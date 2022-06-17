Global High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (HPAPI) Market Report 2022 with Competitive Landscape Analysis of Eli Lily and Co; Novartis; Bristol-Myers Squibb; Roche Diagnostics; Sanofi

DUBLIN, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "HP (High Potency) APIs Global Market Report 2022: By Type, By Synthesis, By Therapeutic" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global HP (High Potency) APIs market is expected to grow from $22.61 billion in 2021 to $24.53 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. The market is expected to reach $34.04 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.5%.



Major players in the high potency APIs (HPAPI) market are Eli Lily and Company; Novartis AG; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Roche Diagnostics Ltd; Sanofi



The high potency APIs (HPAPI) market consists of sales of high potency active pharmaceutical ingredients and related services. High potency APIs are extremely effective in pharmacologically active ingredients. These are highly specific in their action and offer significant efficiency even at the low daily therapeutic doses. HPAPIs are used in formulations for high potent drugs, owing to their ability to target precise disease cells including cancer cells.



The main types of HP (High Potency) APIs are innovative HPAPI and generic HPAPI. The various types of synthesis include synthetic HPAPI and biotech HPAPI that are used for therapeutic application such as oncology, hormonal disorder, glaucoma and other therapeutic applications (respiratory disorders, CVD, diabetes, cosmetology and erectile dysfunction). Glaucoma is a group of eye diseases that affect the optic nerve, which is essential for good vision.



North America was the largest region in the high potency APIs (HPAPI) market in 2021. Middle East is expected to be the largest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rising number of cancer cases coupled with increasing sales of cancer drugs contributed to the growth of the high potency APIs market. Rising incidence of cancer is resulting in increasing R&D about anticancer drugs which in turn is propelling the demand for high potency APIs market.

According to the World Health Organization's International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) report, the cancer burden is expected to increase 29.5 million new cases and 16.4 million deaths by 2040, globally. Moreover, 70% of deaths from cancer occur in middle and low-income countries. Therefore, the growing incidence of cancer cases is projected to upsurge revenues for the high potency APIs market.



High investment requirements are anticipated to restrain the growth of the market over the coming years. The high potency APIs are cytotoxic, which are harmful to human cells. Moreover, they carry significant handling challenges including the requirement for specialized equipment to avoid cross-contamination, product protection, and to ensure environment and operator safety.

Additionally, the requirement for appropriate process design and the constant evolution of technologies and industry standards, specialized containment facilities to facilitate the safety of the employees requires huge financial support. Therefore, large investment requirement acts as a major challenge for the growth of the high potency APIs market.



The companies dealing in the high potency APIs market are focusing on strategies such as production facility expansion and mergers & acquisitions to maintain their position in the competitive business environment.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. HP (High Potency) APIs Market Characteristics



3. HP (High Potency) APIs Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On HP (High Potency) APIs



5. HP (High Potency) APIs Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global HP (High Potency) APIs Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global HP (High Potency) APIs Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. HP (High Potency) APIs Market Segmentation

6.1. Global HP (High Potency) APIs Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Innovative HPAPI

Generic HPAPI

6.2. Global HP (High Potency) APIs Market, Segmentation By Synthesis Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Synthetic HPAPI

Biotech HPAPI

6.3. Global HP (High Potency) APIs Market, Segmentation By Therapeutic Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Oncology

Hormonal Disorder

Glaucoma

Other Therapeutic Applications (Respiratory Disorders, CVD, Diabetes, Cosmetology, and Erectile Dysfunction)

7. HP (High Potency) APIs Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global HP (High Potency) APIs Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global HP (High Potency) APIs Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

