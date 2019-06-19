Global Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market Report 2019 - Abbott has the Highest Number of Completed Clinical Trials for HS, with Two Trials
Jun 19, 2019
The "Market Spotlight: Hidradenitis Suppurativa" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This Market Spotlight report covers the Hidradenitis Suppurativa market, comprising key marketed and pipeline drugs, clinical trials, recent events and analyst opinion, key upcoming and regulatory events, probability of success, patent information, epidemiology, and licensing and acquisition deals, as well as presenting drug-specific revenue forecasts
Key Takeaways
- All of the approved drugs for hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) target tumor necrosis factor-alpha. These therapies are administered via the subcutaneous route, while Humira is also available in an intravenous formulation.
- The majority of industry-sponsored drugs in active clinical development for HS are in Phase II, with one drug each in Phase III and the NDA/BLA phase.
- Therapies in development for HS target tumor necrosis factor-alpha, interleukin-17, interleukin-1, interleukin-23, JAK/STAT, and the C5a receptor. These therapies are administered via the oral, intravenous, and subcutaneous routes.
- High-impact upcoming events for drugs in the HS space comprise topline Phase II trial results for avacopan, topline Phase IIb trial results for IFX-1, and an estimated BsUFA date for biosimilar adalimumab (Samsung Bioepis).
- The overall likelihood of approval of a Phase I dermatology-general asset is 28%, and the average probability a drug advances from Phase III is 72.4%. Drugs, on average, take 7.8 years from Phase I to approval in the dermatology-general space, as well as in the overall dermatology space.
- There have been only seven licensing and asset acquisition deals involving HS drugs during 2014-19. The deal values have not been disclosed for any of these deals.
- The distribution of clinical trials across Phase I-IV indicates that the majority of trials for HS have been in the mid-phase of development, with 75% of trials in Phase II, and only 25% in Phase III-IV.
- The Netherlands and US have the lead in terms of the number of HS clinical trials globally.
- Abbott has the highest number of completed clinical trials for HS, with two trials.
- AbbVie is the only sponsor to have initiated a Phase III trial in HS
Key Topics Covered:
OVERVIEW
KEY TAKEAWAYS
DISEASE BACKGROUND
HS subtypes
TREATMENT
EPIDEMIOLOGY
MARKETED DRUGS
PIPELINE DRUGS
RECENT EVENTS AND ANALYST OPINION
Bermekimab for HS (January 23, 2019)
IFX-1 for HS (September 7, 2017)
KEY UPCOMING EVENTS
PROBABILITY OF SUCCESS
LICENSING AND ASSET ACQUISITION DEALS
PARENT PATENTS
REVENUE OPPORTUNITY
CLINICAL TRIAL LANDSCAPE
Sponsors by status
Sponsors by phase
BIBLIOGRAPHY
Prescription information
APPENDIX
LIST OF FIGURES
Figure 1: Overview of pipeline drugs for HS in the US
Figure 2: Pipeline drugs for HS, by company
Figure 3: Pipeline drugs for HS, by drug type
Figure 4: Pipeline drugs for HS, by classification
Figure 5: Bermekimab for HS (January 23, 2019): Phase II - Open Label
Figure 6: IFX-1 for HS (September 7, 2017): Phase IIa - Greece
Figure 7: Key upcoming events in HS
Figure 8: Probability of success in the HS pipeline
Figure 9: Licensing and asset acquisition deals in HS, 2014-19
Figure 10: Clinical trials in HS
Figure 11: Top 10 drugs for clinical trials in HS
Figure 12: Top 10 companies for clinical trials in HS
Figure 13: Trial locations in HS
Figure 14: HS trials status
Figure 15: HS trials sponsors, by phase
LIST OF TABLES
Table 1: Marketed drugs for HS
Table 2: Pipeline drugs for HS in the US
Table 3: Bermekimab for HS (January 23, 2019)
Table 4: IFX-1 for HS (September 7, 2017)
Table 5: Parent patents in HS
Table 6: Historical global sales, by drug ($m), 2013-17
Table 7: Forecasted global sales, by drug ($m), 2019-23
