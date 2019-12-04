Global Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market 2019-2025: Increasing Adoption of Inorganic Growth Strategies in the Market

DUBLIN, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market: Focus on Product, Disease, Technology, End User, Region/Country Data and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market to grow at a significant CAGR of 15.24% during the forecast period, 2019-2025.



Growth in this market is driven by the rising incidence of hematologic malignancies, increasing adoption of inorganic growth strategies in the market, favorable reimbursement scenario in the global hematologic malignancies testing market, and increasing funding in hematologic malignancies testing market. The massive scope in the emerging economies and technological advancements in the field of molecular diagnostics are also expected to provide growth opportunities for players in the market.

The molecular discovery of disease-causing genes in blood cancers has led to the global phenomenon known as precision diagnostics in hematologic malignancies. By understanding the underlying molecular mechanisms of diseases and genetic composition and regulation in humans, molecular diagnostics have empowered physicians to move away from broadly classifying patients according to diseases, shifting toward individualized treatment, with the adoption of specialized kits, and services aimed at an early screening of disease.



The global hematologic malignancies testing market has witnessed significant growth, attributing to the increasing demand for multiple biomarker based-molecular diagnostics. The developments have been instrumental in improving the quality of life and reducing the cost and time of treatment, boosting the growth of the overall healthcare diagnostics market. Further, the increasing awareness and adoption of the precision diagnostic approach in developed as well as developing countries is the key driver for the growth of the global hematologic malignancies testing market.



The evolution of new technologies is enabling the acquisition of more information for more exhaustive characterization of the disease state, the most suitable treatment alternatives for a patient, or in the case of blood cancer, the rapid identification of a specific gene that could be responsible for a particular carcinoma.



Approaches that have the potential to address this requirement for highly increasing amounts of data include multi-marker or multiplexed approaches (methods that can test for multiple biomarkers in a single assay) and gene sequencing that enable the detection of multiple defects that are associated with a particular subset of patients with a disease. The practical application of these methods can be challenging owing to the complexity of the involved assays.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global hematologic malignancies testing market?

What are the underlying structures resulting in the emerging trends within the global hematologic malignancies testing market?

How is each segment expected to grow in the global hematologic malignancies testing market during the forecast period and what is the estimated revenue to be generated by each of the segments by the end of 2025?

What are the key developmental strategies which are implemented by the major players in order to sustain in the competitive market? What are the key regulatory implications in developed and developing regions for hematologic malignancies testing?

Who are the leading players with significant offerings to the global hematologic malignancies testing market? What is the current market dominance for each of these leading players?

What would be the compound growth rate witnessed by the leading players in the market during the forecast period 2019-2025?

What are the key applications in the global hematologic malignancies testing market? What are the major segments of these applications?

Which are the dominant disease areas of the global hematologic malignancies testing market? Which is the fastest-growing disease area in the global hematologic malignancies testing market?

Who are the key manufacturers and service providers in the global hematologic malignancies testing market, and what are their contributions? What is the growth potential of each major hematologic malignancies testing solution provider?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



1 Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Historical Perspective

1.3 Types of Hematologic Malignancy Diagnostic Tests

1.4 Global Footprint

1.5 Trends and Future Potential



2 Market Dynamics

2.1 Market Drivers

2.1.1 Rising Incidence of Hematologic Malignancies

2.1.2 Increasing Adoption of Inorganic Growth Strategies in the Market

2.1.3 Favorable Reimbursement Scenario in the Global Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market

2.1.4 Increase in Funding in Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market

2.2 Restraints

2.2.1 High Pricing Pressure

2.2.2 Lack of Trained Professionals

2.2.3 Issues Pertaining to the Analytical Validity of Genetic Testing for Cancers

2.3 Market Opportunities

2.3.1 Opportunities in the Emerging Economies

2.3.2 Technological Advancements in the Field of Molecular Diagnostics



3 Competitive Landscape

3.1 Key Strategies and Developments

3.2 Product Scenario

3.3 Funding Scenario

3.4 Market Share Analysis

3.5 Growth Share Analysis (Opportunity Mapping)

3.6 Comprehensive Competitive Index



4 Industry Insights

4.1 Regulatory Framework

4.1.1 Legal Requirements and Framework in the U.S.

4.1.2 Legal Requirements and Framework in Europe

4.1.3 Legal Requirements and Framework in Asia-Pacific

4.1.3.1 Japan

4.1.3.2 China

4.2 Reimbursement Scenario

4.3 Physicians' Perceptions



5 Global Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market (by Product)

5.1 Services

5.2 Kits

5.2.1 Gene Panels

5.2.2 Molecular Clonality Testing

5.2.3 Translocation Testing

5.2.4 Mutation Testing

5.2.5 Minimal Residual Disease (MRD) Testing



6 Global Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market (by Disease)

6.1 Leukemia

6.2 Lymphoma

6.3 Multiple Myeloma

6.4 Myeloproliferative Neoplasms

6.5 Myelodysplastic Syndromes



7 Global Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market (by Technology)

7.1 Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

7.2 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

7.3 Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization (FISH)

7.4 Immunohistochemistry (IHC)

7.5 Flow Cytometry

7.6 Other Technologies



8 Global Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market (by End User)

8.1 Specialty Clinics and Hospitals

8.2 Diagnostic Laboratories

8.3 Reference Laboratories

8.4 Research Institutions



9 Global Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market (by Region)



10 Company Profiles



Abbott Laboratories

Illumina, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Sysmex Corporation

ASURAGEN, INC.

Cancer Genetics Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

ArcherDX, Inc.

Adaptive Biotechnologies

ICON plc

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

ARUP Laboratories

Invivoscribe, Inc.

NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r9y3z8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

