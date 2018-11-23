Global Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes Market Estimates & Forecasts 2016-2018 & 2024: Focus on Select Players & Recent Industry Activity

DUBLIN, Nov 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes in Thousand Tons.

The report profiles 62 companies including many key and niche players such as:

American Cast Iron Pipe Company ( USA )

) ArcelorMittal SA ( Luxembourg )

) Borusan Mannesmann Boru Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. ( Turkey )

) Europipe GmbH ( Germany )

) EVRAZ North America ( USA )

) JFE Steel Corporation ( Japan )

) Jindal SAW Ltd. ( India )

) Jindal Tubular USA LLC ( USA )

LLC ( ) Kuwait Pipe Industries and Oil Services Company (KSC) ( Kuwait )

) Liaoyang Steel Tube Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Man Industries Ltd. ( India )

) National Pipe Company Ltd. ( Saudi Arabia )

) Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation ( Japan )

) Northwest Pipe Company ( USA )

) Noksel elik Boru Sanayi A.S ( Turkey )

) PAO TMK Group ( Russia )

) PSL Limited ( India )

) Shengli Oil & Gas Pipe Holdings Limited ( China )

) Stupp Corporation ( USA )

) Welspun Corp Ltd. ( India )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes - A Prelude

Outlook

Helical SAW Pipes and Longitudinal Weld Pipes

Impact of HR Coil Prices on SAW Pipes Market

Pipe Opportunities from Changing Energy Mix



3. MARKET TRENDS AND DRIVERS

Increasing Investments in Pipeline Infrastructure Worldwide Offers Perfect Platform for Growth

Replacement of Gas Pipelines Offers Strong Growth Potential

Inter-Regional Supply of Oil and Gas to Boost Demand for Large OD Pipes

Infrastructure Investments to Drive Growth in Piling Applications

Water Infrastructure Replacement and Upgrades Open Growth Opportunities

Rising Demand for Trenchless Technologies Augers Well Spiral Welded Pipes

Corrosion Protection - An Important Area of Focus

Automation Gains Momentum in Spiral Pipe Welding Operations

Alternate Oil & Gas Transport Means - Threat to Pipeline Transport



4. OIL & GAS SECTOR - A GLOBAL REVIEW

Changing Face of the Oil Industry

Global Shale Gas Landscape - A Brief Note

5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Welded Pipes & Tubes: An Introduction

Types of Welded Processes

A Historical Perspective

Submerged Arc Welded (SAW) Pipes

Spiral Weld Pipe - An Introduction

Production Process of Spiral Weld Pipes

Manufacturing Stages of HSAW Pipes

Types of Spiral Pipe Production Processes

Integrated Forming and SAW Welding Lines

Separate Forming and SAW Welding Lines

End Use Markets for HSAW Pipes

Oil and Gas Sector

Petrochemical Industry

Water Transmission Sector

Sewerage Pipelines

Piling Applications

Structural Steel Tubing

Scaffolding



6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



6.1 Focus on Select Players



6.2 Recent Industry Activity

American SpiralWeld Pipe Expands Spiral-Weld Operations

ArcelorMittal Teams up with Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation Acquire Essar Steel

Alfapipe Ghardaia HSAW Pipe Plant Starts Operation

Evraz North America Commences Production of HSAW Pipes in Saskatchewan

Tuberas Procarsa Starts Spiral Pipe Plant from Schuler

JFE and Marubeni-Itochu Steel Acquire Stake in SPINDO



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



