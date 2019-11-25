Global Heparin Market by Product, Source, Mode of Administration, Application, End-user, Distribution Channel & Region - Forecast to 2024
DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Heparin Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global heparin market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2019-2024.
The rising prevalence of various medical ailments such as deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and pulmonary embolism (PE) is one of the key factors driving the global market. Also, heparin has been proven to be an extremely effective drug for venous thromboembolism and cardiovascular disorders (CVDs), which is contributing significantly to its market growth.
Furthermore, biopharmaceutical companies are developing innovative medicines to enhance the therapeutic potential of heparin and reduce its side-effects. Availability of synthetic and semi-synthetic heparin mimetics that assist in treating various cancers, coagulation and inflammatory diseases is significantly increasing the adoption of the product.
The market is further driven by the various advancements in the field of carbohydrate synthesis, which include building block preparation, coupling reactions and the development of convergent strategies. Moreover, increasing government funding toward improving healthcare facilities and extensive research and development (R&D) activities to develop heparin with ultra-low molecular weight for utilization in chemotherapy are also creating a positive outlook for the market.
Competitive Landscape
The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being GlaxoSmithKline, Hepalink, Pfizer, LeoPharma, Sanofi, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Aspen, LEO Pharma, Baxter, Changshan Pharm, Sandoz, Opocrin, Deebio, Tiandong, etc.
Key Questions Answered in this Report
- How has the global heparin market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global heparin industry?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the source?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the mode of administration?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global heparin industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global heparin industry?
- What is the structure of the global heparin industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global heparin industry?
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Heparin Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Product
5.4 Market Breakup by Source
5.5 Market Breakup by Mode of Administration
5.6 Market Breakup by Application
5.7 Market Breakup by End-user
5.8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
5.9 Market Breakup by Region
5.10 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product
6.1 Unfractionated Heparin
6.2 Low Molecular Weight Heparin (LMWH)
6.3 Ultra-Low Molecular Weight Heparin (ULMWH)
7 Market Breakup by Source
7.1 Bovine
7.2 Porcine
8 Market Breakup by Mode of Administration
8.1 Oral
8.2 Parenteral
9 Market Breakup by Application
9.1 Atrial Fibrillation & Heart Attack
9.2 Stroke
9.3 Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
9.4 Pulmonary Embolism (PE)
9.5 Others
10 Market Breakup by End-user
10.1 Hospitals
10.2 Clinics
10.3 Homecare Settings
10.4 Ambulatory Surgical Centers
10.5 Others
11 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
11.1 Hospital Pharmacies
11.2 Retail Pharmacies
11.3 Drug Stores
11.4 Online Stores
11.5 Others
12 Market Breakup by Region
12.1 Europe
12.2 North America
12.3 Asia Pacific
12.4 Middle East and Africa
12.5 Latin America
13 SWOT Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Strengths
13.3 Weaknesses
13.4 Opportunities
13.5 Threats
14 Value Chain Analysis
15 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
15.1 Overview
15.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
15.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
15.4 Degree of Competition
15.5 Threat of New Entrants
15.6 Threat of Substitutes
16 Price Analysis
17 Competitive Landscape
17.1 Market Structure
17.2 Key Players
17.3 Profiles of Key Players
17.3.1 GlaxoSmithKline
17.3.2 Hepalink
17.3.3 Pfizer
17.3.4 LeoPharma
17.3.5 Sanofi
17.3.6 Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
17.3.7 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
17.3.8 Aspen
17.3.9 LEO Pharma
17.3.10 Baxter
17.3.11 Changshan Pharm
17.3.12 Sandoz
17.3.13 Opocrin
17.3.14 Deebio
17.3.15 Tiandong
