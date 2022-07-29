Global Hexamethylenediamine Markets 2022-2027: Extensive Use in Manufacturing Nylon 66 & Increasing Demand for Polyamides in 3D Printing

DUBLIN, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Hexamethylenediamine Market by Application (Nylon Synthesis, Curing Agents, Lubricants, Biocides, Coatings Intermediate, Adhesives), End-Use Industry (Automotive, Textile, Paints & Coatings, Petrochemical) and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The glocemicbal hexamethylenediamine market size is projected to grow from USD 8.9 billion in 2022 to USD 11.6 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2027.

The market will experience a growth of 5.4% with respect to CAGR between 2022 and 2027. The manufacturing process of nylon 6-6 fibre and resins is a major consumer of hexamethylenediamine. As a result, the increased demand for nylon 6-6 fibres has had a positive impact on the global hexamethylenediamine market.

With the rise of nylon as a major substitute for a variety of applications, particularly in the automotive industry, where nylon has replaced metals in a variety of applications, the hexamethylenediamine market is expected to expand rapidly.

Automotive segment to witness higher CAGR during the forecast period

The hexamethylenediamine market is divided into several end-use industries, including automotive, textile, paints & coatings, petrochemical, and others. In 2017, it is expected that the automotive industry will be the largest end-use industry segment in the hexamethylenediamine market.

During the forecast period, this segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR. Textile is expected to be the second-largest end-use industry segment in the hexamethylenediamine market, with paints and coatings growing at the second-fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

North America to be the largest market for hexamethylenediamine

North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the hexamethylenediamine market in 2021. The key players in this geographical hexamethylenediamine market are the US and Mexico.

The growth of the North American hexamethylenediamine market can be attributed to the region's expansive automotive sector. Moreover, the Asia Pacific hexamethylenediamine market is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Competitive landscape

The hexamethylenediamine market comprises major solution providers, BASF SE (Germany), Merck KGaA (Germany), TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC. (Japan), Evonik (Germany), and DuPont de Nemours, Inc.(US) among others. The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the hexamethylenediamine market, with their company profiles, and key market strategies.

Premium Insights

Market in Asia-Pacific to Offer Attractive Opportunities During Forecast Period

to Offer Attractive Opportunities During Forecast Period Asia-Pacific to be Fastest-Growing Market During Forecast Period

to be Fastest-Growing Market During Forecast Period US and Nylon Synthesis Segment Accounted for Largest Shares

Market in India to Grow at Highest CAGR from 2022 to 2027

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Extensive Use in Manufacturing Nylon 66

Increasing Demand for Polyamides in 3D Printing

Restraints

R&D to Find Replacement of Hexamethylenediamine

Untapped Growth Potential in Emerging Economies

Opportunities

Growth of Bio-Based Hexamethylenediamine

Growth Opportunities in Asia-Pacific

Challenges

Slowdown in Chinese Manufacturing Sector

Environmental Issues

Company Profiles

Major Players

BASF Se

Dupont De Nemours, Inc.

Toray Industries, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Evonik

Ashland

Invista

Ascend Performance Materials

Lanxess

Additional Players

Daejung Chemicals & Metals Co.,Ltd.

Italmatch Chemicals

Genomatica

Junsei Chemical Co.,Ltd.

Alfa Aesar

Sinopharm Chemical Reagent Co. Ltd.

Aladdin Industrial Corporation

Shenma Industrial Co., Ltd. (Shenma Corporation)

Suzhou Sibian Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Meryer ( Shanghai ) Chemical Technology Co., Ltd.

