Global Hi-Tech Medical Devices Market Outlook to 2026 by Site, Product, Geography, Key Developments & Competitive Landscape

Global Hi-Tech Medical Devices market accounted for $25.15 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $252.04 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 29.2% during the forecast period.

The market growth is driven by technologies like internet of things (IoT) and software's and the spread of new harmful devices. However, the chances of collapsing of systems hinder the market growth.

The hi-tech medical devices are medical equipment that is made of advanced technologies available in the market. These hi-tech medical devices are used in the diagnosis and treatment of medical ailments. They also provide precise and reliable data for the medical condition that can help in choosing the medication, prescriptions and many other doctor activities.

Among site, the usage of handheld devices is expected to have a tangible growth rate due to the penetration of internet and fast speeds. Smartphones and tablets are the major examples for handheld devices which are some of the most used handheld devices in the market due to its wide applications and features.



North America is one of the regions with a lucrative growth rate in the hi-tech medical devices market, due to the s booming due to developments of compatible and supportive infrastructures and increased health awareness among the people. In addition, the existence of key giant organisation will further enhance the market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Hi-Tech Medical Devices Market, By Site

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Shoe Sensor

5.3 Handheld

5.4 Strap, Clip & Bracelet

5.5 Headband

5.6 Other Sites



6 Global Hi-Tech Medical Devices Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Smart Watches

6.3 Virtual Reality Devices

6.4 Smartphones

6.5 Tablets

6.6 Fitness Trackers

6.7 Other Products



7 Global Hi-Tech Medical Devices Market, By Geography

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.2.1 US

7.2.2 Canada

7.2.3 Mexico

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.2 UK

7.3.3 Italy

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 Spain

7.3.6 Rest of Europe

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.4.1 Japan

7.4.2 China

7.4.3 India

7.4.4 Australia

7.4.5 New Zealand

7.4.6 South Korea

7.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

7.5 South America

7.5.1 Argentina

7.5.2 Brazil

7.5.3 Chile

7.5.4 Rest of South America

7.6 Middle East & Africa

7.6.1 Saudi Arabia

7.6.2 UAE

7.6.3 Qatar

7.6.4 South Africa

7.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



8 Key Developments

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.3 New Product Launch

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies



9 Company Profiling

9.1 Adidas AG

9.2 Apple Inc.

9.3 CAE Healthcare

9.4 Google Inc

9.5 Nike

9.6 Sony Corporation.

9.7 Toshiba

9.8 Virtual-Realties Limited

9.9 Xiaomi

9.10 Samsung

9.11 Fitbit Inc.

9.12 Fastrack

9.13 Huawei

9.14 Lenovo

9.15 Nokia

9.16 Mevofit



