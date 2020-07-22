Global Herbal Supplements and Remedies Industry

NEW YORK, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Herbal Supplements and Remedies estimated at US$104.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$166.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Multi-Herbs, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 8.1% CAGR to reach US$99.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Specialty Herbs segment is readjusted to a revised 6.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 8.9% share of the global Herbal Supplements and Remedies market.





The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 10.6% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Herbal Supplements and Remedies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$28.3 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.03% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$37 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.6% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 6.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$37 Billion by the year 2027.



Garlic Segment Corners a 4.9% Share in 2020

In the global Garlic segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$5.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$22.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 15th edition of our report. The 262-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Arizona Natural Products

ARKOPHARMA Laboratories Company Limited

Bio-Botanica, Inc.

Blackmores Ltd.

Gaia Herbs LLC

Herbalife International of America Inc.

Indfrag Ltd.

Jemo-pharm A/S

NaturaLife Asia Co. Ltd.

Nature`s Bounty Inc.

Pharma Nord ApS

Pharmavite® LLC

Potter`s Herbals

Ricola AG

Twinlab Consolidated Holdings Inc.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Herbal Supplements and Remedies: Enabling Effective Maintenance

of General Health the Natural Way

Recent Market Activity

Effectiveness of Herbs in Preventing and Treating Various

Health Conditions: The Fundamental Growth Driver

Herbal Supplements for Specific Medical Conditions

Efficacy in Long-Term Management of Certain Disorders

Global Market Outlook

Developed Markets Dominate, While Developing Countries

Spearhead Growth

Global Competitor Market Shares

Herbal Supplements and Remedies Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Losing Appeal of Chemical Remedies and Growing Consumer

Interest in Herbal Medicine and Supplements Drive Healthy

Market Growth

Natural Garlic Herbal Supplements for a Healthy Heart

Ginkgo Biloba for Treating Blood Disorders and Memory Disorders

Echinacea: Widely Known for Immune Stimulating Properties

St. John?s Wort for Depression and Mood Disorders

Ginseng: The Age Old Ingredient in Various Medicinal Preparations

Unique Healthcare Needs of Women Propel Demand for Various

Herbal Supplements

Transition from Product-Driven to a Health-Driven Nature of

Herbal Supplements Benefit Market Expansion

Ayurvedic Supplements Go Mainstream

Focus on Disease Prevention than Treatment Boosts Adoption

Increasing Focus on Weight Management Spurs Demand for Herbs

that Aid Weight Loss

Epidemic Proportions of Obesity Lead to Increased Focus on

Weight Management

Ginger and Turmeric: Wonder Herbal Ingredients with Impressive

Health Benefits

Ginger Relieves Motion Sickness and Sea Sickness

Ginger: Helpful in Nausea Treatment

Turmeric Gain Notable Attention as Medical Remedy

Soy and Aloe Vera: Niche, yet Hugely Popular Herbal Supplements

Health Benefits of Soy

Some of the Major Benefits of Aloe Vera to the Human Body

Some Health Benefits of Aloe Vera Juice

Rhodiola, Milk Thistle, Feverfew, and Saw Palmetto Gain

Prominence in Various Remedies

Rhodiola Herb Supplement Reduce Stress and Fatigue

Milk Thistle for Liver Detoxification

Feverfew Herbal Supplement for Enhancing Digestive Health

Saw Palmetto Herbal Supplement for Prostate Health

Consumer Attitudes Vacillate with Conflicting Research Results

Herbal Supplement Usage in Dentistry Surges amid Concerns

Internet Emerges as an Effective Sales Channel

Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Strengthen Market

Prospects

Ballooning Global Population

Longer Life Expectancy

Exponential Increase in Urban Population

Aging Population

Rising Disposable Incomes

India & China: Important Potential Future Markets

Key Challenges Hampering Growth Prospects for Herbal Medicines

and Supplements

Some Notable Herbal Supplement Bans

Herbal Remedies Endangering Wild Plant Species

Combining Prescription Drugs with Herbal Supplements can Cause

Harm

Herbal Supplements May Increase the Risk of Breast Cancer

Impact of Herbal Supplements on Patients Undergoing Plastic

Surgery

Herbal Remedies & Arthritis Patients



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 109

