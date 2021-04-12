Global High Purity Solvents Market 2021- 2025, by Type, Grade, Category, Application and End User Industry

DUBLIN, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "High Purity Solvents: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report includes details about types and grades of high-purity solvents, as well as categories and applications where they are used and can be used in the future. The report includes a detailed analysis of manufacturers of high-purity solvents, as well as the trends and opportunities prevailing in the market and factors expected to lead to market growth. Estimates of market values are based on multiple factors and analyses of manufacturers' revenues. In other words, the report will offer an in-depth insight into the chemical industry.

The initial segments of the report will focus on technical aspects of the solvent and lab chemical industry, along with the factors responsible for the growth of high-purity solvents. The segments will also highlight government rules and regulations that will help shape the market for high-purity solvents.

The middle chapters of the report will focus specifically on the market for high-purity solvents at global and regional levels. The segments here will have a forecast for 2020 to 2025 for each type, grade, category, application and end user for high-purity solvents. This section will also highlight the driving factors for each type, grade, category, application and end user.

The later part of the report will focus on company profiles of top manufacturers, including an estimate of their market shares in the global market for high-purity solvents for 2019. The company profiles will have details of revenue generated by the company, its business segments, geographic segments and products offered by the company related to high-purity solvents. The profiles will also highlight any recent development done by the manufacturer in the market for high-purity solvents.

The report will have an exclusive chapter highlighting the impact of COVID-19 on the market for high-purity solvents at the global level. The chapter will include COVID-19's impact on demand, supply, prices and strategic decisions taken by governments to boost the market.

The report study will be segmented into five geographical regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

212 data tables and 32 data tables

An overview of the global markets for high purity solvents within the industry

Analyses of the global market trends, with data for 2019-2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

Estimation of market size, demand/supply volume and revenue forecasts for high purity solvents; and corresponding market share analysis by solvent type, grade, category, application, end user and geographic region

In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning the major factors influencing the progress of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges) with respect to specific growth trends, upcoming prospects and contributions to the overall market

Highlights of the impact of COVID-19 on high purity solvents market at global level

Assessment of competitive developments such as joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, new product development, expansions, and research and development activities in the global high purity solvents market

Global competitive landscape featuring manufacturers and suppliers of high purity solvents, their company share analysis, product portfolio and revenue analysis

Profile description of the leading market players including Akzo Nobel N.V., Asahi Kasei Corp., BASF SE, Dow Chemical Co., Evonik Industries AG, Exxon Mobil Corp., The Linde Group, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

