Global Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market Report 2019 - Abbott has the Highest Number of Completed Clinical Trials for HS, with Two Trials

This Market Spotlight report covers the Hidradenitis Suppurativa market, comprising key marketed and pipeline drugs, clinical trials, recent events and analyst opinion, key upcoming and regulatory events, probability of success, patent information, epidemiology, and licensing and acquisition deals, as well as presenting drug-specific revenue forecasts

Key Takeaways

All of the approved drugs for hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) target tumor necrosis factor-alpha. These therapies are administered via the subcutaneous route, while Humira is also available in an intravenous formulation.

The majority of industry-sponsored drugs in active clinical development for HS are in Phase II, with one drug each in Phase III and the NDA/BLA phase.

Therapies in development for HS target tumor necrosis factor-alpha, interleukin-17, interleukin-1, interleukin-23, JAK/STAT, and the C5a receptor. These therapies are administered via the oral, intravenous, and subcutaneous routes.

High-impact upcoming events for drugs in the HS space comprise topline Phase II trial results for avacopan, topline Phase IIb trial results for IFX-1, and an estimated BsUFA date for biosimilar adalimumab (Samsung Bioepis).

The overall likelihood of approval of a Phase I dermatology-general asset is 28%, and the average probability a drug advances from Phase III is 72.4%. Drugs, on average, take 7.8 years from Phase I to approval in the dermatology-general space, as well as in the overall dermatology space.

There have been only seven licensing and asset acquisition deals involving HS drugs during 2014-19. The deal values have not been disclosed for any of these deals.

The distribution of clinical trials across Phase I-IV indicates that the majority of trials for HS have been in the mid-phase of development, with 75% of trials in Phase II, and only 25% in Phase III-IV.

The Netherlands and US have the lead in terms of the number of HS clinical trials globally.

AbbVie is the only sponsor to have initiated a Phase III trial in HS

Key Topics Covered:



OVERVIEW



KEY TAKEAWAYS



DISEASE BACKGROUND

HS subtypes



TREATMENT



EPIDEMIOLOGY



MARKETED DRUGS



PIPELINE DRUGS



RECENT EVENTS AND ANALYST OPINION

Bermekimab for HS (January 23, 2019)

IFX-1 for HS (September 7, 2017)



KEY UPCOMING EVENTS



PROBABILITY OF SUCCESS



LICENSING AND ASSET ACQUISITION DEALS



PARENT PATENTS



REVENUE OPPORTUNITY



CLINICAL TRIAL LANDSCAPE

Sponsors by status

Sponsors by phase



BIBLIOGRAPHY

Prescription information



APPENDIX



LIST OF FIGURES

Figure 1: Overview of pipeline drugs for HS in the US

Figure 2: Pipeline drugs for HS, by company

Figure 3: Pipeline drugs for HS, by drug type

Figure 4: Pipeline drugs for HS, by classification

Figure 5: Bermekimab for HS (January 23, 2019): Phase II - Open Label

Figure 6: IFX-1 for HS (September 7, 2017): Phase IIa - Greece

Figure 7: Key upcoming events in HS

Figure 8: Probability of success in the HS pipeline

Figure 9: Licensing and asset acquisition deals in HS, 2014-19

Figure 10: Clinical trials in HS

Figure 11: Top 10 drugs for clinical trials in HS

Figure 12: Top 10 companies for clinical trials in HS

Figure 13: Trial locations in HS

Figure 14: HS trials status

Figure 15: HS trials sponsors, by phase



LIST OF TABLES

Table 1: Marketed drugs for HS

Table 2: Pipeline drugs for HS in the US

Table 3: Bermekimab for HS (January 23, 2019)

Table 4: IFX-1 for HS (September 7, 2017)

Table 5: Parent patents in HS

Table 6: Historical global sales, by drug ($m), 2013-17

Table 7: Forecasted global sales, by drug ($m), 2019-23



