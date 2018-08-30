Global Hemoglobin Testing Market 2018-2022 - Growing Preference for Home Care Settings / Increasing Use of POCT / Availability of Advanced Testing Devices / Rise in Elderly Population

DUBLIN, Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Hemoglobin Testing Market to grow at a CAGR of 8.14% during the period 2018-2022.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the retail sales of hemoglobin testing products, including instruments and consumables, and services across the globe.







One trend affecting this market is the growing preference for home care settings. Blood hemoglobin is a common method of detecting blood glucose levels and anemia in both acute care and outpatient settings.







According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the growing incidence of diabetes worldwide. The diabetes epidemic is spreading worldwide which is creating huge demand for effective and advanced hemoglobin testing devices to monitor blood glucose levels.







Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the limitations of hemoglobin testing. Blood hemoglobin is the common indicator for diagnosing conditions like anemia, and diabetes, which is often determined by analyzing the blood sample of patients.







Key vendors

Abbott, Bio-Rad Laboratories

Danahar

EKF Diagnostics

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Siemens Healthineers

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Key Topics Covered:







PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY







PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT







PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY







PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022







PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE







PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER





Comparison by end-user

Healthcare centers

Diagnostic laboratories

Others

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK







PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES







PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Growing preference for home care settings

Increasing use of POCT

Availability of advanced testing devices

Rise in elderly population

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE







PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rmltd8/global_hemoglobin?w=5





