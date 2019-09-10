Global High-Altitude Aeronautical Platform Station (HAAPS) Market to 2029 - Competitive Advantage Over Conventional Satellite and Terrestrial-Based Systems

DUBLIN, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global High-Altitude Aeronautical Platform Station (HAAPS) Market: Focus on Platform (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), Airships, and Balloons), Payload, and End User(Government and Defense and Commercial)- Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global HAAPS market reported a revenue of $600.7 million in 2018 and is estimated to cross $1.98 billion by the year 2029, at a growth rate of 11.80% during the forecast period, 2019-2029.

Lighter than air (LTA) technology has been effectively evolving with significant improvements over the last decade. Technological advancement in the LTA platforms has led to the adoption of technology in the defense sector and the commercial sector. LTA technology offers several advantages such as support persistence and delivery of weapons which has led to increased usage by the military forces over the years.



Modern LTA vehicles are technologically advanced, and military forces and commercial sector are actively using these for purposes of intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, among others. As the use of LTA technology was increasing the research on high-altitude platforms have begun for the end-users. High-altitude aeronautical platform station (HAAPS) is an unmanned platform that can operate at an altitude of 17 km to 23 km in the stratosphere and has long endurance levels to survive for a duration ranging from weeks to months.



HAAPS provide the most suitable option for emergency deployment in case of a disaster due to their robustness and high-altitude of operation. However, HAAPS may not replace the existing technologies for mainstream communication purposes, but they can be integrated with the existing technologies. HAAPS are particularly well-suited for the deployment in case of additional capacity requirement on a temporary basis.



Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

What are the major driving forces that are expected to increase the demand for the global HAAPS market during the forecast period, 2019-2029?

What are the major challenges expected to inhibit the growth of the global HAAPS market during the forecast period 2019-2029?

Who are the key players in the global HAAPS market, and what is their competitive benchmarking?

What was the revenue generated by the global HAAPS market by segment (platform, payload, end-user, and region) in 2018, and what will be the estimates by 2029?

What are the major trends in the global HAAPS market across different regions?

What kind of major growth opportunities do the HAAPS manufacturers foresee?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

1 Market Dynamics

1.1 Market Drivers

1.1.1 Increasing Defense Spending for Public Safety, Globally

1.1.2 Competitive Advantage Over Conventional Satellite and Terrestrial-Based Systems

1.2 Market Challenges

1.2.1 Design and Power Limitation in the HAAPS

1.3 Market Opportunities

1.3.1 High Demand of Solar Power Technologies

1.3.2 Growing Demand of HAAPS Technology across Various Applications



2 Competitive Insights

2.1 Key Strategies and Developments

2.1.1 Partnerships, Agreements, and Contracts

2.1.2 Acquisitions and Funding

2.1.3 Product Launches

2.1.4 Other Developments

2.2 Competitive Benchmarking



3 Industry Analysis

3.1 Industry Overview

3.2 Architecture of HAAPS

3.3 Comparative Analysis of HAAPS Platforms

3.4 Technology Comparison: HAAPS Vs. Satellite Systems Vs. Terrestrial Systems

3.5 Business Model of High-Altitude Platform Network Operators

3.6 Ongoing HAAPS Projects

3.7 Supply Chain Analysis

3.8 Industry Attractiveness



4 Global High-Altitude Aeronautical Platform Stations (HAAPS) Market, 2018-2029

4.1 Assumptions and Limitations

4.2 Market Overview (Value and Volume)



5 Global High-Altitude Aeronautics Platform Station (HAAPS) Market (by Platform), 2018-2029

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

5.3 Aerostats

5.3.1 Airships

5.3.2 Balloons



6 Global HAAPS Market (by Payload), 2018-2029

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Communication

6.3 Electronic Intelligence (ELINT)

6.4 Electro-Optical/ Infrared (EO/IR) Sensor

6.5 Navigation

6.6 Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR)

6.7 Others



7 Global HAAPS Market (by End User), 2018-2029

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 Government and Defense

7.2.1 Communication

7.2.2 Research

7.2.2.1 Scientific Research

7.2.2.2 Atmospheric and Climate Research

7.2.3 Surveillance

7.2.3.1 Border and Port

7.2.3.2 Disaster Management

7.2.4 Others

7.3 Commercial

7.3.1 Telecommunication

7.3.2 Space Tourism

7.3.3 Broadcasting



8 Global HAAPS Market (by Region), 2018-2029



9 Company Profiles



AeroVironment, Inc.

Airbus S.A.S.

Airstar

AlphaLink

Augur RosAeroSystems

Avealto Ltd.

Bye Aerospace

Elektra Solar GmbH

ILC Dover L.P.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Loon LLC

Raven Industries

Thales Group

World View Enterprises, Inc.

Zero 2 Infinity, S.L.

