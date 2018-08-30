Global Hemoglobin Testing Market 2018-2022 - Growing Preference for Home Care Settings / Increasing Use of POCT / Availability of Advanced Testing Devices / Rise in Elderly Population
The "Global Hemoglobin Testing Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Hemoglobin Testing Market to grow at a CAGR of 8.14% during the period 2018-2022.
The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the retail sales of hemoglobin testing products, including instruments and consumables, and services across the globe.
One trend affecting this market is the growing preference for home care settings. Blood hemoglobin is a common method of detecting blood glucose levels and anemia in both acute care and outpatient settings.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the growing incidence of diabetes worldwide. The diabetes epidemic is spreading worldwide which is creating huge demand for effective and advanced hemoglobin testing devices to monitor blood glucose levels.
Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the limitations of hemoglobin testing. Blood hemoglobin is the common indicator for diagnosing conditions like anemia, and diabetes, which is often determined by analyzing the blood sample of patients.
Key vendors
- Abbott, Bio-Rad Laboratories
- Danahar
- EKF Diagnostics
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche
- Siemens Healthineers
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Comparison by end-user
- Healthcare centers
- Diagnostic laboratories
- Others
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing preference for home care settings
- Increasing use of POCT
- Availability of advanced testing devices
- Rise in elderly population
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
