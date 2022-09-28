Global Hemophilia Gene Therapy Market 2022: Government Support for Product Development Fueling Sector

DUBLIN, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hemophilia Gene Therapy Market, by Hemophilia Type, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Hemophilia is a genetic bleeding disorder in which an individual lacks or has low levels of proteins called clotting factors. There are around 13 types of clotting factors that work with blood platelets, which are necessary for clotting process to initiate. There are three forms of hemophilia - A, B, and C.

Hemophilia A is the most common form and is caused due to deficiency in clotting factor VIII. Hemophilia B occurs due to deficiency of clotting factor IX and Hemophilia C is caused due to clotting factor XI deficiency. Hemophilia is incurable with current therapeutic options, which only reduces symptoms such as spontaneous bleeding in muscles and joints as well as increased risk for intracranial hemorrhage.

These treatment options lasts only for a day and is costly. As against conventional clotting factor replacement therapy, gene therapy is expected to offer sustainable cure for hemophilia by correcting defective gene sequence (F8 or F9 gene) that codes for clotting factor VIII or IX in the patient's body.



In this therapy, recombinant Adeno - associated virus is most commonly utilized to deliver a codon optimized version of the clotting factors genes (VIII or IX) to patients affected by hemophilia. This gene is shortened by deleting a discrete portion of the gene to better fit the coding sequence into the viral vector. There is dose dependent gene expression level observed which means genetic expression for clotting factor increases with increased dose of gene therapy.



Market Dynamics

Regulatory bodies such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are supporting the product development for gene therapy by allotting breakthrough designation status to investigational gene therapy.

For instance, in 2017, the U.S. FDA granted breakthrough therapy designation to valoctocogene roxaparvovec, which is an Adeno -associated virus 5 factor VIII vector designed to restore factor VIII plasma concentrations in patients with hemophilia A.



Key features of the study:

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global hemophilia gene therapy market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global hemophilia gene therapy market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies

Key companies covered as a part of this study include BioMarin Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Spark Therapeutics, Pfizer, Inc., UniQure NV, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Shire, Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., and Freeline Therapeutics.

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global hemophilia gene therapy market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts1

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global hemophilia gene therapy market

Detailed Segmentation:Global Hemophilia Gene Therapy Market, By Hemophilia Type:

Hemophilia A

Hemophilia B

Global Hemophilia Gene Therapy Market, By Region:

North America

By Country

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

By Country

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Europe

By Country

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

By Country

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East

By Country

GCC

Israel

Rest of Middle East

Africa

By Region

South Africa

Central Africa

North Africa

Company Profiles

BioMarin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Spark Therapeutics

Pfizer, Inc.

UniQure NV

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Shire PLC

Sangamo Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

4. Global Hemophilia Gene Therapy Market- Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic

5. Global Hemophilia Gene Therapy Market, By Hemophilia Type, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

6. Global Hemophilia Gene Therapy Market, By Region, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

7. Competitive Landscape

8. Section

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f9q444

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets