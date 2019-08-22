Global High Barrier Packaging Films Market Analysis & Trends Report 2017-2019 & 2027
The Global High Barrier Packaging Films Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include Increasing preference for ready, Fresh meat packaged in trays, increasing demand for stand-up pouches and bag packaging in the food & beverage, pharmaceuticals and Application in fast moving consumer goods and pharmaceutical products.
Scope of the Report
- Based on Material Type, the market is categorized into Plastic, Aluminum, Oxides and Other Material Types.
- Depending on Type the market is segregated into Clear Films, Inorganic Oxide Coating Films, Metalized Films and Organic Coating Films.
- On the basis of Packaging Type the market is segmented into Pouches, Bags, Lids, Shrink Films, Laminated Tubes and Other Packaging Types.
- Based on Product, the market is categorized into Bags And Pouches, Stand-Up Pouches, Tray Lidding Film, Forming Webs, Wrapping Film, Blister Pack Base Webs, Multi-Layer Film and Sustainable Barrier Coatings.
- Depending on End User the market is segregated into Food, Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Electronic Devices, Medical Devices, Agriculture, Chemicals and Other End Users.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
1.1 Research Methodology
1.2 Market Trends
1.3 Regulatory Factors
1.4 Application Analysis
1.5 Technology Analysis
1.6 End User Analysis
1.7 Strategic Benchmarking
1.8 Opportunity Analysis
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.1.1 Increasing Preference For Ready, Fresh Meat Packaged In Trays
3.1.2 Increasing Demand For Stand-Up Pouches And Bag Packaging In The Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals
3.1.3 Application In Fast Moving Consumer Goods And Pharmaceutical Products
3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
4 High Barrier Packaging Films Market, By Material Type
4.1 Plastic
4.1.1 Polyethylene (PE)
4.1.2 Polypropylene (PP)
4.1.3 Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH)
4.1.4 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
4.1.5 Polyvinylidene Chloride (PVDC)
4.1.6 Polyamide (Nylon)
4.1.7 Polyethylene Naphthalate (PEN)
4.1.8 Other Plastics
4.1.8.1 LCD
4.1.8.2 PS
4.1.8.3 Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC)
4.1.8.4 Polylactic acid (PLA)
4.2 Aluminum
4.3 Oxides
4.3.1 Aluminum Oxide
4.3.2 Silicon Oxide
4.4 Other Material Types
5 High Barrier Packaging Films Market, By Type
5.1 Clear Films
5.2 Inorganic Oxide Coating Films
5.3 Metalized Films
5.4 Organic Coating Films
6 High Barrier Packaging Films Market, By Packaging Type
6.1 Pouches
6.2 Bags
6.3 Lids
6.4 Shrink Films
6.5 Laminated Tubes
6.6 Other Packaging Types
7 High Barrier Packaging Films Market, By Product
7.1 Bags And Pouches
7.2 Stand-Up Pouches
7.3 Tray Lidding Film
7.4 Forming Webs
7.5 Wrapping Film
7.6 Blister Pack Base Webs
7.7 Multi-Layer Film
7.8 Sustainable Barrier Coatings
8 High Barrier Packaging Films Market, By End User
8.1 Food
8.1.1 Meat, Seafood and Poultry
8.1.2 Baby Food
8.1.3 Snacks
8.1.4 Bakery and Confectionery
8.1.5 Pet Food
8.1.6 Dairy Food
8.1.7 Ready to Eat Meals
8.1.8 Other Foods
8.2 Beverages
8.2.1 Alcoholic Beverages
8.2.2 Non Alcoholic Beverages
8.3 Pharmaceuticals
8.4 Electronic Devices
8.5 Medical Devices
8.6 Agriculture
8.7 Chemicals
8.8 Other End Users
9 High Barrier Packaging Films Market, By Geography
9.1 North America
9.1.1 US
9.1.2 Canada
9.1.3 Mexico
9.2 Europe
9.2.1 France
9.2.2 Germany
9.2.3 Italy
9.2.4 Spain
9.2.5 UK
9.2.6 Rest of Europe
9.3 Asia Pacific
9.3.1 China
9.3.2 Japan
9.3.3 India
9.3.4 Australia
9.3.5 New Zealand
9.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific
9.4 Middle East
9.4.1 Saudi Arabia
9.4.2 UAE
9.4.3 Rest of Middle East
9.5 Latin America
9.5.1 Argentina
9.5.2 Brazil
9.5.3 Rest of Latin America
9.6 Rest of the World (RoW)
9.6.1 South Africa
9.6.2 Others
10 Key Player Activities
10.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
10.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements
10.3 Product Launch & Expansions
10.4 Other Activities
11 Leading Companies
11.1 Amcor Limited
11.2 American Packaging
11.3 Bemis Company Inc
11.4 Berry Global Group Inc
11.5 Bryce Corporation
11.6 Coveris (TC Packaging)
11.7 C-P Flexible Packaging
11.8 Hood Packaging
11.9 Interflex
11.10 LINPAC Packaging Limited
11.11 Liqui-Box
11.12 Mondi
11.13 Novolex
11.14 Oliver
11.15 Pregis
11.16 Printpack
11.17 Proampac LLC
11.18 Scholle IPN
11.19 Sealed Air Corporation
11.20 Sigma Plastics Group Inc
11.21 Sonoco Products Company
11.22 St. Johns Packaging
11.23 Uflex Ltd
11.24 Winpak
