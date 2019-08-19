Global Heat Treatment Market to 2023 - Growing Influence of 3-D Printing / Introduction of New Sources of Heat / Application of IoT Concept

DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Heat Treatment Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Heat Treatment Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2019-2023), provides analysis of the global heat treatment market, with detailed analysis of market size and growth, and segmentation of the industry. The analysis includes the market by value, by the process, and by the application. The report also provides the regional value of heat treatment market.



Heat treatment industry is very vast and can be classified on various verticals. Such as, on the basis of materials which requires the maximum heat treating methods (steel, copper, aluminum, cast iron and nickle), on the basis of process i.e. the method which is applied on the metal (annealing, normalizing, case hardening, hardening & tempering and others), on the basis of application i.e. the industries which are dominating in applying heat treatment in their production processes (aerospace, automobile, metalworking, construction, etc.) and lastly, on the basis of equipment's (fuel-fired furnace, electrically heated furnace and others).



The global heat treatment market has increased at a significant CAGR during the years 2016-2018 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2019-2023 tremendously. The heat treatment market is expected to increase due to many growth drivers such as increasing demand for cnc-incorporated machine tools, escalating light vehicle production, increasing usage of vacuum heat treatment technology, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as the growth of global second-hand machine market, problems related to heat treatment processes, etc. Global heat treatment market is expected to observe some new market trends such as the growing influence of 3-D printing, the introduction of new sources of heat, etc.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global heat treatment market has also been forecasted for the years 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



Bodycote, Aalberts, Aterian Investment Partners (Bluewater Thermal Solutions) and Kennametal Inc. are some of the key players operating in the global heat treatment market, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies are provided.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1.1 Heat Treatment: Meaning

2.1.2 Stages of Heat Treatment

2.1.3 Heat Treatment Industry: Synopsis

2.1.4 Heat Treatment Industry: On the Basis of Material

2.1.5 Heat Treatment Industry: On the Basis of Processes

2.1.6 Heat Treatment Industry: On the Basis of Application

2.1.7 Heat Treatment Industry: On the Basis of Equipment



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Heat Treatment Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Heat Treatment Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Heat Treatment Market by Region

3.2 Global Heat Treatment Market: Process Analysis

3.2.1 Global Heat Treatment Market by Process

3.2.2 Global Case Hardening Heat Treatment Market by Value

3.2.3 Global Other Heat Treatment Market by Value

3.3 Global Heat Treatment Market: Application Analysis

3.3.1 Global Heat Treatment Market by Application

3.3.2 Global Automotive Heat Treatment Market by Value

3.3.3 Global Aerospace Heat Treatment Market by Value

3.3.4 Global Metal-Working Heat Treatment Market by Value

3.3.5 Other Heat Treatment Market by Value



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America Heat Treatment Market: An Analysis

4.2 Europe Heat Treatment Market: An Analysis

4.3 Asia Pacific Heat Treatment Market: An Analysis

4.4 Central & South America Heat Treatment Market by Value

4.5 Middle East & Africa Heat Treatment Market: An Analysis



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Demand for CNC-Incorporated Machine Tools

5.1.2 Escalating Light Vehicle Production

5.1.3 Increasing Usage of Vacuum Heat Treatment Technology

5.1.4 Digitalization Of The Heat Treatment Operations

5.1.5 Growth in Steel Production

5.1.6 Increase in Number of Civil Aerospace

5.1.7 Increase in Demand From Developing Countries

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Growth of Global Second-hand Machine Market

5.2.2 Problems Related to Heat Treatment Processes

5.3 Trends

5.3.1 Growing Influence of 3-D Printing

5.3.2 Introduction of New Sources of Heat

5.3.3 Application of Internet of Things (IoT) Concept



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Heat Treatment Market: Competitive Landscape

6.1.1 Global Heat Treatment Market by Player Analysis



7. Company Profiling



Aalberts

Aterian Investment Partners (Bluewater Thermal Solutions)

Bodycote

Kennametal Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c9lygm

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

