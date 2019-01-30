Global Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts Industry
Jan 30, 2019, 18:04 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts in US$ Million.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05361281
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2024. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 12 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- BASF SE
- Clariant
- Clean Diesel Technologies, Inc.
- Johnson Matthey plc
- N.E. Chemcat Corporation
- Umicore N.V.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05361281
HEAVY DUTY DIESEL (HDD) CATALYSTS MCP-6
MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JANUARY 2
CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Disclaimers
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
Emission Control Catalysts
Technologies to Curb Particulate Materials
Diesel Particulate Filters (DPFs)
Diesel Oxidation Catalysts (DOCs)
Technologies to Curb Oxides of Nitrogen
Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR)
Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR)
Lean NOx Traps (LNT)
Lean NOx Catalysts (LNC)
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts: A Prelude
Outlook
Design and Functional Attributes of Diesel Engine Make it More Prone to Exhaust Emissions
Key Pollutants Present in Diesel Engine Exhaust Emissions
Hydrocarbons (HC)
Carbon Monoxide (CO)
Oxides of Nitrogen (NOx)
Particulate Matter (PM)
Tightening Regulatory Landscape Builds Robust Platform for Wider Proliferation of HDD Catalysts
Emission Norms for Heavy Duty Diesel Engines in Key Regional Markets
Revival of Global HCV Market Bodes Well for the HDD Catalysts Market
Table 1: Global HCV and Bus Market (2015 & 2016): Vehicle Production in Select Countries (in Thousand Units) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
HDD Catalysts Emerge As the Next Big Opportunity for Emission Control Catalysts
Table 2: Global Mobile Emission Catalysts Market by Category (2012 & 2016): Percentage Share Breakdown of Revenues for Heavy Duty Diesel, Light Duty, and Motorcycles (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Rising Production Volumes of HDD Engines to Accelerate Demand Growth
Table 3: Global Heavy Duty Engines Market by Region/Country (2015 & 2020): Breakdown of Annual Production of On-Road and Off-Road Diesel Engines in '000 Units for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (China and Other Asia-Pacific), Latin America, and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Asia-Pacific: The New Focal Point
Competitive Scenario
BASF, Johnson Matthey, and Umicore Lead the Market
Table 4: Leading Players in the Global HDD Catalysts Market (2017E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Revenues for BASF, Johnson Matthey, Umicore, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Manufacturers Announce Major CAPEX Projects
Staying Closer to Automotive Hubs Emerges as a Key Strategy
2. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES
Pivotal Role of Trucks in Road Transport & Increased Need to Curb Truck Exhaust Pollution Spur Market Growth
Municipal Authorities Prioritize HDD Catalysts in Trucking Fleet
Transit Buses: Another Lucrative Opportunity for HDD Catalysts
Diesel Oxidation Catalyst (DOC): The Widely Used HDD Catalyst
Diesel Particulate Filters Gain Precedence in Controlling Particulates
SCR Continues to be the Prolific Tool in NOx Reduction
Integrated Models: The Ongoing Trend
Market Envisions New Opportunities in the Aftermarket Segment
PGMs: Vital Components in Manufacture of HDD Catalysts
Table 5: Global Platinum Market by Application (2016): Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Automotive Catalysts, Jewelry, Chemicals, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 6: Global Palladium Market by Application (2016): Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Automotive Catalysts, Jewelry, Electronics, Dentistry, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 7: Global Rhodium Market by Application (2016): Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Automotive Catalysts, Chemicals, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Palladium Rapidly Gaining Ground over Platinum
Manufacturers Prioritize Thrifting Approach for Reducing the Cost Impact of PGMs
Table 8: Pre-Thrifting Vs. Post-Thrifting Cost Structure: A Statistical Comparison (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Potential of Natural Gas in Heavy Vehicles to Dent Market Prospects
3. REGULATORY SCENARIO IN MAJOR GEOGRAPHIC REGIONS
The United States
Canada
Japan
Europe
Technology Requirements for Lower HDD Engine Emissions (Euro IV - Euro VI)
Table 9: European Union Heavy Duty Diesel Vehicle Emission Standards
China
India
Hong Kong
Singapore
Brazil
Mexico
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Emission Control Catalysts: An Introduction
An Overview of Diesel Engines
Diesel Engine Emissions
Toxic Effects of Diesel Engine Emissions on Human Health
Emission Control Technologies for Diesel Engines
Technologies to Curb Particulate Materials
Diesel Particulate Filters (DPFs)
Diesel Oxidation Catalysts (DOCs)
Technologies to Curb Oxides of Nitrogen
Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR)
Lean NOx Catalysts (LNC)
Lean NOx Traps (LNT)
Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR)
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
SABIC Emerges as Largest Shareholder of Clariant
Umicore Acquires Select Emission Control Catalyst Assets of Haldor Topsoe
Umicore Takes Over Ownership of South Korean Joint Venture
Umicore to Consolidate Production in Germany
Umicore Commences Production at New Plant in Poland
CDTi Inks Supply Agreement with Hino Motors
CDTi Bags Supply Contract from the New York City Department of Sanitation
CDTi Teams Up with PACCAR Parts
CDTi Receives VERT Certification for Purifilter® EGR DPF System
CDTi Closes Ontario Manufacturing Facility to Align Operating Footprint
CDTi Teams Up with Panasonic Ecology Systems
6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
BASF SE (Germany)
Clariant (Switzerland)
Clean Diesel Technologies, Inc. (CDTi) (USA)
Johnson Matthey plc (UK)
N.E. Chemcat Corporation (Japan)
Umicore N.V. (Belgium)
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 11: World 10-Year Perspective for Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets for Years 2015, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
Market Overview
Tightening Emission Norms Accelerate Market Expansion
Table 12: US EPA Heavy Duty Diesel Vehicle Emission Standards
Key Role of 'Trucking' in Inland Transportation Augurs Well for HDD Catalysts Market
Table 13: US Inland Freight Transport Market (2016): Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Shipments by Mode of Transport for Road Transport, Pipelines, Inland Waterways, Rail Transport, and Other Modes (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
HDD Catalysts Gain Precedence in Non-Road Applications
Table 14: US Non-Road Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts Market: Annual Revenues in US$ Million from 2016 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
SCR Catalysts Demonstrate Faster Growth during EPA10 Regime
Strategic Corporate Developments
Clean Diesel Technologies, Inc. (CDTi) - A Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 15: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2. CANADA
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Emission Standards in Canada
Strategic Corporate Development
B.Market Analytics
Table 16: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3. JAPAN
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Overview of Emission Norms in Japan
Research and Innovation
N.E. Chemcat Corporation - A Key Japanese Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 17: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4. EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
EU at the Forefront of Emission Regulations
Market Overview
Table 18: Europe Inland Freight Transport Market (2016): Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Shipments by Mode of Transportation for Road Transport, Rail Transport, and Inland Waterways (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Regulatory Standards Drive Catalyst Market
Europe - A Major Market for Commercial Vehicles
Opportunity Indicators:
Table 19: EU Commercial Vehicle Market (2016): Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicle Production in Thousand Units for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 20: EU Commercial Vehicle Market (2016): Registrations of Commercial Vehicles and Buses with Gross Weight >3.5 Metric Tons in Thousand Units for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 21: Average Age of Heavy Commercial Vehicle Fleet in the EU (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Heavy Duty Vehicles Emission Norms
Technology Requirements for Lower HDD Engine Emissions ( Euro IV - Euro VI)
Table 22: European Union Heavy Duty Diesel Vehicle Emission Standards
Taxation Based on CO2 Emissions
CO2 Based Taxes for Motor Vehicles in Select EU Countries
Non-Road HDD Catalysts
Table 23: Europe Non-Road Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts Market: Annual Revenues in US$ Million from 2016 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 24: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 25: European 10-Year Perspective for Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2015, 2017 & 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4a. FRANCE
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Market Overview
B.Market Analytics
Table 26: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4b. GERMANY
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Market Overview
Strategic Corporate Development
BASF SE - A Key Global Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 27: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4c. ITALY
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
High Average Age and Pent Up Replacement Demand for HCVs Bodes Well for Market
B.Market Analytics
Table 28: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Johnson Matthey plc - A Key Global Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 29: The UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4e. SPAIN
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Pent Up Demand for CVs Bodes Well for the Market
B.Market Analytics
Table 30: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4f. RUSSIA
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Economic Vagaries Affect the Market
Emission Standards in Russia
B.Market Analytics
Table 31: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4g. REST OF EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Strategic Corporate Developments
Select Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 32: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2
through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5. ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Market Senses Large-Scale Opportunities in Asia-Pacific
B.Market Analytics
Table 33: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts by Geographic Region - China, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 34: Asia-Pacific 10-Year Perspective for Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for China, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2015, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5a. CHINA
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Largest Manufacturer of HCVs - Global Catalyst Suppliers Strive to Expand Footprint
Tightening Vehicle Emission Standards Offer Growth Opportunities
Table 35: Sources of NOx Emissions in China by Engine Type (2016): Percentage Share Breakdown of NOx Emissions for Diesel Engine and Other Engines (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Strategic Corporate Development
B.Market Analytics
Table 36: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5b. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Select Regional Markets
India
Growing HDD Market Augurs Well for the Market
Australia
Hong Kong
Singapore
New Zealand
South Korea
Taiwan
Indonesia
Malaysia
Thailand
Strategic Corporate Development
B.Market Analytics
Table 37: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2
through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6. REST OF WORLD
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Select Regional Markets
Brazil
Economic Turmoil Hinders Market Growth
Mexico
Uncertainty over NAFTA Affects Automotive Industry
Argentina
Chile
Colombia
Peru
B.Market Analytics
Table 38: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2
through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Total Companies Profiled: 12 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 14) The United States (4) Canada (1) Japan (1) Europe (6) - Germany (1) - The United Kingdom (1) - Rest of Europe (4) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (2)
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05361281
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article