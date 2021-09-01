Global Hemodialysis Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hemodialysis Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hemodialysis market reached a value of US$ 80 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2021-2026.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Hemodialysis refers to the medical procedure that is performed when the kidney function goes below 10%-15%. In this procedure, a dialyzer, or artificial kidney, is used to filter excess fluids and toxins from the blood and restore the electrolyte balance. It removes waste products such as creatinine and urea from the blood and improves the functioning of the kidneys. It also aids in managing blood pressure levels and balances the concentration of minerals such as sodium, potassium and calcium in the circulatory system. Furthermore, the procedure prevents the accumulation of salts and other toxins that can damage and influence the functioning of other organs in the body.



The growing prevalence of various diseases, such as End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) and Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD), across the globe, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. These diseases are usually caused by high blood pressure, hypertension, diabetes, excessive alcoholism and drug abuse. There is also a gradual loss of kidney functioning in such cases, which leads to declining health and nerve damage. Hemodialysis assists in stabilizing blood pressure levels and restoring nutritional health. Furthermore, rising consumer awareness regarding the benefits of timely diagnosis and treatment of kidney disorders has increased the adoption of hemodialysis devices. Additionally, various technological innovations, including the introduction of compact-sized machines that can be conveniently used for home-based treatments, are significantly boosting the product demand. Other factors such as enhanced research and development (R&D), favorable government policies to promote public healthcare infrastructure, and the rising trend of automation in treatment processes are projected to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Baxter International, Asahi Kasei Corporation, B. Barun Melsungen, DaVita, Cantel Medical Corporation, Fresenius Medical Care, Nipro Corporation, Rockwell Medical, Medivators, Toray Medical Company Ltd., Nikkiso Co. Ltd., Surni Group, Gambro, Satellite Healthcare Inc., Renacon Pharma Ltd., etc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global hemodialysis market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global hemodialysis industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global hemodialysis industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the segment?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the service?

What is the breakup of the market based on the modality?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global hemodialysis industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global hemodialysis industry?

What is the structure of the global hemodialysis industry and who are the key players?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Hemodialysis Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Segment

5.4.1 Market Breakup by Product

5.4.2 Market Breakup by Services

5.5 Market Breakup by Modality

5.6 Market Breakup by End-User

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Segment

6.1 Hemodialysis Products

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Breakup by Product

6.1.2.1 Machines

6.1.2.2 Dialyzers

6.1.2.3 Others

6.1.3 Market Forecast

6.2 Hemodialysis Services

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Breakup by Service

6.2.2.1 In-center Services

6.2.2.2 Home Services

6.2.3 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Modality

7.1 Conventional Hemodialysis

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Short Daily Hemodialysis

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Nocturnal Hemodialysis

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End-User

8.1 Hospitals

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Independent Dialysis Centres

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Others

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 Asia Pacific

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 North America

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Middle East and Africa

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

13.3.1 Baxter International

13.3.2 Asahi Kasei Corporation

13.3.3 B. Barun Melsungen

13.3.4 DaVita

13.3.5 Cantel Medical Corporation

13.3.6 Fresenius Medical Care

13.3.7 Nipro Corporation

13.3.8 Rockwell Medical

13.3.9 Medivators

13.3.10 Toray Medical Company Ltd.

13.3.11 Nikkiso Co. Ltd.

13.3.12 Surni Group

13.3.13 Gambro

13.3.14 Satellite Healthcare Inc.

13.3.15 Renacon Pharma Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/at8ftn

