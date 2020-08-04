Global HIFU Industry Assessment 2020-2026: Growth Drivers and Challenges

DUBLIN, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market, Forecast by Application (Prostate Cancer, Neurological Disorder, Cosmetic Medicine, Uterine Fibroids), Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the global high intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) market will be worth US$548.6 million by 2026.



Surging prevalence of various types of cancers like primary and secondary liver cancer, pancreatic cancer, prostate, kidney cancer, and bladder cancer will further give traction to this market. The uses of the technology in combination of diagnostic modalities and other therapeutic say robotic surgery, molecular imaging, drug/gene delivery will further boost and have a revolutionary clinical impact during the forecast time frame.



As per the American Cancer Society, in 2016, the United States had more than 161,360 new cases of prostate cancer has occurred. Rising medical technology, as well as its applications used in the treatment of the neurological disorder, cosmetic medicine, uterine fibroids and others, has propelled the market growth.



The surge in awareness for early disease diagnosis and favourable regulatory scenario towards HIFU devices is boosting the market growth as well as limitations associated with HIFU technology and a dearth of skilled professionals hindering the market growth.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5 Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound Market



6 Global HIFU Market by Application

6.1 Prostate Cancer

6.2 Uterine Fibroids

6.3 Neurological Disorders

6.4 Cosmetic Medicine

6.5 Others



7 Regulatory Approval of Companies



8 Insurance Coverage in the US



9 Global - High Intensity Focus Ultrasound (HIFU) Numbers

9.1 By Region - Manufacturers

9.2 Research Sites Investigating Mechanisms of Action

9.2.1 By Regions - Tissue Destruction

9.2.2 By Regions - Drug Delivery

9.2.3 By Regions - Increased Vascular Permeability

9.2.4 By Regions - ImmunoModulation

9.2.5 By Regions - Others

9.3 By Regions - Research Sites

9.4 By Regions - Technical Sites

9.4.1 By Region - Technical Research Sites

9.5 By Region - Clinical Sites

9.6 By Region - Pre-Clinical Sites

9.7 By Region - Commercial Treatment Sites

9.7.1 Commercial Treatment Sites by Indication and Region



10 Indication - High Intensity Focus Ultrasound (HIFU) Treatment

10.1 All Indication

10.1.1 Brain Treatment by Indication

19.1.2 Other Treatments by Indication



11 Major Deals in HIFU

11.1 Collaboration Deals

11.2 Distribution Agreement Deals

11.3 Partnerships Deals



12 EDAP TMS

12.1 Business Overview

12.2 HIFU Division Business Strategy

12.3 HIFU Products

12.4 HIFU Division Patents and Intellectual Property

12.5 HIFU Division Clinical & Regulatory Status

12.5.1 Europe

12.5.2 United States

12.5.3 Japan

12.5.4 China

12.6 HIFU Clinical Data

12.7 HIFU Division Revenue & Market Potential

12.7.1 Market Potential

12.7.2 Revenue

12.8 Recent Developments



13 Sonacare Medical

13.1 Business Overviews

13.2 HIFU Products

13.2.1 Sonablate 500

13.2.2 Sonatherm

13.2.3 Sonablate 500 & Sonatherm Regulatory Status

13.3 Recent Developments & Revenues



14 Haifu

14.1 Business Overviews

14.2 Products

14.3 HIFU Clinical Center

14.4 Patients Treated in Different Hospitals

14.4.1 China - Suining Central Hospital

14.4.2 South Korea - St. Peter's Hospital

14.5 Recent Developments



15 Insightec

15.1 Business Overviews

15.1.1 HIFU Products

15.1.2 ExAblate O.R. - The Operating Room of the Future

15.1.3 Treatment Centers

15.2 Recent Development & Revenue



16 Theraclion

16.1 Business Overviews

16.2 HIFU Products

16.2.1 Echopulse

16.3 Recent Developments & Revenue



17 Alpinion

17.1 Business Overviews

17.2 HIFU Products

17.2.1 Alpius 900

17.2.2 VIFU 2000

17.3 Recent Developments



18 Shanghai A&S Co. Ltd.

18.1 Business Overviews

18.2 HIFU Products

18.2.1 HIFUNIT-9000 Ultrasound Ablation System

18.3 Recent Developments



19 Eye Tech Care

19.1 Business Overviews

19.1.1 Products

19.2 Recent Developments



20 FUS Instruments

20.1 Business Overviews

20.2 HIFU Products

20.2.1 RK-50 Bench Top Focused Ultrasound

20.2.2 RK-100 Image Guided Focused Ultrasound

20.2.3 RK-300 Small Bore Image Guided Focused Ultrasound

20.3 Recent Developments



21 Image Guided Therapy

21.1 Business Overviews

21.2 HIFU Product

21.2.1 TargetedFUS

21.2.2 LabFUS

21.3 Recent Developments



22 Philips Healthcare

22.1 Business Overviews

22.2 HIFU Product

22.2.1 Sonalleve MR-HIFU Therapy platform - Features

22.3 Recent Developments & Revenues



23 Profound Medical Corp.

23.1 Business Overviews

23.2 Profound Medical Corp - HIFU Product

23.2.1 TULSA

23.3 Recent Developments



24 Promedica Bioelectronics

24.1 Business Overviews

24.2 HIFU Product

24.2.1 Magnetic Resonance guided Focused UltraSound Surgery (MRgFUS) - ExAblate 2100 - InSightec

24.2.2 Magnetic Resonance guided Focused UltraSound Surgery (MRgFUS) - ExAblate 4000 - InSightec

24.3 Recent Developments



25 Shenzhen Wikkon

25.1 Business Overviews

25.2 HIFU Product

25.2.1 Non-invasive High Intensity Focused Ultrasound Tumor Therapy System - HIFU-2001

25.3 Recent Developments



26 Sonic Concepts

26.1 Business Overviews

26.2 HIFU Products

26.2.1 H Series Deep HIFU Transducers

26.2.2 SU-Series Surgical HIFU Transducers

26.2.3 H-300 Series Array HIFU Transducers

26.2.4 Custom HIFU Transducers

26.3 Recent Developments & Revenues



27 Verasonics

27.1 Business Overviews

27.2 HIFU Products

27.2.1 The Vantage 256, Vantage 128, Vantage 64 LE & Vantage 64 System

27.2.2 Verasonics' Unique Technology Advantages

27.2.3 Verasonics' Product Features

27.3 Recent Developments & Revenues



28 Changjiangyuan Technology Development Co. Ltd.

28.1 Business Overviews

28.2 HIFU Products

28.2.1 SUPER Knife-Focused Beam Therapy System

28.3 Revenues



