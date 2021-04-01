Global High Net Worth (HNW) Asset Allocation Trends Report 2021: Most Major Markets have Bounced Back After COVID-19-Induced Turbulence

DUBLIN, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "High Net Worth (HNW) Asset Allocation Trends 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyzes HNW asset allocation strategies in 19 key markets. In particular, it examines the drivers behind investment choices now and over the next 12 months.



While most major markets have bounced back after COVID-19-induced turbulence, uncertainty remains - which is benefitting cash and near-cash investments. Meanwhile, HNW allocations to equities have dropped significantly. Capital appreciation opportunities remain an important investment driver, but our data shows that other drivers are moving further into the foreground.

Next to diversification benefits, investors are placing increased importance on a regular income stream - be it in the form of regular interest income or dividends. In fact, the search for yield has shifted to other corners of financial markets, such as commodities and alternative investments.



Scope

The proportion of HNW wealth allocated to equities dropped from 40.8% in 2018 to 20.9% in 2020.

With the exception of alternative investments, investors' focus has shifted to fund products in order to further diversify their holdings.

While HNW bond allocations have fallen notably, there has been an internal reshuffle within the average HNW fixed-income portfolio. This has benefitted high-yield bonds, which now constitute 3.2% of HNW bond holdings.

Reasons to Buy

Learn how COVID-19 and resulting market upheaval has affected investment behavior in the HNW space.

Discover investment trends and adjust your service proposition based on a detailed understanding of HNW investors' investment preferences.

Identify how to best promote investment products by learning what is driving investment choices.

Learn how and why investment preferences will change over the next 12 months.

Understand the effect increased volatility can have on investor behavior and how to minimize the risk of customers changing providers.

Give your marketing strategies the edge required to capture new clients using insights from our data on HNW investment drivers.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

1.2 Key findings

1.3 Critical success factors



2. Asset Allocation Preferences

2.1 Increased volatility has shaved roughly a fifth off the size of HNW equity holdings since 2018

2.2 Detailed analysis shows increased reliance on fund products

2.3 HNW investors expect ESG products - be it basic fund products or more sophisticated alternatives

2.4 COVID-19 had a major effect on investor behavior, but there are significant segmental differences



3. HNW Investment Drivers

3.1 Following the pandemic, uncertainty is the core issue to address in 2021 investment strategies

3.2 Future investment opportunities: A wait-and-see-attitude and liquidity concerns are driving cash and investments

3.3 A regular income stream: HNW investors are looking for stable returns amid volatile market conditions

3.4 Diversification: Risk management is becoming more important as the VIX impresses with decade-

3.5 ROI: Alternatives have become more than a diversifier as investors bet on returns that exceed traditional

3.6 Risk aversion: COVID-19 had a major impact on investors' willingness to take risk and their investment



4. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b373nz

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

