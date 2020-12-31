Global High-performance Liquid Chromatography Market (2020 to 2025) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast

DUBLIN, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2014-2019. High-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) refers to the chromatographic technique of separating different compounds from a mixture. The technique uses a glass reservoir to hold the solution, numerous pumps to pass the pressurized liquid solvent containing the sample mixture, a column filled with a solid adsorbent material, fluorescence, mass-spectrometric, ultraviolet (UV)-spectroscopic and electrochemical detectors and data collection systems. It is commonly used for analytical chemistry and biochemistry to identify, quantify and purify individual components. As a result, the technique finds extensive applications for trace analysis, clinical diagnosis of diseases, quality control in food products and pharmaceutical drug development.



Significant growth in the pharmaceutical industry across the globe represents one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. HPLC is widely used to analyze drug samples, quality control, manufacturing complex pharmaceutical drugs and obtaining faster and accurate compound separation results. Furthermore, the increasing demand for reliable HPLC systems for the purification of monoclonal antibodies is also driving the market growth. Various advancements in the column and pump technologies and the development of miniaturized, automated and computerized HPLC devices are acting as other growth-inducing factors.



These advancements have assisted in conducting high-quality analysis that provides more accurate results in lesser time and enhances the overall convenience for the user. HPLC instrument manufacturers are also developing innovative column designs that can withstand high pressure from smaller, superficially porous particles, which is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. The emerging trend of biobanking and extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of life sciences are some of the other factors that are anticipated to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.



Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-RAD Laboratories Inc., Gilson Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Perkinelmer Inc., Phenomenex Inc. (Danaher Corporation), Shimadzu Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tosoh Corporation and Waters Corporation.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Instruments

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Major Types

6.1.2.1 HPLC System

6.1.2.1.1 Automated

6.1.2.1.2 Manual

6.1.2.2 Detectors

6.1.2.3 Pumps

6.1.2.4 Others

6.1.3 Market Forecast

6.2 Consumables

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Major Types

6.2.2.1 Columns

6.2.2.2 Tubes

6.2.2.3 Vials

6.2.2.4 Filters

6.2.2.5 Others

6.2.3 Market Forecast

6.3 Accessories

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Clinical Research

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Diagnostics

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Forensic

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Others

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Region

8.1 North America

8.1.1 United States

8.1.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.1.2 Market Forecast

8.1.2 Canada

8.1.2.1 Market Trends

8.1.2.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Asia Pacific

8.2.1 China

8.2.1.1 Market Trends

8.2.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2.2 Japan

8.2.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2.2 Market Forecast

8.2.3 India

8.2.3.1 Market Trends

8.2.3.2 Market Forecast

8.2.4 South Korea

8.2.4.1 Market Trends

8.2.4.2 Market Forecast

8.2.5 Australia

8.2.5.1 Market Trends

8.2.5.2 Market Forecast

8.2.6 Indonesia

8.2.6.1 Market Trends

8.2.6.2 Market Forecast

8.2.7 Others

8.2.7.1 Market Trends

8.2.7.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.1.1 Market Trends

8.3.1.2 Market Forecast

8.3.2 France

8.3.2.1 Market Trends

8.3.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3.3 United Kingdom

8.3.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.3.2 Market Forecast

8.3.4 Italy

8.3.4.1 Market Trends

8.3.4.2 Market Forecast

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.5.1 Market Trends

8.3.5.2 Market Forecast

8.3.6 Russia

8.3.6.1 Market Trends

8.3.6.2 Market Forecast

8.3.7 Others

8.3.7.1 Market Trends

8.3.7.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Latin America

8.4.1 Brazil

8.4.1.1 Market Trends

8.4.1.2 Market Forecast

8.4.2 Mexico

8.4.2.1 Market Trends

8.4.2.2 Market Forecast

8.4.3 Others

8.4.3.1 Market Trends

8.4.3.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Middle East and Africa

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Breakup by Country

8.5.3 Market Forecast



9 SWOT Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 Strengths

9.3 Weaknesses

9.4 Opportunities

9.5 Threats



10 Value Chain Analysis



11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.4 Degree of Competition

11.5 Threat of New Entrants

11.6 Threat of Substitutes



12 Price Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

13.3.1 Agilent Technologies Inc.

13.3.1.1 Company Overview

13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.1.3 Financials

13.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.2 Bio-RAD Laboratories Inc.

13.3.2.1 Company Overview

13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.2.3 Financials

13.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.3 Gilson Inc.

13.3.3.1 Company Overview

13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.4 Hitachi Ltd.

13.3.4.1 Company Overview

13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.4.3 Financials

13.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.5 Perkinelmer Inc.

13.3.5.1 Company Overview

13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.5.3 Financials

13.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.6 Phenomenex Inc. (Danaher Corporation)

13.3.6.1 Company Overview

13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.7 Shimadzu Corporation

13.3.7.1 Company Overview

13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.7.3 Financials

13.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.8 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

13.3.8.1 Company Overview

13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.8.3 Financials

13.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.9 Tosoh Corporation

13.3.9.1 Company Overview

13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.9.3 Financials

13.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.10 Waters Corporation

13.3.10.1 Company Overview

13.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.10.3 Financials

13.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tx2wp3

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

