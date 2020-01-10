Global Helideck Monitoring System Market: Worldwide Market Projected to Reach Over US$135.1 Million by 2025
Jan 10, 2020, 08:45 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Helideck Monitoring System - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Helideck Monitoring System market worldwide is projected to grow by US$73.3 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 4.7%. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$135.1 Million by the year 2025, Hardware will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$3.7 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$3.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from the rest of the European markets. In Japan, Hardware will reach a market size of US$11.1 Million by the close of the analysis period.
As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$12.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Companies Mentioned
- ABB Group
- ASB Systems Pvt. Ltd.
- AWA Marine
- Automasjon & Data As
- Dynamax
- Fugro N.V.
- Kongsberg Gruppen ASA
- Miros AS
- Monitor Systems
- Observator Group
- Rh Marine Netherlands B.V.
- Rigstat, LP
- Shoreconnection International AS
- Vaisala Oyj
