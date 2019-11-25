Global Heparin Market by Product, Source, Mode of Administration, Application, End-user, Distribution Channel & Region - Forecast to 2024

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Heparin Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global heparin market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2019-2024.

The rising prevalence of various medical ailments such as deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and pulmonary embolism (PE) is one of the key factors driving the global market. Also, heparin has been proven to be an extremely effective drug for venous thromboembolism and cardiovascular disorders (CVDs), which is contributing significantly to its market growth.

Furthermore, biopharmaceutical companies are developing innovative medicines to enhance the therapeutic potential of heparin and reduce its side-effects. Availability of synthetic and semi-synthetic heparin mimetics that assist in treating various cancers, coagulation and inflammatory diseases is significantly increasing the adoption of the product.

The market is further driven by the various advancements in the field of carbohydrate synthesis, which include building block preparation, coupling reactions and the development of convergent strategies. Moreover, increasing government funding toward improving healthcare facilities and extensive research and development (R&D) activities to develop heparin with ultra-low molecular weight for utilization in chemotherapy are also creating a positive outlook for the market.

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being GlaxoSmithKline, Hepalink, Pfizer, LeoPharma, Sanofi, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Aspen, LEO Pharma, Baxter, Changshan Pharm, Sandoz, Opocrin, Deebio, Tiandong, etc.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

How has the global heparin market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global heparin industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the source?

What is the breakup of the market based on the mode of administration?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global heparin industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global heparin industry?

What is the structure of the global heparin industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global heparin industry?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Heparin Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Product

5.4 Market Breakup by Source

5.5 Market Breakup by Mode of Administration

5.6 Market Breakup by Application

5.7 Market Breakup by End-user

5.8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.9 Market Breakup by Region

5.10 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Unfractionated Heparin

6.2 Low Molecular Weight Heparin (LMWH)

6.3 Ultra-Low Molecular Weight Heparin (ULMWH)



7 Market Breakup by Source

7.1 Bovine

7.2 Porcine



8 Market Breakup by Mode of Administration

8.1 Oral

8.2 Parenteral



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Atrial Fibrillation & Heart Attack

9.2 Stroke

9.3 Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

9.4 Pulmonary Embolism (PE)

9.5 Others



10 Market Breakup by End-user

10.1 Hospitals

10.2 Clinics

10.3 Homecare Settings

10.4 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

10.5 Others



11 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

11.1 Hospital Pharmacies

11.2 Retail Pharmacies

11.3 Drug Stores

11.4 Online Stores

11.5 Others



12 Market Breakup by Region

12.1 Europe

12.2 North America

12.3 Asia Pacific

12.4 Middle East and Africa

12.5 Latin America



13 SWOT Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Strengths

13.3 Weaknesses

13.4 Opportunities

13.5 Threats



14 Value Chain Analysis



15 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

15.1 Overview

15.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

15.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

15.4 Degree of Competition

15.5 Threat of New Entrants

15.6 Threat of Substitutes



16 Price Analysis



17 Competitive Landscape

17.1 Market Structure

17.2 Key Players

17.3 Profiles of Key Players

17.3.1 GlaxoSmithKline

17.3.2 Hepalink

17.3.3 Pfizer

17.3.4 LeoPharma

17.3.5 Sanofi

17.3.6 Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

17.3.7 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

17.3.8 Aspen

17.3.9 LEO Pharma

17.3.10 Baxter

17.3.11 Changshan Pharm

17.3.12 Sandoz

17.3.13 Opocrin

17.3.14 Deebio

17.3.15 Tiandong



