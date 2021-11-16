Global Helium Market Research Report 2021-2026 Featuring Air Products, Linde, Air Liquide, PGNiG, Uniper, Saudi Aramco, Gazprom, Iwatani, Messer Group, & Exxon Mobil

DUBLIN, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Helium Market 2021: Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Helium Market was valued at USD 4462.19 Million in the year 2020

Helium has a significant growth potential in healthcare, near-space travel in balloons, semiconductors, and other electronic applications.

Demand from electronics manufacturers in Asia is projected to drive helium's future growth. High prices and in some way limited supply of Helium encourage buyers of Helium to purchase in large quantity at minimum possible price and stock it for future use which is helping in increasing demand of Helium in world market.

Based on Type, Gaseous Form of Helium is expected to grow significantly at both local and regional level. Gaseous form of Helium has high growth potential in upcoming years also as it has application in various different industries including Electronics (production cooling), Breathing Atmospheres (Faster, easier and safer decompression), chromatography and Laboratory applications, etc.

Asia Pacific holds the highest Helium demand in 2020, accounting for a significant share in global Helium market share and is expected to remain the largest consumer during the forecast period.

High demand is attributable to the future growth of helium and is expected to be driven by demand from electronics manufacturers in Asia. Semiconductor, flat-panel display, and optical fiber manufacturing are all significant consumers of helium in Asian markets.

The global market for Helium is increasing due to rise in application of Helium across the world in almost all kind of industries. The fact that in many circumstances, Helium cannot be synthesized, manufactured, or substituted is driving the Helium market and make it a very demanding and price inelastic raw material in world market.

Major regions and countries like United States, the European Union, China, and other major economies have helium on their vital materials lists.

Scope of the Report:

The report analyses the Helium Market by value (USD Million).

The report analyses the Helium Market by volume (Million Cubic Feet)

The report analyses the Helium Market by Type (Gaseous Form, Liquid Form).

The report analyses the Helium Market by Application (MRI/NMR Machines, Lifting, Scientific, Welding, Others).

The Global Helium Market has been analysed by countries ( United States , Canada , Italy , U.K, Germany , France , China , Japan , India , South Korea ).

, , , U.K, , , , , , ). The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Ingredient, by Species.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

The report presents the analysis of Helium market for the historical period of 2016-2020 and the forecast period of 2021-2026.

