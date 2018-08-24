Global Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems Market to 2023

DUBLIN, Aug 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems Market by Product (Disposables and Monitors), Type (Invasive, Minimally Invasive, and Non-invasive), End User (Hospitals, Clinics & Ambulatory Care Center, and Home Care Setting), and Region - Global Forecasts to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hemodynamic monitoring systems market is expected to reach USD 1,167.4 million by 2023 from USD 857.8 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

The growth of this market is primarily driven by factors such as the technological advancements in hemodynamic monitoring systems, increasing research into hemodynamic monitoring systems, influx of VC funding, and the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases & diabetes.

The hemodynamic monitoring systems market is segmented on the basis of product, type, end user, and region. By product, the market is segmented into two broad categories monitors and disposables. The monitors segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of CVDs, technological advancements in monitoring systems, and increasing funding by government authorities to improve patient-centered care, safety, and efficiency.

By type, the global hemodynamic monitoring systems market is segmented into invasive, minimally invasive, and noninvasive hemodynamic monitoring systems. The noninvasive hemodynamic monitoring systems segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast, The rising incidence of respiratory disorders, increasing geriatric population, fewer complications of noninvasive hemodynamic monitoring as compared to invasive methods, better portability, ease of use, and better precision are the major factors driving the growth of this market segment.

On the basis of end user, the global hemodynamic monitoring systems market is segmented into hospitals, clinics and ambulatory care centers (ACCs), and home care settings. In 2018, the hospitals segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global hemodynamic monitoring systems market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the presence of big cath labs in hospitals, successful applications of hemodynamic monitoring systems in several procedures, increase in the prevalence of cardiovascular and other chronic diseases, and continuous technological advancements coupled with government funding.

Geographic segments in this report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW. Of these, the North American region is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2018. In North America, the hemodynamic monitoring systems market is driven by rising geriatric population and the increasing prevalence of diabetes and hypertension. In the US, the availability of technologically advanced hemodynamic monitoring systems, a large base of major device manufacturers, and favorable reimbursement scenario are some of the key factors driving the market for hemodynamic monitoring systems. In Canada, the growth of the market is driven by the growing use of patient monitoring systems and the development of technologically advanced hemodynamic monitoring systems.





6 Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems Market, By Product







6.1 Introduction



6.2 Disposables



6.3 Monitors







7 Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems Market, By Type







7.1 Introduction



7.2 Invasive Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems



7.3 Minimally Invasive Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems



7.4 Noninvasive Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems







8 Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems Market, By End User







8.1 Introduction



8.2 Hospitals



8.3 Clinics and Ambulatory Care Centers



8.4 Home Care Settings







9 Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems Market, By Region







9.1 Introduction



9.2 North America



9.2.1 US



9.2.2 Canada



9.3 Europe



9.3.1 Germany



9.3.2 UK



9.3.3 France



9.3.4 RoE



9.4 Asia Pacific



9.4.1 Japan



9.4.2 China



9.4.3 India



9.4.4 RoAPAC



9.5 RoW







10 Competitive Landscape







10.1 Introduction



10.2 Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems Market Share Analysis



10.2.1 Edwards Lifesciences Corporation



10.2.2 Pulsion Medical Systems Se



10.2.3 Lidco Group PLC



10.3 Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems Market Share Analysis, By Region



10.4 Competitive Scenario







11 Company Profiles







11.1 Edwards Lifesciences Corporation



11.2 Pulsion Medical Systems Se (Part of the Maquet Getinge Group)



11.3 Lidco Group



11.4 Deltex Medical Group PLC



11.5 ICU Medical



11.6 Cnsystems Medizintechnik GmbH



11.7 Caretaker Medical



11.8 Osypka Medical GmbH



11.9 Cheetah Medical



11.10 NI Medical



11.11 Uscom





