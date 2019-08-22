Global High Barrier Packaging Films Market Analysis & Trends Report 2017-2019 & 2027

DUBLIN, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global High Barrier Packaging Films Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global High Barrier Packaging Films Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include Increasing preference for ready, Fresh meat packaged in trays, increasing demand for stand-up pouches and bag packaging in the food & beverage, pharmaceuticals and Application in fast moving consumer goods and pharmaceutical products.



Scope of the Report

Based on Material Type, the market is categorized into Plastic, Aluminum, Oxides and Other Material Types.

Depending on Type the market is segregated into Clear Films, Inorganic Oxide Coating Films, Metalized Films and Organic Coating Films.

On the basis of Packaging Type the market is segmented into Pouches, Bags, Lids, Shrink Films, Laminated Tubes and Other Packaging Types.

Based on Product, the market is categorized into Bags And Pouches, Stand-Up Pouches, Tray Lidding Film, Forming Webs, Wrapping Film, Blister Pack Base Webs, Multi-Layer Film and Sustainable Barrier Coatings.

Depending on End User the market is segregated into Food, Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Electronic Devices, Medical Devices, Agriculture, Chemicals and Other End Users.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Application Analysis

1.5 Technology Analysis

1.6 End User Analysis

1.7 Strategic Benchmarking

1.8 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Increasing Preference For Ready, Fresh Meat Packaged In Trays

3.1.2 Increasing Demand For Stand-Up Pouches And Bag Packaging In The Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals

3.1.3 Application In Fast Moving Consumer Goods And Pharmaceutical Products

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 High Barrier Packaging Films Market, By Material Type

4.1 Plastic

4.1.1 Polyethylene (PE)

4.1.2 Polypropylene (PP)

4.1.3 Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH)

4.1.4 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

4.1.5 Polyvinylidene Chloride (PVDC)

4.1.6 Polyamide (Nylon)

4.1.7 Polyethylene Naphthalate (PEN)

4.1.8 Other Plastics

4.1.8.1 LCD

4.1.8.2 PS

4.1.8.3 Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC)

4.1.8.4 Polylactic acid (PLA)

4.2 Aluminum

4.3 Oxides

4.3.1 Aluminum Oxide

4.3.2 Silicon Oxide

4.4 Other Material Types



5 High Barrier Packaging Films Market, By Type

5.1 Clear Films

5.2 Inorganic Oxide Coating Films

5.3 Metalized Films

5.4 Organic Coating Films



6 High Barrier Packaging Films Market, By Packaging Type

6.1 Pouches

6.2 Bags

6.3 Lids

6.4 Shrink Films

6.5 Laminated Tubes

6.6 Other Packaging Types



7 High Barrier Packaging Films Market, By Product

7.1 Bags And Pouches

7.2 Stand-Up Pouches

7.3 Tray Lidding Film

7.4 Forming Webs

7.5 Wrapping Film

7.6 Blister Pack Base Webs

7.7 Multi-Layer Film

7.8 Sustainable Barrier Coatings



8 High Barrier Packaging Films Market, By End User

8.1 Food

8.1.1 Meat, Seafood and Poultry

8.1.2 Baby Food

8.1.3 Snacks

8.1.4 Bakery and Confectionery

8.1.5 Pet Food

8.1.6 Dairy Food

8.1.7 Ready to Eat Meals

8.1.8 Other Foods

8.2 Beverages

8.2.1 Alcoholic Beverages

8.2.2 Non Alcoholic Beverages

8.3 Pharmaceuticals

8.4 Electronic Devices

8.5 Medical Devices

8.6 Agriculture

8.7 Chemicals

8.8 Other End Users



9 High Barrier Packaging Films Market, By Geography

9.1 North America

9.1.1 US

9.1.2 Canada

9.1.3 Mexico

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 France

9.2.2 Germany

9.2.3 Italy

9.2.4 Spain

9.2.5 UK

9.2.6 Rest of Europe

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.3.1 China

9.3.2 Japan

9.3.3 India

9.3.4 Australia

9.3.5 New Zealand

9.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.4 Middle East

9.4.1 Saudi Arabia

9.4.2 UAE

9.4.3 Rest of Middle East

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Rest of Latin America

9.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

9.6.1 South Africa

9.6.2 Others



10 Key Player Activities

10.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

10.3 Product Launch & Expansions

10.4 Other Activities



11 Leading Companies

11.1 Amcor Limited

11.2 American Packaging

11.3 Bemis Company Inc

11.4 Berry Global Group Inc

11.5 Bryce Corporation

11.6 Coveris (TC Packaging)

11.7 C-P Flexible Packaging

11.8 Hood Packaging

11.9 Interflex

11.10 LINPAC Packaging Limited

11.11 Liqui-Box

11.12 Mondi

11.13 Novolex

11.14 Oliver

11.15 Pregis

11.16 Printpack

11.17 Proampac LLC

11.18 Scholle IPN

11.19 Sealed Air Corporation

11.20 Sigma Plastics Group Inc

11.21 Sonoco Products Company

11.22 St. Johns Packaging

11.23 Uflex Ltd

11.24 Winpak



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c7jrmc

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

