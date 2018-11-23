Global Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes Market Estimates & Forecasts 2016-2018 & 2024: Focus on Select Players & Recent Industry Activity
12:15 ET
DUBLIN, Nov 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes in Thousand Tons.
The report profiles 62 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- American Cast Iron Pipe Company (USA)
- ArcelorMittal SA (Luxembourg)
- Borusan Mannesmann Boru Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. (Turkey)
- Europipe GmbH (Germany)
- EVRAZ North America (USA)
- JFE Steel Corporation (Japan)
- Jindal SAW Ltd. (India)
- Jindal Tubular USA LLC (USA)
- Kuwait Pipe Industries and Oil Services Company (KSC) (Kuwait)
- Liaoyang Steel Tube Co., Ltd. (China)
- Man Industries Ltd. (India)
- National Pipe Company Ltd. (Saudi Arabia)
- Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (Japan)
- Northwest Pipe Company (USA)
- Noksel elik Boru Sanayi A.S (Turkey)
- PAO TMK Group (Russia)
- PSL Limited (India)
- Shengli Oil & Gas Pipe Holdings Limited (China)
- Stupp Corporation (USA)
- Welspun Corp Ltd. (India)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes - A Prelude
Outlook
Helical SAW Pipes and Longitudinal Weld Pipes
Impact of HR Coil Prices on SAW Pipes Market
Pipe Opportunities from Changing Energy Mix
3. MARKET TRENDS AND DRIVERS
Increasing Investments in Pipeline Infrastructure Worldwide Offers Perfect Platform for Growth
Replacement of Gas Pipelines Offers Strong Growth Potential
Inter-Regional Supply of Oil and Gas to Boost Demand for Large OD Pipes
Infrastructure Investments to Drive Growth in Piling Applications
Water Infrastructure Replacement and Upgrades Open Growth Opportunities
Rising Demand for Trenchless Technologies Augers Well Spiral Welded Pipes
Corrosion Protection - An Important Area of Focus
Automation Gains Momentum in Spiral Pipe Welding Operations
Alternate Oil & Gas Transport Means - Threat to Pipeline Transport
4. OIL & GAS SECTOR - A GLOBAL REVIEW
Changing Face of the Oil Industry
Global Shale Gas Landscape - A Brief Note
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Welded Pipes & Tubes: An Introduction
Types of Welded Processes
A Historical Perspective
Submerged Arc Welded (SAW) Pipes
Spiral Weld Pipe - An Introduction
Production Process of Spiral Weld Pipes
Manufacturing Stages of HSAW Pipes
Types of Spiral Pipe Production Processes
Integrated Forming and SAW Welding Lines
Separate Forming and SAW Welding Lines
End Use Markets for HSAW Pipes
Oil and Gas Sector
Petrochemical Industry
Water Transmission Sector
Sewerage Pipelines
Piling Applications
Structural Steel Tubing
Scaffolding
6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Focus on Select Players
6.2 Recent Industry Activity
American SpiralWeld Pipe Expands Spiral-Weld Operations
ArcelorMittal Teams up with Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation Acquire Essar Steel
Alfapipe Ghardaia HSAW Pipe Plant Starts Operation
Evraz North America Commences Production of HSAW Pipes in Saskatchewan
Tuberas Procarsa Starts Spiral Pipe Plant from Schuler
JFE and Marubeni-Itochu Steel Acquire Stake in SPINDO
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
9. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 62 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 72)
- The United States (10)
- Japan (2)
- Europe (20)
- Germany (3)
- Rest of Europe (17)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (28)
- Middle East (6)
- Latin America (1)
- Africa (5)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8fljz6/global_helical?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article