Global Hepatitis B Market Report 2019 - Key Marketed and Pipeline Drugs, Clinical Trials, Recent Events, Deals

This Market Spotlight report covers the Hepatitis B market, comprising key marketed and pipeline drugs, clinical trials, recent events and analyst opinion, upcoming and regulatory events, probability of success, patent information, a 10-year disease prevalence forecast, and licensing and acquisition deals, as well as presenting drug-specific revenue forecasts

Key Takeaways

It is estimated that in 2017, there were approximately 294.5 million prevalent cases of hepatitis B worldwide, with only 9.9% (29.1 million) of those estimated to be diagnosed.

In the same year, there were an estimated 4.8 million prevalent cases that were treated with an antiviral. In 2017, there were 89.4 million total prevalent cases of hepatitis B in the US, China , Japan , and five major EU markets ( France , Germany , Italy , Spain , and the UK); 86.0 million of these cases were in China (96.2%).

, , and five major EU markets ( , , , , and the UK); 86.0 million of these cases were in (96.2%). Marketed drugs for hepatitis B focus on targets such as DNA polymerase, reverse transcriptase, cell membrane, T lymphocytes, immune system, and interferon receptor. The majority of these drugs are administered via the oral route, with the remainder being intramuscular, subcutaneous, intravenous, intradermal, and topical formulations.

Half of the industry-sponsored drugs in active clinical development for hepatitis B are in Phase I, with only one drug in Phase III. Therapies in mid- and late-stage development for hepatitis B focus on a wide variety of targets. The largest number of pipeline drugs in mid- and late-stage development are administered orally, with the remainder being intravenous, intramuscular, and subcutaneous formulations.

High-impact upcoming events for drugs in the hepatitis B space comprise topline Phase II and Phase III trial results, and an expected patent expiry.

The overall likelihood of approval of a Phase I antiviral asset is 16.2%, and the average probability a drug advances from Phase III is 75.9%. Drugs, on average, take 8.6 years from Phase I to approval, compared to 9.0 years in the overall infectious disease space.

There have been 37 licensing and asset acquisition deals involving hepatitis B drugs during 2014-19. The largest deal was the $1,775m licensing agreement signed in 2018 between Janssen and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals for exclusive worldwide rights to develop and commercialize ARO-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B.

licensing agreement signed in 2018 between Janssen and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals for exclusive worldwide rights to develop and commercialize ARO-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B. The clinical trials distribution across Phase I-IV indicates that the majority of trials for hepatitis B have been in the late phases of development, with 54% of trials in Phase III-IV, and 46% in Phase I-II.

The US has a slight lead in the number of hepatitis B clinical trials globally. Germany leads the major EU markets, while China has the top spot in Asia .

leads the major EU markets, while has the top spot in . Clinical trial activity in the hepatitis B space is dominated by completed trials. GlaxoSmithKline has the highest number of completed trials for hepatitis B, with 286 trials.

GlaxoSmithKline leads the industry sponsors with by far the highest number of clinical trials for hepatitis B, followed by Gilead.

