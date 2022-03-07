Global High Power LED Market (2021 to 2026) - by Application Type, Response Time Type, Wattage Type and Geography

DUBLIN, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global High Power LED Market (2021-2026) by Application Type, Response Time Type, Wattage Type, Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global High Power LED Market is estimated to be USD 6.1 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 7.88 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.25%.



The Global High Power LED Market is driving due to growing high brightness LED applications, including mobile phones, restaurants, signal lighting, and nightclubs. The benefits offered by high power LED, such as continuous usage with a long life of the device, are driving the market's growth.

Additionally, increasing environmental concerns, government initiatives for green construction, and high-power LEDs require less power consumption and low voltage. They are available in small size are fuelling the market's growth. On the other hand, high costs are associated with initial investments, and high-power LED devices are temperature sensitive. These are the major factors restricting the market and hampering growth.



The rising awareness of energy-efficient systems will create potential opportunities for the market to grow in the forecasted period. Furthermore, the growing demand and adoption of smart lighting systems, technological advancements such as IoT, real-time monitoring of illuminations, developing research and development activities. Moreover, the risk of overcoming thermal problems is a challenge that may negatively affect the market growth.



Market Segmentation

The Global High Power LED Market is segmented further based on Application Type, Response Time Type, Wattage Type, and Geography.

By Application Type, the market is classified into Automotive, Backlighting, Flash Lighting, General Lighting, and others.

By Response Time Type, the High Power LED market is classified into Flip Chip, Mesa, and Vertical.

By Wattage Type, the High Power LED market is classified into 1-2.9 W, 3-4.9 W, 5-10 W, and 4 > 10 W.

By Geography, Europe is projected to lead the market.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Broadcom, Inc, Epistar Corporation, Everlight Electronics Co Ltd, LG Innotek, Lumileds Holding B.V, MLS Co Ltd, OSRAM Licht AG, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, Seoul Semiconductor Co Ltd, and Wolfspeed, Inc, etc.



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



