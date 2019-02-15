Global High Density Polymer Foam Market 2016-2019 & 2023 - Building and Construction Dominates the Market

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "High Density Polymer Foam" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

High-density Polymer Foam Market - Global Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecast up to 2023

The growing usage of high-density polymer foam in automotive and packaging applications is fostering the market growth. The companies are indulged in R&D activities to innovate and develop new products, which can open new paths of applications.

Key Market Insights

The growing economies and increasing per capita income along with technological innovations to bring down the prices are making high-density polymer foam more affordable & efficient. Also, the increasing awareness all over the regions, especially developed economies in combination with growing end-use sectors, will foster the global high-density polymer foam market. The increased efforts in R&D are helping the major players to explore new areas of innovations for high-density polymer foam and its application areas, providing additional growth opportunities to the market.



Increasing demand for high-density polymer foam from building and construction, packaging, automotive, and furniture and bedding industries is pacing the high-density polymer foam market toward growth. Asia Pacific is dominating the market of high-density polymer foam during the forecast period, followed by RoW, North America, and Europe. High-density polymer foam is utilized in various applications owing tits effectiveness of protecting through damages.



The growth of the end-user industries is likely to positively impact the high-density polymer foam market during the forecast period. The companies involved in the high-density polymer foam manufacturing are actively participating in R&D activities to increase their product portfolio along with innovations. They are also focusing on improving the value chain and supply chain to survive and maintain their position in the competitive market.



Few of the prominent companies operating in the polymer foam market include BASF, Huntsman, DowDuPont, SABIC, and LANXESS. Few of the major customers are Volkswagen Group, FIAT, UFP Technologies, VINCI, and Adidas Group.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Asia Pacific has the Highest Dominance in the High-Density Polymer Foam Market

1.2 Building and Construction Dominates the Market



2 Market Positioning

2.1 Industry Snapshot

2.1.1 Industry Overview

2.1.2 Key Trends

2.2 Related Markets



3 Market Outlook

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Value Chain Analysis

3.3 Market Segmentation



4 Market Characteristics

4.1 PESTLE Analysis

4.2 Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Drivers

4.3.1.1 Growing automotive and packaging industry

4.3.1.2 Increased demand from Asia Pacific

4.3.2 Restraints

4.3.2.1 Increasingly stringent regulations by regulatory bodies

4.3.2.2 Fluctuations in raw material prices

4.3.3 Opportunities

4.3.3.1 Growing end-use industry manufacturers in Asia Pacific

4.3.3.2 Large untapped market in developing & underdeveloped countries

4.3.4 DRO - Impact Analysis

4.4 Patent Analysis



5 High Density Polymer Foam Market, By type

5.1 Overview

5.2 Polyurethane Foam

5.3 Polystyrene Foam

5.4 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Foam

5.5 Phenolic Foam

5.6 Polyolefin Foam



6 High Density Polymer Foam Market, By End-users

6.1 Overview

6.2 Building & Construction

6.3 Automotive

6.4 Packaging

6.5 Furniture & Bedding



7 High Density Polymer Foam Market, By Geography

7.1 Overview

7.2 Asia Pacific

7.3 North America

7.4 Europe

7.5 Rest of the World



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Competitive Regional Exposure Analysis

8.2 Market Developments

8.2.1 Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A)

8.2.2 Expansions

8.2.3 Product Launches



9 Vendors Profile

9.1 BASF

9.2 Huntsman International

9.3 SABIC

9.4 DowDuPont

9.5 LANXESS



10 Customers Profile

10.1 Volkswagen Group

10.2 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCA)

10.3 VINCI

10.4 UFP Technology

10.5 Adidas Group



11 Companies to Watch for

11.1 BASF

11.1.1 BASF explores new horizon



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8x2k29/global_high?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

