 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 475)

The United States (110)

(110) Canada (12)

(12) Japan (7)

(7) Europe (259)

(259) France (12)

(12) Germany (52)

(52) The United Kingdom (42)

(42) Italy (47)

(47) Spain (6)

(6) Rest of Europe (100)

(100) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (74)

(Excluding Japan) (74) Middle East (12)

(12) Africa (1)

