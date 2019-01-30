Global Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts Industry

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts in US$ Million.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2024. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 12 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- BASF SE

- Clariant

- Clean Diesel Technologies, Inc.

- Johnson Matthey plc

- N.E. Chemcat Corporation

- Umicore N.V.



HEAVY DUTY DIESEL (HDD) CATALYSTS MCP-6

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JANUARY 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Disclaimers

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study

Emission Control Catalysts

Technologies to Curb Particulate Materials

Diesel Particulate Filters (DPFs)

Diesel Oxidation Catalysts (DOCs)

Technologies to Curb Oxides of Nitrogen

Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR)

Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR)

Lean NOx Traps (LNT)

Lean NOx Catalysts (LNC)



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts: A Prelude

Outlook

Design and Functional Attributes of Diesel Engine Make it More Prone to Exhaust Emissions

Key Pollutants Present in Diesel Engine Exhaust Emissions

Hydrocarbons (HC)

Carbon Monoxide (CO)

Oxides of Nitrogen (NOx)

Particulate Matter (PM)

Tightening Regulatory Landscape Builds Robust Platform for Wider Proliferation of HDD Catalysts

Emission Norms for Heavy Duty Diesel Engines in Key Regional Markets

Revival of Global HCV Market Bodes Well for the HDD Catalysts Market

Table 1: Global HCV and Bus Market (2015 & 2016): Vehicle Production in Select Countries (in Thousand Units) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

HDD Catalysts Emerge As the Next Big Opportunity for Emission Control Catalysts

Table 2: Global Mobile Emission Catalysts Market by Category (2012 & 2016): Percentage Share Breakdown of Revenues for Heavy Duty Diesel, Light Duty, and Motorcycles (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rising Production Volumes of HDD Engines to Accelerate Demand Growth

Table 3: Global Heavy Duty Engines Market by Region/Country (2015 & 2020): Breakdown of Annual Production of On-Road and Off-Road Diesel Engines in '000 Units for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (China and Other Asia-Pacific), Latin America, and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Asia-Pacific: The New Focal Point

Competitive Scenario

BASF, Johnson Matthey, and Umicore Lead the Market

Table 4: Leading Players in the Global HDD Catalysts Market (2017E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Revenues for BASF, Johnson Matthey, Umicore, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Manufacturers Announce Major CAPEX Projects

Staying Closer to Automotive Hubs Emerges as a Key Strategy



2. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES



Pivotal Role of Trucks in Road Transport & Increased Need to Curb Truck Exhaust Pollution Spur Market Growth

Municipal Authorities Prioritize HDD Catalysts in Trucking Fleet

Transit Buses: Another Lucrative Opportunity for HDD Catalysts

Diesel Oxidation Catalyst (DOC): The Widely Used HDD Catalyst

Diesel Particulate Filters Gain Precedence in Controlling Particulates

SCR Continues to be the Prolific Tool in NOx Reduction

Integrated Models: The Ongoing Trend

Market Envisions New Opportunities in the Aftermarket Segment

PGMs: Vital Components in Manufacture of HDD Catalysts

Table 5: Global Platinum Market by Application (2016): Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Automotive Catalysts, Jewelry, Chemicals, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 6: Global Palladium Market by Application (2016): Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Automotive Catalysts, Jewelry, Electronics, Dentistry, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 7: Global Rhodium Market by Application (2016): Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Automotive Catalysts, Chemicals, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Palladium Rapidly Gaining Ground over Platinum

Manufacturers Prioritize Thrifting Approach for Reducing the Cost Impact of PGMs

Table 8: Pre-Thrifting Vs. Post-Thrifting Cost Structure: A Statistical Comparison (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Potential of Natural Gas in Heavy Vehicles to Dent Market Prospects



3. REGULATORY SCENARIO IN MAJOR GEOGRAPHIC REGIONS



The United States

Canada

Japan

Europe

Technology Requirements for Lower HDD Engine Emissions (Euro IV - Euro VI)

Table 9: European Union Heavy Duty Diesel Vehicle Emission Standards

China

India

Hong Kong

Singapore

Brazil

Mexico



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Emission Control Catalysts: An Introduction

An Overview of Diesel Engines

Diesel Engine Emissions

Toxic Effects of Diesel Engine Emissions on Human Health

Emission Control Technologies for Diesel Engines

Technologies to Curb Particulate Materials

Diesel Particulate Filters (DPFs)

Diesel Oxidation Catalysts (DOCs)

Technologies to Curb Oxides of Nitrogen

Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR)

Lean NOx Catalysts (LNC)

Lean NOx Traps (LNT)

Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR)



5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY



SABIC Emerges as Largest Shareholder of Clariant

Umicore Acquires Select Emission Control Catalyst Assets of Haldor Topsoe

Umicore Takes Over Ownership of South Korean Joint Venture

Umicore to Consolidate Production in Germany

Umicore Commences Production at New Plant in Poland

CDTi Inks Supply Agreement with Hino Motors

CDTi Bags Supply Contract from the New York City Department of Sanitation

CDTi Teams Up with PACCAR Parts

CDTi Receives VERT Certification for Purifilter® EGR DPF System

CDTi Closes Ontario Manufacturing Facility to Align Operating Footprint

CDTi Teams Up with Panasonic Ecology Systems



6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



BASF SE (Germany)

Clariant (Switzerland)

Clean Diesel Technologies, Inc. (CDTi) (USA)

Johnson Matthey plc (UK)

N.E. Chemcat Corporation (Japan)

Umicore N.V. (Belgium)



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 11: World 10-Year Perspective for Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets for Years 2015, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES



A.Market Analysis

Market Overview

Tightening Emission Norms Accelerate Market Expansion

Table 12: US EPA Heavy Duty Diesel Vehicle Emission Standards

Key Role of 'Trucking' in Inland Transportation Augurs Well for HDD Catalysts Market

Table 13: US Inland Freight Transport Market (2016): Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Shipments by Mode of Transport for Road Transport, Pipelines, Inland Waterways, Rail Transport, and Other Modes (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

HDD Catalysts Gain Precedence in Non-Road Applications

Table 14: US Non-Road Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts Market: Annual Revenues in US$ Million from 2016 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

SCR Catalysts Demonstrate Faster Growth during EPA10 Regime

Strategic Corporate Developments

Clean Diesel Technologies, Inc. (CDTi) - A Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 15: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA



A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Emission Standards in Canada

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 16: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN



A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Overview of Emission Norms in Japan

Research and Innovation

N.E. Chemcat Corporation - A Key Japanese Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 17: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE



A.Market Analysis

Outlook

EU at the Forefront of Emission Regulations

Market Overview

Table 18: Europe Inland Freight Transport Market (2016): Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Shipments by Mode of Transportation for Road Transport, Rail Transport, and Inland Waterways (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Regulatory Standards Drive Catalyst Market

Europe - A Major Market for Commercial Vehicles

Opportunity Indicators:

Table 19: EU Commercial Vehicle Market (2016): Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicle Production in Thousand Units for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: EU Commercial Vehicle Market (2016): Registrations of Commercial Vehicles and Buses with Gross Weight >3.5 Metric Tons in Thousand Units for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: Average Age of Heavy Commercial Vehicle Fleet in the EU (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Heavy Duty Vehicles Emission Norms

Technology Requirements for Lower HDD Engine Emissions ( Euro IV - Euro VI)

Table 22: European Union Heavy Duty Diesel Vehicle Emission Standards

Taxation Based on CO2 Emissions

CO2 Based Taxes for Motor Vehicles in Select EU Countries

Non-Road HDD Catalysts

Table 23: Europe Non-Road Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts Market: Annual Revenues in US$ Million from 2016 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 24: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: European 10-Year Perspective for Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2015, 2017 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. FRANCE

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Market Overview

B.Market Analytics

Table 26: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Market Overview

Strategic Corporate Development

BASF SE - A Key Global Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 27: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. ITALY

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

High Average Age and Pent Up Replacement Demand for HCVs Bodes Well for Market

B.Market Analytics

Table 28: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Johnson Matthey plc - A Key Global Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 29: The UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4e. SPAIN

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Pent Up Demand for CVs Bodes Well for the Market

B.Market Analytics

Table 30: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4f. RUSSIA

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Economic Vagaries Affect the Market

Emission Standards in Russia

B.Market Analytics

Table 31: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4g. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 32: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. ASIA-PACIFIC



A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Market Senses Large-Scale Opportunities in Asia-Pacific

B.Market Analytics

Table 33: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts by Geographic Region - China, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: Asia-Pacific 10-Year Perspective for Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for China, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2015, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5a. CHINA

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Largest Manufacturer of HCVs - Global Catalyst Suppliers Strive to Expand Footprint

Tightening Vehicle Emission Standards Offer Growth Opportunities

Table 35: Sources of NOx Emissions in China by Engine Type (2016): Percentage Share Breakdown of NOx Emissions for Diesel Engine and Other Engines (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 36: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5b. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Select Regional Markets

India

Growing HDD Market Augurs Well for the Market

Australia

Hong Kong

Singapore

New Zealand

South Korea

Taiwan

Indonesia

Malaysia

Thailand

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 37: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. REST OF WORLD



A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Select Regional Markets

Brazil

Economic Turmoil Hinders Market Growth

Mexico

Uncertainty over NAFTA Affects Automotive Industry

Argentina

Chile

Colombia

Peru

B.Market Analytics

Table 38: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 12 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 14) The United States (4) Canada (1) Japan (1) Europe (6) - Germany (1) - The United Kingdom (1) - Rest of Europe (4) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (2)

