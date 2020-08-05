Global Heat-treated Steel Plates Industry

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Heat-treated Steel Plates estimated at US$105.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$123.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Carbon Steel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.8% CAGR and reach US$48.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Alloy segment is readjusted to a revised 2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899616/?utm_source=PRN

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $28.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.3% CAGR

The Heat-treated Steel Plates market in the U.S. is estimated at US$28.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$24.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.4% and 1.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.9% CAGR.

Stainless Segment to Record 1.7% CAGR

In the global Stainless segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$26.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$29.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$16.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 287-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Ansteel Group Corp. Ltd.

ArcelorMittal

ATI (Allegheny Technologies)

Baosteel Group Corporation

Bisalloy Jigang ( Shandong ) Steel Plate Co. Ltd.

) Steel Plate Co. Ltd. Essar Steel India Ltd.

Evraz North America

Hyundai Steel Co., Ltd.

JFE Holdings, Inc.

Jiangsu Shagang Group

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd.

& Power Ltd. JSW Steel Ltd.

Metinvest Holding, LLC

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation

Novolipetsk Steel

Outokumpu Oyj

Posco Co., Ltd.

Simplex Metal & Alloys

Stanch Stainless Steel

Steel Authority of India Ltd. (SAIL)

Tata Steel Ltd.

ThyssenKrupp AG

Triton Alloys

Vitkovice Steel, A.S.

Voestalpine AG

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899616/?utm_source=PRN



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Heat-treated Steel Plates Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Heat-treated Steel Plates Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Heat-treated Steel Plates Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Heat-treated Steel Plates Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Carbon Steel (Steel Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Carbon Steel (Steel Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Carbon Steel (Steel Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Alloy (Steel Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Alloy (Steel Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Alloy (Steel Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Stainless (Steel Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Stainless (Steel Type) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Stainless (Steel Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Construction (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Construction (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Construction (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Energy & Power (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Energy & Power (Application) Global Historic Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Energy & Power (Application) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Industrial Machinery (Application) Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years

2020 through 2027



Table 20: Industrial Machinery (Application) Analysis of

Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years

2012 to 2019



Table 21: Industrial Machinery (Application) Global Market

Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Automotive & Defense Vehicles (Application) Global

Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 23: Automotive & Defense Vehicles (Application) Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Automotive & Defense Vehicles (Application)

Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Shipbuilding (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Shipbuilding (Application) Historic Demand Patterns

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Shipbuilding (Application) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Heat-treated Steel Plates Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: United States Heat-treated Steel Plates Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Steel Type: 2020 to

2027



Table 29: Heat-treated Steel Plates Market in the United States

by Steel Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 30: United States Heat-treated Steel Plates Market Share

Breakdown by Steel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: United States Heat-treated Steel Plates Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Heat-treated Steel Plates Historic Demand Patterns in

the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 33: Heat-treated Steel Plates Market Share Breakdown in

the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canadian Heat-treated Steel Plates Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Steel Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Canadian Heat-treated Steel Plates Historic Market

Review by Steel Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 36: Heat-treated Steel Plates Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Steel Type for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 37: Canadian Heat-treated Steel Plates Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 38: Heat-treated Steel Plates Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 39: Canadian Heat-treated Steel Plates Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 40: Japanese Market for Heat-treated Steel Plates: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Steel Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Heat-treated Steel Plates Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Steel Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 42: Japanese Heat-treated Steel Plates Market Share

Analysis by Steel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Heat-treated Steel Plates in US$ Million by Application: 2020

to 2027



Table 44: Japanese Heat-treated Steel Plates Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 45: Heat-treated Steel Plates Market Share Shift in Japan

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 46: Chinese Heat-treated Steel Plates Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Steel Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 47: Heat-treated Steel Plates Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Steel Type: 2012-2019



Table 48: Chinese Heat-treated Steel Plates Market by Steel

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 49: Chinese Demand for Heat-treated Steel Plates in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Heat-treated Steel Plates Market Review in China in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 51: Chinese Heat-treated Steel Plates Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Heat-treated Steel Plates Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 52: European Heat-treated Steel Plates Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 53: Heat-treated Steel Plates Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: European Heat-treated Steel Plates Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: European Heat-treated Steel Plates Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Steel Type: 2020-2027



Table 56: Heat-treated Steel Plates Market in Europe in US$

Million by Steel Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 57: European Heat-treated Steel Plates Market Share

Breakdown by Steel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: European Heat-treated Steel Plates Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 59: Heat-treated Steel Plates Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 60: European Heat-treated Steel Plates Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 61: Heat-treated Steel Plates Market in France by Steel

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 62: French Heat-treated Steel Plates Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Steel Type: 2012-2019



Table 63: French Heat-treated Steel Plates Market Share

Analysis by Steel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Heat-treated Steel Plates Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 65: French Heat-treated Steel Plates Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 66: French Heat-treated Steel Plates Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



GERMANY

Table 67: Heat-treated Steel Plates Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Steel Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: German Heat-treated Steel Plates Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Steel Type: 2012-2019



Table 69: German Heat-treated Steel Plates Market Share

Breakdown by Steel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: Heat-treated Steel Plates Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: German Heat-treated Steel Plates Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 72: Heat-treated Steel Plates Market Share Distribution

in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 73: Italian Heat-treated Steel Plates Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Steel Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Heat-treated Steel Plates Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Steel Type: 2012-2019



Table 75: Italian Heat-treated Steel Plates Market by Steel

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 76: Italian Demand for Heat-treated Steel Plates in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: Heat-treated Steel Plates Market Review in Italy in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 78: Italian Heat-treated Steel Plates Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Heat-treated Steel Plates:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Steel

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Heat-treated Steel Plates Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Steel Type

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 81: United Kingdom Heat-treated Steel Plates Market Share

Analysis by Steel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Heat-treated Steel Plates in US$ Million by Application: 2020

to 2027



Table 83: United Kingdom Heat-treated Steel Plates Market in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 84: Heat-treated Steel Plates Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 85: Spanish Heat-treated Steel Plates Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Steel Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Spanish Heat-treated Steel Plates Historic Market

Review by Steel Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 87: Heat-treated Steel Plates Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Steel Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 88: Spanish Heat-treated Steel Plates Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Heat-treated Steel Plates Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 90: Spanish Heat-treated Steel Plates Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 91: Russian Heat-treated Steel Plates Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Steel Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Heat-treated Steel Plates Market in Russia by Steel

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 93: Russian Heat-treated Steel Plates Market Share

Breakdown by Steel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Russian Heat-treated Steel Plates Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Heat-treated Steel Plates Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 96: Heat-treated Steel Plates Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Heat-treated Steel Plates Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Steel Type: 2020-2027



Table 98: Heat-treated Steel Plates Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million by Steel Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 99: Rest of Europe Heat-treated Steel Plates Market Share

Breakdown by Steel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Rest of Europe Heat-treated Steel Plates Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 101: Heat-treated Steel Plates Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Rest of Europe Heat-treated Steel Plates Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Heat-treated Steel Plates Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 104: Heat-treated Steel Plates Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Heat-treated Steel Plates Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Heat-treated Steel Plates Market in Asia-Pacific by

Steel Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Heat-treated Steel Plates Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Steel Type: 2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Heat-treated Steel Plates Market Share

Analysis by Steel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Heat-treated Steel Plates Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:

2020-2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Heat-treated Steel Plates Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Heat-treated Steel Plates Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 112: Heat-treated Steel Plates Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Steel Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Australian Heat-treated Steel Plates Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Steel Type: 2012-2019



Table 114: Australian Heat-treated Steel Plates Market Share

Breakdown by Steel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Heat-treated Steel Plates Market in Australia:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Australian Heat-treated Steel Plates Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 117: Heat-treated Steel Plates Market Share Distribution

in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 118: Indian Heat-treated Steel Plates Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Steel Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Indian Heat-treated Steel Plates Historic Market

Review by Steel Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 120: Heat-treated Steel Plates Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Steel Type for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 121: Indian Heat-treated Steel Plates Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Heat-treated Steel Plates Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 123: Indian Heat-treated Steel Plates Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 124: Heat-treated Steel Plates Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Steel Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: South Korean Heat-treated Steel Plates Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Steel Type: 2012-2019



Table 126: Heat-treated Steel Plates Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by Steel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Heat-treated Steel Plates Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: South Korean Heat-treated Steel Plates Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 129: Heat-treated Steel Plates Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Heat-treated Steel

Plates: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Steel Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: Heat-treated Steel Plates Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Steel

Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Heat-treated Steel Plates

Market Share Analysis by Steel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Heat-treated Steel Plates in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Heat-treated Steel Plates

Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 135: Heat-treated Steel Plates Market Share Shift in Rest

of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 136: Latin American Heat-treated Steel Plates Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 137: Heat-treated Steel Plates Market in Latin America in

US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Heat-treated Steel Plates Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 139: Latin American Heat-treated Steel Plates Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Steel Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 140: Heat-treated Steel Plates Historic Market Analysis

in Latin America in US$ Million by Steel Type: 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Heat-treated Steel Plates Marketby

Steel Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 142: Latin American Demand for Heat-treated Steel Plates

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 143: Heat-treated Steel Plates Market Review in Latin

America in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Heat-treated Steel Plates Market

Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 145: Argentinean Heat-treated Steel Plates Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Steel Type: 2020-2027



Table 146: Heat-treated Steel Plates Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Steel Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 147: Argentinean Heat-treated Steel Plates Market Share

Breakdown by Steel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Argentinean Heat-treated Steel Plates Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 149: Heat-treated Steel Plates Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 150: Argentinean Heat-treated Steel Plates Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 151: Heat-treated Steel Plates Market in Brazil by Steel

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 152: Brazilian Heat-treated Steel Plates Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Steel Type: 2012-2019



Table 153: Brazilian Heat-treated Steel Plates Market Share

Analysis by Steel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Heat-treated Steel Plates Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 155: Brazilian Heat-treated Steel Plates Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 156: Brazilian Heat-treated Steel Plates Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



MEXICO

Table 157: Heat-treated Steel Plates Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Steel Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Mexican Heat-treated Steel Plates Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Steel Type: 2012-2019



Table 159: Mexican Heat-treated Steel Plates Market Share

Breakdown by Steel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Heat-treated Steel Plates Market in Mexico: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Mexican Heat-treated Steel Plates Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 162: Heat-treated Steel Plates Market Share Distribution

in Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 163: Rest of Latin America Heat-treated Steel Plates

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Steel Type:

2020 to 2027



Table 164: Heat-treated Steel Plates Market in Rest of Latin

America by Steel Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 165: Rest of Latin America Heat-treated Steel Plates

Market Share Breakdown by Steel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: Rest of Latin America Heat-treated Steel Plates

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 167: Heat-treated Steel Plates Historic Demand Patterns

in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 168: Heat-treated Steel Plates Market Share Breakdown in

Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 169: The Middle East Heat-treated Steel Plates Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 170: Heat-treated Steel Plates Market in the Middle East

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 171: The Middle East Heat-treated Steel Plates Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 172: The Middle East Heat-treated Steel Plates Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Steel Type: 2020 to

2027



Table 173: The Middle East Heat-treated Steel Plates Historic

Marketby Steel Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 174: Heat-treated Steel Plates Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Steel Type for 2012,2020,

and 2027



Table 175: The Middle East Heat-treated Steel Plates Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 176: Heat-treated Steel Plates Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 177: The Middle East Heat-treated Steel Plates Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 178: Iranian Market for Heat-treated Steel Plates: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Steel Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 179: Heat-treated Steel Plates Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Steel Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 180: Iranian Heat-treated Steel Plates Market Share

Analysis by Steel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Heat-treated Steel Plates in US$ Million by Application: 2020

to 2027



Table 182: Iranian Heat-treated Steel Plates Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 183: Heat-treated Steel Plates Market Share Shift in Iran

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 184: Israeli Heat-treated Steel Plates Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Steel Type: 2020-2027



Table 185: Heat-treated Steel Plates Market in Israel in US$

Million by Steel Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 186: Israeli Heat-treated Steel Plates Market Share

Breakdown by Steel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Israeli Heat-treated Steel Plates Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 188: Heat-treated Steel Plates Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 189: Israeli Heat-treated Steel Plates Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 190: Saudi Arabian Heat-treated Steel Plates Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Steel Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 191: Heat-treated Steel Plates Historic Market Analysis

in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Steel Type: 2012-2019



Table 192: Saudi Arabian Heat-treated Steel Plates Market by

Steel Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Heat-treated Steel Plates

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 194: Heat-treated Steel Plates Market Review in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 195: Saudi Arabian Heat-treated Steel Plates Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 196: Heat-treated Steel Plates Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Steel Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: United Arab Emirates Heat-treated Steel Plates

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Steel Type:

2012-2019



Table 198: Heat-treated Steel Plates Market Share Distribution

in United Arab Emirates by Steel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Heat-treated Steel Plates Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: United Arab Emirates Heat-treated Steel Plates

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2012-2019



Table 201: Heat-treated Steel Plates Market Share Distribution

in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 202: Heat-treated Steel Plates Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Steel Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: Rest of Middle East Heat-treated Steel Plates

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Steel Type:

2012-2019



Table 204: Rest of Middle East Heat-treated Steel Plates Market

Share Breakdown by Steel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: Heat-treated Steel Plates Market in Rest of Middle

East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: Rest of Middle East Heat-treated Steel Plates Market

in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 207: Heat-treated Steel Plates Market Share Distribution

in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 208: African Heat-treated Steel Plates Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Steel Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 209: Heat-treated Steel Plates Market in Africa by Steel

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 210: African Heat-treated Steel Plates Market Share

Breakdown by Steel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: African Heat-treated Steel Plates Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 212: Heat-treated Steel Plates Historic Demand Patterns

in Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 213: Heat-treated Steel Plates Market Share Breakdown in

Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 44

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899616/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1-339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

