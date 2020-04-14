Global Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes Industry
Apr 14, 2020, 12:30 ET
NEW YORK, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes market worldwide is projected to grow by 4.6 Million Tons, driven by a compounded growth of 7.1%. Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 12.2 Million Tons by the year 2025, Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 161.5 Thousand Tons to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 138.9 Thousand Tons worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes will reach a market size of 684.8 Thousand Tons by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately 1.3 Million Tons in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- American SpiralWeld Pipe Company LLC
- ArcelorMittal SA
- Borusan Mannesmann Boru Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S.
- Europipe GmbH
- EVRAZ North America
- JFE Steel Corporation
- Jindal SAW Ltd.
- Kuwait Pipe Industries and Oil Services Company
- National Pipe Company Ltd.
- Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation
- Noksel Çelik Boru Sanayi A.?
- PSL Limited
- Stupp Corporation
- United Spiral Pipe LLC
- Welspun Corp Ltd.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes - A Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Outlook
Helical SAW Pipes and Longitudinal Weld Pipes
Impact of HR Coil Prices on SAW Pipes Market
Pipe Opportunities from Changing Energy Mix
Global Competitor Market Shares
Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes Competitor Market
Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increasing Investments in Pipeline Infrastructure Worldwide
Offers Perfect Platform for Growth
Replacement of Gas Pipelines Offers Strong Growth Potential
Inter-Regional Supply of Oil and Gas to Boost Demand for Large
OD Pipes
Infrastructure Investments to Drive Growth in Piling Applications
Water Infrastructure Replacement and Upgrades Open Growth
Opportunities
Rising Demand for Trenchless Technologies Augers Well Spiral
Welded Pipes
Corrosion Protection - An Important Area of Focus
Automation Gains Momentum in Spiral Pipe Welding Operations
Alternate Oil & Gas Transport Means - Threat to Pipeline Transport
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes Global
Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Tons by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes Global
Retrospective Market Scenario in Thousand Tons by
Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 4: United States Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW)
Pipes Market Estimates and Projections in Thousand Tons: 2018
to 2025
Table 5: Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes Market in
the United States: A Historic Review in Thousand Tons for
2009-2017
CANADA
Table 6: Canadian Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes
Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Tons: 2018 to 2025
Table 7: Canadian Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes
Historic Market Review in Thousand Tons: 2009-2017
JAPAN
Table 8: Japanese Market for Helical Submerged Arc Welded
(HSAW) Pipes: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in
Thousand Tons for the Period 2018-2025
Table 9: Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes Market in
Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in Thousand Tons for the Period
2009-2017
CHINA
Table 10: Chinese Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes
Market Growth Prospects in Thousand Tons for the Period
2018-2025
Table 11: Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes Historic
Market Analysis in China in Thousand Tons: 2009-2017
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 12: European Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes
Market Demand Scenario in Thousand Tons by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 13: Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes Market in
Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in Thousand Tons by
Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 14: European Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes
Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 15: Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes Market in
France: Estimates and Projections in Thousand Tons for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 16: French Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes
Historic Market Scenario in Thousand Tons: 2009-2017
GERMANY
Table 17: Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand
Tons for the Period 2018-2025
Table 18: German Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes
Historic Market Analysis in Thousand Tons: 2009-2017
ITALY
Table 19: Italian Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes
Market Growth Prospects in Thousand Tons for the Period
2018-2025
Table 20: Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes Historic
Market Analysis in Italy in Thousand Tons: 2009-2017
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Helical Submerged Arc
Welded (HSAW) Pipes: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in
Thousand Tons for the Period 2018-2025
Table 22: Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes Market in
the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in Thousand Tons
for the Period 2009-2017
SPAIN
Table 23: Spanish Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes
Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Tons: 2018 to 2025
Table 24: Spanish Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes
Historic Market Review in Thousand Tons: 2009-2017
RUSSIA
Table 25: Russian Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes
Market Estimates and Projections in Thousand Tons: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes Market in
Russia: A Historic Review in Thousand Tons for 2009-2017
REST OF EUROPE
Table 27: Rest of Europe Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW)
Pipes Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Tons:
2018-2025
Table 28: Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes Market in
Rest of Europe in Thousand Tons: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 29: Asia-Pacific Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW)
Pipes Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Tons by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 30: Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in Thousand Tons by
Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 31: Asia-Pacific Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW)
Pipes Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 32: Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes Market in
Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand
Tons for the Period 2018-2025
Table 33: Australian Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes
Historic Market Analysis in Thousand Tons: 2009-2017
INDIA
Table 34: Indian Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes
Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Tons: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Indian Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes
Historic Market Review in Thousand Tons: 2009-2017
SOUTH KOREA
Table 36: Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes Market in
South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in
Thousand Tons for the Period 2018-2025
Table 37: South Korean Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW)
Pipes Historic Market Analysis in Thousand Tons: 2009-2017
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Helical Submerged Arc
Welded (HSAW) Pipes: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in
Thousand Tons for the Period 2018-2025
Table 39: Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes Market in
Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in Thousand Tons
for the Period 2009-2017
LATIN AMERICA
Table 40: Latin American Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW)
Pipes Market Trends by Region/Country in Thousand Tons:
2018-2025
Table 41: Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes Market in
Latin America in Thousand Tons by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 42: Latin American Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW)
Pipes Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country:
2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 43: Argentinean Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes
Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Tons: 2018-2025
Table 44: Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes Market in
Argentina in Thousand Tons: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
BRAZIL
Table 45: Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes Market in
Brazil: Estimates and Projections in Thousand Tons for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 46: Brazilian Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes
Historic Market Scenario in Thousand Tons: 2009-2017
MEXICO
Table 47: Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes Market in
Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand
Tons for the Period 2018-2025
Table 48: Mexican Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes
Historic Market Analysis in Thousand Tons: 2009-2017
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 49: Rest of Latin America Helical Submerged Arc Welded
(HSAW) Pipes Market Estimates and Projections in Thousand Tons:
2018 to 2025
Table 50: Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes Market in
Rest of Latin America: A Historic Review in Thousand Tons for
2009-2017
MIDDLE EAST
Table 51: The Middle East Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW)
Pipes Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Tons by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 52: Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes Market in
the Middle East by Region/Country in Thousand Tons: 2009-2017
Table 53: The Middle East Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW)
Pipes Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and
2025
IRAN
Table 54: Iranian Market for Helical Submerged Arc Welded
(HSAW) Pipes: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in
Thousand Tons for the Period 2018-2025
Table 55: Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes Market in
Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in Thousand Tons for the Period
2009-2017
ISRAEL
Table 56: Israeli Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes
Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Tons: 2018-2025
Table 57: Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes Market in
Israel in Thousand Tons: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 58: Saudi Arabian Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW)
Pipes Market Growth Prospects in Thousand Tons for the Period
2018-2025
Table 59: Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes Historic
Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in Thousand Tons: 2009-2017
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 60: Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes Market in
the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future
Analysis in Thousand Tons for the Period 2018-2025
Table 61: United Arab Emirates Helical Submerged Arc Welded
(HSAW) Pipes Historic Market Analysis in Thousand Tons:
2009-2017
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 62: Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes Market in
Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in Thousand Tons for the Period 2018-2025
Table 63: Rest of Middle East Helical Submerged Arc Welded
(HSAW) Pipes Historic Market Analysis in Thousand Tons:
2009-2017
AFRICA
Table 64: African Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes
Market Estimates and Projections in Thousand Tons: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes Market in
Africa: A Historic Review in Thousand Tons for 2009-2017
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 62
