Global Herpes Zoster Treatment Market 2019-2023: Pipeline Agents are Very Limited Despite the Growing Incidence of the Infection Worldwide

The herpes zoster treatment market will register a CAGR of almost 14% by 2023.

The herpes zoster treatment market will register a CAGR of almost 14% by 2023.

With the emerging innovative vaccines for disease management, there is a growing demand for herpes zoster treatment drugs. Until the development of vaccines, the treatment for herpes zoster was dependent completely on drug therapies. However, vendors have been focusing on developing several new therapies for the treatment and prevention of shingles.

For instance, in October 2017, Shingrix was launched by GlaxoSmithKline for the treatment of shingles. The vaccine is much more effective than ZOSTAVAX, which was the only approved vaccine for shingles in older adults.

Market Overview

Rising incidence of herpes zoster

Factors such as exposure to ultraviolet radiation may suppress the cell-mediated immunity, which can be a major factor responsible for the growing incidence of herpes zoster. Patients being treated for cancer and affected with advanced HIV infection are at a greater risk of developing shingles, which is expected to boost the growth of the global herpes zoster treatment market.

Weak pipeline for herpes zoster

The number of herpes zoster pipeline agents are very limited despite the growing incidence of the infection worldwide, which is likely to hamper the growth of the global herpes zoster treatment market.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Abbott and GlaxoSmithKline, the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the emerging innovative vaccines for disease management and rising incidence of herpes zoster, will provide considerable growth opportunities to herpes zoster treatment companies. Abbott, GlaxoSmithKline, Merck, and Novartis are some of the major companies covered in this report.

