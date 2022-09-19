Global Heat Pump Market Revenue to Hit USD 94 Billion by 2030: Global Market Insights Inc.

The water source heat pump market is anticipated to reach USD 1 billion by 2030 on account of high demand for HVAC systems and the rising number of renovation activities in non-residential structures.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global heat pump market is expected to record a valuation of USD 94 billion by 2030, according to the latest research study by Global Market Insights Inc.

Heat Pump Market

Rapidly increasing population and a growing number of household units in developing regions will boost the demand for power-saving space heating solutions. Renewable heating systems are particularly gaining traction in the service sector, with a growing need for energy-efficient technologies. Several governments worldwide are spreading awareness regarding the harmful impact of fossil fuel-based energy systems, which continue to prevail across commercial as well as residential users.

The water source heat pump market is anticipated to reach USD 1 billion by 2030. High demand for HVAC systems and the rising number of renovation activities in non-residential structures will influence the product adoption. These heat pumps are widely used in the hospitality sector, hospitals, and private properties, due to high-efficiency heating and cooling capabilities. They are also the preferred low-carbon sources of heating with optimum performance reliability and low retrofitting & installation costs.

The study indicates substantial product demand from commercial applications, supported by dramatic growth in investments across the servicing sector. Development of advanced infrastructure for hospitals, universities, office centers, and hotels, are pushing the demand for sustainable heating technologies.

The Latin America heat pump market size is poised to witness steady expansion, with a fast-growing population across the region. The report indicates a spurt in consumer expenditure for installing space heating solutions as a key industry driver. A positive outlook toward clean energy alternatives and favorable acceptance of eco-friendlier HVAC systems will foster heat pump deployment in the region. LATAM has a high prevalence of climatic changes and disasters, while it also accounts for 8.4% of global carbon emissions. With significant concerns associated with environmental challenges, consumers will gradually shift to energy-saving heating & cooling systems.

Major companies operating in the heat pump market are Finn Geotherm UK Limited, Bosch Thermotechnology Corp., Viessmann, Panasonic CorporationDaikin, Carrier, NIBE Industrier AB, Trane, Vaillant Group, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Lochinvar, Danfoss, WOLF GmbH, Johnson Controls, Kensa Heat Pumps, and many others. These leaders are implementing effective strategies for innovative product development.

