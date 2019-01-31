Global Helicopter Simulator Market 2017-2026: Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 6.2%

DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Helicopter Simulator Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

Some of the factors propelling the market are huge investments are being made in the advancements of helicopter simulators and increasing demand for commercial aircraft. However, high manufacturing cost and frequent technical faults are hindering the market growth. Moreover, developments in computing technology provide opportunities for the market growth.

Helicopter Simulator is a system that creates an artificial environment in which the helicopter flies, which is used for training of pilots and other purposes like recreation and explore. It replicates the circumstances that control how the helicopter flies, how it reacts to its controls and how the helicopter reacts to other external factors.

Based on component, full flight simulators segment is likely to witness highest share over the forecast period due to rise in demand for cost-effective simulation systems.

By geography, North America is expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period, owing to the higher procurement of commercial and military helicopters in the United States and also, the government is collaborating with various simulator developing companies to provide superior helicopter simulators are some of the factors fueling the market growth.

