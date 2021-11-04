Global High Purity Quartz Market Industry Analysis 2021: Semiconductor Industry Propels High Purity Quartz Usage

DUBLIN, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "High Purity Quartz Market - Global Industry Analysis (2017 - 2021) - Growth Trends and Market Forecast (2021 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global high purity quartz (HPQ) market is expected to reach US$1.13 Bn by 2025 as its usage across industries is poised to see a manifold increase. High purity quartz is likely to experience an exceptional growth rate as its applications in various industries such as solar, electronics, and semiconductors see an exponential rise. The report predicts that the global market for high purity quartz will expand at a CAGR of 7.5% between the forecast years of 2021 to 2025.

Key Highlights for Global High Purity Quartz Market:

Addition of 70,000 solar panels every hour between 2018-2022 to raise demand for high purity quartz, states IEA

Doubling 5G network infrastructure to generate monumental demand for HPQ for superior cladding

Europe fibre-optic broadband lines expected to grow by 2x by 2026

fibre-optic broadband lines expected to grow by 2x by 2026 EV's hyper-growth of 20% till 2030 to spur demand for HPQ.

Semiconductor Industry Propels High Purity Quartz Usage

High purity quartz is extensively used by the semiconductor industry due to its superior silicon content and excellent purity. HPQ is used in the production of crucibles and quartz glass products. These crucibles are then used to produce Si grade metallic semiconductors.

Between 2019 and 2025, the semiconductors segment is expected to rise at a CAGR of 7%-10%, as demand for consumer electronics skyrockets. Soaring sales of laptops, cell phones, television screens, tablets, and others are expected to propel the demand for semiconductors, thereby fuelling the uptake of HPQ. HPQ has excellent conductivity and ability to withstand high temperature make it an ideal material for wafer processing. Thus, the growth of high purity quartz market will rely on semiconductors, which is directly proportional to the sale of consumer electronics.

Keen Interest in Solar Energy to Curb Carbon Emissions Boosts High Purity Quartz Sale

Global interest in reducing the dependency on conventional forms of energy has propelled a significant demand for solar power installations. The 2015 "The Paris Agreement" to fight climate change by reducing GHG emissions is also expected to boost uptake of solar energy. This is expected to translate into extensive use of HPQ, which is integral in the production of solar PV cells.

According to the author, solar capacity is expected to surge double-digit in the coming decade. As of 2019, it cumulatively stood at 583.5 GW, which includes off-grid and grid-connected distribution.

Broadband Expansion to Meet Demand for Internet Raises Stakes for High Purity Quartz

The demand for internet has soared as the world defines a new normal with work-from-home mandates. Growing usage of internet for education, entertainment, and business has created a massive opportunity for broadband players to create a robust network with fibre-optic cables. Furthermore, investments in 5G technologies, to cater to the rising need of high-speed internet, are estimated to bode well for the high purity quartz market. Fibre optic cables use high purity quartz for cladding purposes, which keeps the transmission line safe and efficient for a longer duration. Thus, as optical fibres in telecommunication see an unprecedented rise with 5G rollout and sprawling broadband network, it is likely to spur growth in the HPQ market as well.

Solar PV Installations and Electronics Industry Fuel Asia Pacific High Purity Quartz Market

Geographically, Asia Pacific dominates the high purity quartz market. The regional market is expected to witness a robust growth rate as China continues to be the hub for the electronics and semiconductors industry. Owing to this, the demand for high purity quartz in Asia Pacific is expected to remain high during the forecast period.

The regional market also stands to benefit as solar PV is gaining momentum across India, China, Japan, and other ASEAN countries. As PV installation soars in these countries, they will fuel the regional high purity quartz market.

Technologies Eliminating Hazardous Waste to Remain Key Focus Area Amongst Players

The top two players in the global high purity quartz market are Sibelco and The Quartz Corp. Collectively, they account for 80% of the overall market share. However, players are focusing on developing greener technologies that eliminate hazardous waste to make the process sustainable.

For example, Golovach Quartz's latest technology that recycles regents. It requires no prerequisites, which makes it easy to use any kind of mined quartz to be used as a material. This has significantly reduced the cost of production for the company.



