Global Hepatitis C Drugs Market Report 2019-2023: Increasing Demand for Direct-Acting Antivirals
Mar 29, 2019, 15:00 ET
DUBLIN, March 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Hepatitis C Drugs Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The hepatitis C drugs market to register a revenue of around USD 5.7 billion by 2023.
The increasing number of voluntary licensing agreements to drive market growth. Voluntary licensing helps in improving access to essential medicines. Under the voluntary licensing agreement, patent holders license others to manufacture, import, and/or distribute their patented drugs. Voluntary licenses enable the development of generic versions of drugs, which increases the affordability and access to the patients.
Market Overview
Increasing demand for direct-acting antiviral
Direct-acting antiviral drugs have emerged as a curative option for patients with hepatitis C. These drugs act and block specific steps in the lifecycle of the HCV. They are known to target the specific nonstructural proteins of the virus that results in the disruption of viral replication. Thus, they show comparatively fewer side effects than the interferons, which were employed until the advent of direct-acting antiviral drugs.
Side effects of available drugs
The interferons indicated for the treatment of hepatitis C are known to be associated with harmful side effects such as excessive fatigue, headache, weight loss, alopecia, autoimmune disorders, high blood pressure, slowed growth in children, changes in vision, and malfunctioning of the lungs, liver, and pancreas. Due to these side effects, the interferon therapy is replaced by direct-acting antivirals at present.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Gilead and Merck, the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the increasing demand for direct-acting antiviral and the increasing number of voluntary licensing agreements, will provide considerable growth opportunities to hepatitis C drugs manufactures.
AbbVie, Bristol-Myers Squibb, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Gilead, and Merck are some of the major companies covered in this report.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: PIPELINE ANALYSIS
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Market segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Combination therapy - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Monotherapy - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
- Acute hepatitis C
- Chronic hepatitis C
PART 10: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- AbbVie
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche
- Gilead
- Merck
PART 15: APPENDIX
