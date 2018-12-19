Global Hemp Industry Leader, Folium Biosciences Forges Partnership With Canada

Kashif Shan was Mayor Clugston's special guest at the annual State of the City address, hosted by the Medicine Hat & District Chamber of Commerce, as well as Kiwanis International on Tuesday, January 29.

"Our PCR rich products help so many people in their daily lives, and while this partnership is crucial, I never want us to lose sight of that," Shan added. "I am more than confident that together we will be able to help so many in need."

"The fact that Folium Biosciences chose Medicine Hat as their first location in Canada is such an accomplishment for our City," says Ted Clugston, Mayor of Medicine Hat. "The scale of their operation will have a huge impact on our community – from employment to real estate to retail. We're excited to welcome them to our growing economy."

The Trade Commissioner Service at the Consulate General of Canada in Denver, Colorado also received the news with optimism for Medicine Hat's imminent economic growth and certain prosperity with such a large scale operation professionally led by the hemp industry's trailblazer.

About Folium Biosciences:

Folium Biosciences is the largest vertically-integrated producer, manufacturer, and distributor of hemp derived phytocannabinoids in the USA, if not the world. It is a B2B, bulk and wholesale supplier of hemp derived CBD 0.0% THC oil, CBD water-soluble technology, CBD 0.0% THC edibles, and CBD for animal health as certified by the state of Colorado.

This Colorado Springs headquartered company ships 0.0% THC white label, bulk and finished products to customers worldwide. It has been certified by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment as a producer of 0.0% THC products and has been issued Free Sale Certification.

Folium Biosciences has over 300K square feet of manufacturing space in southern Colorado which supports processing, extraction, and purification operations. Their brand new state-of-the-art facility in Medicine Hat will mirror their current operations in Colorado.

