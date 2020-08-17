Global Helicopters Market Study 2020-2025: Analysis on the Adverse Impact of COVID-19 on the Aviation Industry
Aug 17, 2020, 17:45 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Helicopters Market by Point Of Sale (OEM, Aftermarket), OEM Type (Light, Medium, Heavy), OEM Application (Military, Civil & Commercial), OEM Number of Engine, OEM Component & System, Aftermarket by Component & System, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market is estimated to be USD 21.3 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 36.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2020 to 2025.
Increased demand for military helicopters is expected to drive the growth of helicopters market
The development of next-generation helicopters is one of the significant factors driving the growth of the market. In addition, increased automation, technological advancements, and expansion of the aviation industry are additional factors expected to lead to the growth of the helicopters market in the near future.
The helicopter market includes major players Airbus Helicopters SAS (France), Bell Helicopters (US), The Boeing Company (US) and Leonardo S.p.A. (Italy). These players have spread their business across various countries includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and South America. COVID-19 has impacted their businesses as well. Industry experts believe that COVID-19 could affect helicopter production and services by 7-10% globally in 2020.
Twin-engine helicopter: The fastest-growing segment of the helicopter market, by number of engine
Twin-engine helicopters are the fastest-growing segment of the helicopter market, segmented by the number of engines. The growth of this segment can be attributed due to its high reliability and high power capability. The most important advantage of twin-engine helicopter it serves as a backup engine in failure. For instance, if there was engine trouble with one engine in a twin-engine helicopter, the second engine is there to ensure the flight continues to go smoothly.
Civil & commercial Off-shore helicopter: The fastest-growing segment of the helicopter market, by application
By application, the offshore helicopters of the civil & commercial segment are expected to witness the highest CAGR because of the rise in offshore activities and demand from offshore rigs. The number of global offshore rigs has experienced steady growth over the last few years and is expected to see a further rise during the forecast period. This growth in offshore activities is expected to drive the demand for offshore helicopters.
Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the helicopter market
The helicopters aftermarket has been segmented into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate. In terms of helicopters fleet size, Asia Pacific is ranked third after North America and Europe. The Asia Pacific is considered a lucrative market for domestic and regional helicopters aftermarket players. The aging fleet, increased military spending, and rise in demand for helicopters from developing countries have propelled the growth of the helicopters aftermarket in the region.
Research Coverage
The study covers the helicopters market and aims at estimating the market size and growth potential across different segments, such as point of sale, OEM by type, OEM by application, OEM by number of engines, OEM by component & system, aftermarket by component & system, and region. This study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their product and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key market strategies adopted by them.
Competitive Landscape
The helicopters market comprises major players such as Airbus Helicopters SAS (France), Bell Helicopters (US), The Boeing Company (US), Leonardo S.p.A. (Italy), Sirkorsky-Lockheed Martin (US), Russian Helicopters (Russia), and Kawasaki Heavy Industries (Japan), among others. The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the helicopters market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Helicopters Market, 2020-2025
4.2 Helicopters OEM Market, by Type
4.3 Helicopters OEM Market, by Number of Engine
4.4 Helicopters OEM Market, by Component & System
4.5 Helicopters OEM Market, by Country
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increased Demand for Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Helicopters
5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for Lightweight Helicopters
5.2.1.3 Increasing Demand for Military Helicopters
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Defense Budget Reductions in Developed Nations
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Commercialization of Urban Air Mobility (UAM) and eVTOL can Serve as an Alternative to Helicopter
5.2.3.2 Emerging Helicopters Aftermarket
5.2.3.3 Increasing Demand for Fuel-Efficient Turboshaft Engines
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 High Cost Associated with New Technology
5.2.4.2 Stringent Regulatory Norms for the Manufacture of Helicopter Components
5.2.4.3 Adverse Impact of COVID-19 on the Aviation Industry
5.3 Average Selling Price Trend
5.4 Value Chain Analysis
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Technology Trends
6.2.1 Hybrid-Electric Propulsion
6.2.2 Autonomous Flight Technology
6.2.2.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI)
6.2.2.2 Big Data Analytics
6.2.2.3 Internet of Things (IoT)
6.2.3 Enhanced Flight Vision Systems (EFVS) for Heliports
6.2.4 Multirole Combat Helicopters with Integrated Avionics and Weapons
6.2.5 Ultra-Light Multi-Mode Radar
6.2.6 Advanced Cockpits
6.3 Innovations & Patent Registrations
6.4 Impact of Mega Trend - Sustainable Aviation Fuel
7 Helicopters Market, by Point of Sale
7.1 Introduction
7.2 OEM
7.3 Aftermarket
8 Helicopters OEM Market, by Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Military
8.3 Civil & Commercial
9 Helicopters OEM Market, by Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Civil & Commercial
9.3 Military
10 Helicopters OEM Market, by Component & System
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Airframes
10.3 Engine
11 Helicopters OEM Market, by Number of Engine
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Twin Engine
11.3 Single Engine
12 Helicopters Aftermarket, by Component & System
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Main Rotor Systems
12.3 Avionics
12.4 Landing Gear Systems
12.5 Emergency Systems
12.6 Aerostructures
12.7 Cabin Interiors
12.8 Actuators
12.9 Filters
13 Helicopter Services Market
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Leasing
13.3 Maintenance
13.4 Air Taxi
14 Helicopters OEM, Regional Analysis
14.1 Introduction
14.2 North America
14.3 Europe
14.4 Asia Pacific
14.5 Middle East & Africa
14.6 Latin America
15 Helicopters Aftermarket, Regional Analysis
15.1 Introduction
15.2 North America
15.3 Europe
15.4 Asia Pacific
15.5 Latin America
15.6 Rest of the World
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Introduction
16.2 Market Evaluation Framework
16.3 Revenue Analysis of Top Three Market Players
16.4 Competitive Scenario
16.4.1 Contracts and Agreements
16.4.2 New Product Launches
16.4.3 Collaborations and Partnerships
16.4.4 Other Strategies
17 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles
17.1 Company Evaluation Matrix Definitions
17.1.1 Helicopters Market Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)
17.1.2 Star
17.1.3 Emerging Leaders
17.1.4 Pervasive
17.1.5 Emerging Companies
17.2 Company Evaluation Matrix, 2019
17.3 Strength of Product Portfolio
17.4 Business Strategy Excellence
17.5 Company Profiles
17.5.1 Russian Helicopters, JSC
17.5.3 Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.
17.5.4 MD Helicopters, Inc.
17.5.5 Korea Aerospace Industries, Ltd.
17.5.6 Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)
17.5.7 Robinson Helicopter Company
17.5.8 Airbus Helicopters SAS
17.5.9 Bell Helicopter
17.5.10 Leonardo S.p.A.
17.5.11 The Boeing Company
17.5.12 Lockheed Martin Corporation
17.5.14 Babcock International Group PLC
17.5.15 CHC Helicopter
17.5.16 Columbia Helicopters
17.5.17 Gulf Helicopters
17.5.18 Petroleum Helicopters International, Inc.
17.5.19 Universal Helicopters
17.5.20 Lufttransport
17.5.21 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
17.5.22 Kaman Corporation
17.5.23 Vietnam Helicopter Corporation
17.6 Startup/SME Profiles
17.6.1 Lilium
17.6.2 Recent Developments
17.6.3 Ehang
17.6.4 Volocopter
17.6.5 Workhorse Group
17.6.6 Neva Aerospace
17.6.7 Opener
17.6.8 Kitty Hawk
17.6.9 Joby Aviation
17.6.10 Karem Aircraft
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8wnucp
