Global Hepatitis C Drugs Market Report 2019-2023: Increasing Demand for Direct-Acting Antivirals

DUBLIN, March 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Hepatitis C Drugs Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The hepatitis C drugs market to register a revenue of around USD 5.7 billion by 2023.

The increasing number of voluntary licensing agreements to drive market growth. Voluntary licensing helps in improving access to essential medicines. Under the voluntary licensing agreement, patent holders license others to manufacture, import, and/or distribute their patented drugs. Voluntary licenses enable the development of generic versions of drugs, which increases the affordability and access to the patients.

Market Overview

Increasing demand for direct-acting antiviral

Direct-acting antiviral drugs have emerged as a curative option for patients with hepatitis C. These drugs act and block specific steps in the lifecycle of the HCV. They are known to target the specific nonstructural proteins of the virus that results in the disruption of viral replication. Thus, they show comparatively fewer side effects than the interferons, which were employed until the advent of direct-acting antiviral drugs.



Side effects of available drugs

The interferons indicated for the treatment of hepatitis C are known to be associated with harmful side effects such as excessive fatigue, headache, weight loss, alopecia, autoimmune disorders, high blood pressure, slowed growth in children, changes in vision, and malfunctioning of the lungs, liver, and pancreas. Due to these side effects, the interferon therapy is replaced by direct-acting antivirals at present.



Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Gilead and Merck, the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the increasing demand for direct-acting antiviral and the increasing number of voluntary licensing agreements, will provide considerable growth opportunities to hepatitis C drugs manufactures.

AbbVie, Bristol-Myers Squibb, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Gilead, and Merck are some of the major companies covered in this report.



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: PIPELINE ANALYSIS



PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Combination therapy - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Monotherapy - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

Acute hepatitis C

Chronic hepatitis C

PART 10: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS



PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

AbbVie

Bristol- Myers Squibb

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Gilead

Merck

PART 15: APPENDIX



