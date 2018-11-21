Global Herpes Zoster Treatment Market 2019-2023: Pipeline Agents are Very Limited Despite the Growing Incidence of the Infection Worldwide
10:15 ET
DUBLIN, Nov 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Herpes Zoster Treatment Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The herpes zoster treatment market will register a CAGR of almost 14% by 2023.
With the emerging innovative vaccines for disease management, there is a growing demand for herpes zoster treatment drugs. Until the development of vaccines, the treatment for herpes zoster was dependent completely on drug therapies. However, vendors have been focusing on developing several new therapies for the treatment and prevention of shingles.
For instance, in October 2017, Shingrix was launched by GlaxoSmithKline for the treatment of shingles. The vaccine is much more effective than ZOSTAVAX, which was the only approved vaccine for shingles in older adults.
Market Overview
Rising incidence of herpes zoster
Factors such as exposure to ultraviolet radiation may suppress the cell-mediated immunity, which can be a major factor responsible for the growing incidence of herpes zoster. Patients being treated for cancer and affected with advanced HIV infection are at a greater risk of developing shingles, which is expected to boost the growth of the global herpes zoster treatment market.
Weak pipeline for herpes zoster
The number of herpes zoster pipeline agents are very limited despite the growing incidence of the infection worldwide, which is likely to hamper the growth of the global herpes zoster treatment market.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Abbott and GlaxoSmithKline, the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the emerging innovative vaccines for disease management and rising incidence of herpes zoster, will provide considerable growth opportunities to herpes zoster treatment companies. Abbott, GlaxoSmithKline, Merck, and Novartis are some of the major companies covered in this report.
Report Summary:
One trend affecting this market is the emerging innovative vaccines for disease management. Until the development of vaccines, the treatment for herpes zoster was dependent completely on drug therapies. However, vendors have been focusing on developing several new therapies for the treatment and prevention of shingles.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the driven by the rising incidences of herpes zoster. Factors such as exposure to ultraviolet radiation may suppress the cell-mediated immunity, which can be a major factor responsible for the growing incidence of herpes zoster. Patients being treated for cancer and affected with advanced HIV infection are at a greater risk of developing shingles, which is expected to boost the growth of the global herpes zoster treatment market.
Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the weak pipeline for herpes zoster. The number of herpes zoster pipeline agents are very limited despite the growing incidence of the infection worldwide, which is likely to hamper the growth of the global herpes zoster treatment market.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: PIPELINE ANALYSIS
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Market segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Vaccination - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Drug therapy - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: TRENDS
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Abbott
- GlaxoSmithKline
- Merck
- Novartis
PART 15: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/p9spr4/global_herpes?w=5
Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article