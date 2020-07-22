Global Herbal Supplements and Remedies Industry
Global Herbal Supplements and Remedies Market to Reach US$166.2 Billion by the Year 2027
Jul 22, 2020, 09:30 ET
NEW YORK, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Herbal Supplements and Remedies estimated at US$104.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$166.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Multi-Herbs, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 8.1% CAGR to reach US$99.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Specialty Herbs segment is readjusted to a revised 6.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 8.9% share of the global Herbal Supplements and Remedies market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 10.6% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Herbal Supplements and Remedies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$28.3 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.03% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$37 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.6% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 6.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$37 Billion by the year 2027.
Garlic Segment Corners a 4.9% Share in 2020
In the global Garlic segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$5.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$22.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 15th edition of our report. The 262-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Arizona Natural Products
- ARKOPHARMA Laboratories Company Limited
- Bio-Botanica, Inc.
- Blackmores Ltd.
- Gaia Herbs LLC
- Herbalife International of America Inc.
- Indfrag Ltd.
- Jemo-pharm A/S
- NaturaLife Asia Co. Ltd.
- Nature`s Bounty Inc.
- Pharma Nord ApS
- Pharmavite® LLC
- Potter`s Herbals
- Ricola AG
- Twinlab Consolidated Holdings Inc.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Herbal Supplements and Remedies: Enabling Effective Maintenance
of General Health the Natural Way
Recent Market Activity
Effectiveness of Herbs in Preventing and Treating Various
Health Conditions: The Fundamental Growth Driver
Herbal Supplements for Specific Medical Conditions
Efficacy in Long-Term Management of Certain Disorders
Global Market Outlook
Developed Markets Dominate, While Developing Countries
Spearhead Growth
Global Competitor Market Shares
Herbal Supplements and Remedies Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Losing Appeal of Chemical Remedies and Growing Consumer
Interest in Herbal Medicine and Supplements Drive Healthy
Market Growth
Natural Garlic Herbal Supplements for a Healthy Heart
Ginkgo Biloba for Treating Blood Disorders and Memory Disorders
Echinacea: Widely Known for Immune Stimulating Properties
St. John?s Wort for Depression and Mood Disorders
Ginseng: The Age Old Ingredient in Various Medicinal Preparations
Unique Healthcare Needs of Women Propel Demand for Various
Herbal Supplements
Transition from Product-Driven to a Health-Driven Nature of
Herbal Supplements Benefit Market Expansion
Ayurvedic Supplements Go Mainstream
Focus on Disease Prevention than Treatment Boosts Adoption
Increasing Focus on Weight Management Spurs Demand for Herbs
that Aid Weight Loss
Epidemic Proportions of Obesity Lead to Increased Focus on
Weight Management
Ginger and Turmeric: Wonder Herbal Ingredients with Impressive
Health Benefits
Ginger Relieves Motion Sickness and Sea Sickness
Ginger: Helpful in Nausea Treatment
Turmeric Gain Notable Attention as Medical Remedy
Soy and Aloe Vera: Niche, yet Hugely Popular Herbal Supplements
Health Benefits of Soy
Some of the Major Benefits of Aloe Vera to the Human Body
Some Health Benefits of Aloe Vera Juice
Rhodiola, Milk Thistle, Feverfew, and Saw Palmetto Gain
Prominence in Various Remedies
Rhodiola Herb Supplement Reduce Stress and Fatigue
Milk Thistle for Liver Detoxification
Feverfew Herbal Supplement for Enhancing Digestive Health
Saw Palmetto Herbal Supplement for Prostate Health
Consumer Attitudes Vacillate with Conflicting Research Results
Herbal Supplement Usage in Dentistry Surges amid Concerns
Internet Emerges as an Effective Sales Channel
Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Strengthen Market
Prospects
Ballooning Global Population
Longer Life Expectancy
Exponential Increase in Urban Population
Aging Population
Rising Disposable Incomes
India & China: Important Potential Future Markets
Key Challenges Hampering Growth Prospects for Herbal Medicines
and Supplements
Some Notable Herbal Supplement Bans
Herbal Remedies Endangering Wild Plant Species
Combining Prescription Drugs with Herbal Supplements can Cause
Harm
Herbal Supplements May Increase the Risk of Breast Cancer
Impact of Herbal Supplements on Patients Undergoing Plastic
Surgery
Herbal Remedies & Arthritis Patients
