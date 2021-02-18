Global High-performance Plastics Markets in Industrial Applications, 2020-2027 - Future Growth Potential Enhanced by Growth Opportunities in Equipment Protection Applications
DUBLIN, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automation Driving the Demand for High-performance Plastics in Industrial Applications, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service analyses the global market for HPP in industrial applications. HPPs are segmented into fluoropolymers, ether ketones, polyaryl sulfones (PAS) and polyphenylene sulfides (PPS).
Fluoropolymers considered in this study include poly tetraflouroethylene (PTFE), polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF), ethylene tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE), and fluorinated ethylene propylene (FEP). Fluoropolymers are further segmented by two end-use applications - chemical industries (including food and pharmaceuticals) and renewable energy/energy storage.
Ether ketones considered in this study include polyether ether ketone (PEEK), polyether ketone (PEK) and polyaryl ether ketone (PAEK). They are further classified by applications in renewable energy/ power and oil & gas (O&G)/chemical industries.
PAS considered in this study include polysulfone (PSU), polyphenylsulfone (PPSU) and polyethersulfone (PES).
Unit shipment and revenue forecasts have been provided for each segment from 2017 to 2027. At the sub-segment level, the analysis focuses on major regions and the competitive environment. Competitive structure and market share data have been provided at the individual segment level. The study also provides a 7-year forecast based on the expected compound average growth rate (CAGR), with 2020 as the base year and the years 2021 to 2027 being the forecast period.
The study lists key market participants and the competitive factors that are critical for them to achieve organic growth and gain a solid foothold in the market. It also covers the impact of COVID-19 on the growth and adoption of HPP, with price variations and factors that affect the prices of different HPPs. To assess the current size of the market for HPPs in industrial applications, factors such as end-use sector growth, substitution potential, political, socio-economic, regulatory, environmental, raw material, and technology trends have been taken into consideration.
These factors are classified under drivers and restraints and are used in the forecast analysis. The impact of digitalization and its effects on the manufacturing sector, and its subsequent role in the adoption of HPPs, is analyzed. The influence of the Industry 4.0/5.0 megatrend on the adoption of HPPs is also considered.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the High-Performance Plastics Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, HPP Market in Industrial Applications
- HPP Market in Industrial Applications, Scope of Analysis
- Market Definitions, Geographic Scope
- Market Segmentation
- Key Competitors for HPP in Industrial Applications
- Key Growth Metrics for HPP in Industrial Applications
- Value Chain Analysis, HPP in Industrial Applications
- Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast, HPP in Industrial Applications
- Revenue Forecast by HPP Chemistry, HPP in Industrial Applications
- Revenue Forecast Analysis, HPP in Industrial Applications
- Revenue Forecast by Region, HPP in Industrial Applications
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region, HPP in Industrial Applications
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Fluoropolymers
- Segment Characteristics and Overview
- Fluoropolymers in Corrosion Control Applications
- Key Growth Metrics for Fluoropolymers
- Growth Drivers for Fluoropolymers
- Growth Driver Analysis for Fluoropolymers
- Growth Restraints for Fluoropolymers
- Growth Restraint Analysis for Fluoropolymers
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Assumptions, Fluoropolymers
- Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast, Fluoropolymers
- Volume Shipment Forecast by Chemistry, Fluoropolymers
- Volume Shipment Forecast by Industry, Fluoropolymers
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis, Fluoropolymers
- Revenue Forecast by Region, Fluoropolymers
- Volume Shipment Forecast by Region, Fluoropolymers
- Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis by Region, Fluoropolymers
- Competitive Environment, Fluoropolymers
- Revenue Share, Fluoropolymers
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Ether Ketones
- Segment Characteristics and Overview
- Key Growth Metrics for Ether Ketones
- Growth Drivers for Ether Ketones
- Growth Driver Analysis for Ether Ketones
- Growth Restraints for Ether Ketones
- Growth Restraint Analysis for Ether Ketones
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Assumptions, Ether Ketones
- Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast, Ether Ketones
- Volume Shipment Forecast by Chemistry, Ether Ketones
- Volume Shipment Forecast by Industry, Ether Ketones
- Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast, Ether Ketones
- Revenue Forecast by Region, Ether Ketones
- Volume Shipment Forecast by Region, Ether Ketones
- Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis by Region, Ether Ketones
- Competitive Environment, Ether Ketones
- Revenue Share, Ether Ketones
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Polyarylsulfones (PAS)
- Segment Characteristics and Overview
- Key Growth Metrics for Polyarylsulfones
- Growth Drivers for Polyarylsulfones
- Growth Driver Analysis for Polyarylsulfones
- Growth Restraints for Polyarylsulfones
- Growth Restraint Analysis for Polyarylsulfones
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Assumptions, Polyarylsulfones
- Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast, Polyarylsulfones
- Volume Shipment Forecast by Chemistry, Polyarylsulfones
- Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis, Polyarylsulfones
- Revenue Forecast by Region, Polyarylsulfones
- Volume Shipment Forecast by Region, Polyarylsulfones
- Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis by Region, Polyarylsulfones
- Competitive Environment, Polyarylsulfones
- Revenue Share, Polyarylsulfones
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS)
- Segment Characteristics and Overview
- Key Growth Metrics for Polyphenylene Sulfide
- Growth Drivers for Polyphenylene Sulfide
- Growth Driver Analysis for Polyphenylene Sulfide
- Growth Restraints for Polyphenylene Sulfide
- Growth Restraint Analysis for Polyphenylene Sulfide
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Assumptions, Polyphenylene Sulfide
- Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast, Polyphenylene Sulfide
- Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis, Polyphenylene Sulfide
- Revenue Forecast by Region, Polyphenylene Sulfide
- Volume Shipment Forecast by Region, Polyphenylene Sulfide
- Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis by Region, Polyphenylene Sulfide
- Competitive Environment, Polyphenylene Sulfide
- Revenue Share, Polyphenylene Sulfide
7. Growth Opportunity Universe, HPP in Industrial Applications
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Investment in Protection of Manufacturing Equipment for Increased Production Efficiency, 2020
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Investment in New Product Development to Accelerate the Transition to Industry 4.0/5.0, 2020
8. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Evonik
- Arkema
- BASF
- Celanese
- Chemours
- Daikin
- DIC
- Dongyue
- Dyneon
- Gharda
- Kureha/Fortron
- Solvay
- Sumitomo
- Teijin/SK
- Toray
- Victrex
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/53y2tq
