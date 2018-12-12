Global high-content screening market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 10.1% over the forecast period of 2018-2024

LONDON, Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The report on global high-content screening market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period of 2016 to 2024.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5627417



The report predicts the global high-content screening market to grow with a CAGR of 10.1% over the forecast period of 2018-2024. The study on high-content screening market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW for the period of 2016 to 2024.



The report on high-content screening market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global high-content screening market over the period of 2016 to 2024. Moreover, the report is collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global high-content screening market over the period of 2016 to 2024. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Research Methodology



A) Primary Research

Our primary research involves extensive interviews and analysis of the opinions provided by the primary respondents. The primary research starts with identifying and approaching the primary respondents, the primary respondents are approached through

1. Key Opinion Leaders associated with Infinium Global Research

2. Internal and External subject matter experts

3. Professionals and participants from LinkedIn, Hoovers, Factiva and Bloggers



Our primary research respondents typically include

1. Executives working with leading companies in the market under review

2. Product/brand/marketing managers

3. CXO level executives

4. Regional/zonal/ country managers

5. Vice President level executives.



B) Secondary Research

Secondary research involves extensive exploring through the secondary sources of information available in both public domain and paid sources. At Infinium Global Research, each research study is based on over 500 hours of secondary research accompanied by primary research. The information obtained through the secondary sources is validated through the crosscheck on various data sources.



The secondary sources of the data typically include

1. Company reports and publications

2. Government/institutional publications

3. Trade and associations journals

4. Databases such as WTO, OECD, World Bank, and among others.

5. Websites and publications by research agencies



Report Finding

1) Driver

• Latest Development in the High-Content Screening (Hcs) Technology and Its Significance in Drug Discovery

• Introduction of Several New Products by the Market Players



2) Restrains

• High Price of High Contents Screening Instruments



3) Opportunities

• Growing Government Funding Helps to Research and Development for Drug Discovery



Segment Covered

The global high-content screening market is segmented on the basis of application , end user and product.



Global High-content Screening Market by Application

• Explorative Screening

• Neurobiology

• Toxicology

• Oncology

• Target Validation

• Others

Global High-content Screening Market by End User

• Pharmaceutical And Healthcare

• Biotechnology

• Educational Instituations

• Independent CRO

• Government Organizations

• Others

Global High-content Screening Market by Product

• Accessories

• Consumables

• Software

• Services

• Instruments

• Reagents

• Others



Company Profiles

• Merck Millipore

• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

• Tecan Trading AG

• Danaher Corporation

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Perkinelmer, Inc.

• BioTek Instruments, Inc.

• GE Healthcare

• Cell Signalling Technologies, Inc.



What does this report delivers?

1. Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of high-content screening market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in high-content screening market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2024.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in global high-content screening market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. IGR- Growth Matrix presents analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



