Global Heavy Duty Industrial Robot Market to grow by USD 3.78 billion through 2025|17000+ Technavio Research Reports

The report on the heavy-duty industrial robot market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the low price of components, the adoption of heavy-duty industrial robots to develop smart assembly lines, and the criticality of ensuring uninterrupted industrial operations.

The heavy-duty industrial robot market analysis includes end-user, application, and geography landscape. This study identifies the criticality of ensuring uninterrupted industrial operations as one of the prime reasons driving the heavy-duty industrial robot market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The heavy duty industrial robot market covers the following areas:

Heavy Duty Industrial Robot Market Sizing

Heavy Duty Industrial Robot Market Forecast

Heavy Duty Industrial Robot Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

ABB Ltd.

Comau Spa

FANUC Corp.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

KRONES AG

KUKA AG

Liebherr-International AG

NACHI-FUJIKOSHI Corp.

OMRON Corp.

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Material handling - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Assembly line - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Logistics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Automotive industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Foundry industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Aerospace and defense industry - market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Product feature

Market segments

Comparison by Product feature

Payload capacity 0.50 to 1 ton - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Payload capacity 1 to 2 ton - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Payload capacity more than 2 ton - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product feature

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ABB Ltd.

Comau Spa

FANUC Corp.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

KRONES AG

KUKA AG

Liebherr-International AG

NACHI-FUJIKOSHI Corp.

OMRON Corp.

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

