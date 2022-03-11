Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Edition: 7; Released: February 2022

Executive Pool: 373

Companies: 119 - Players covered include AOS Technologies AG; Baumer Electric AG; DEL Imaging Systems, LLC.; Sanstreak Corp.; Fastec Imaging Corporation; Integrated Design Tools; iX Cameras Ltd.; Mega Speed Corporation; Mikrotron GmbH; Monitoring Technology LLC; Motion Capture Technologies; nac Image Technology, Inc.; Optronis GmbH; PCO AG; Photron; Slowmo Ltd.; Vision Research Inc.; WEISSCAM GMBH; Xcitex, Inc. and Others.

Segments: Resolution (Below 2 MP, 2-5 MP, Above 5 MP); Application (Automotive & Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, Other Applications)

Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

ABSTRACT-

Global High-Speed Cameras Market to Reach $648.3 Million by 2026

High-speed cameras are advanced versions of traditional digital cameras that offer a wide range of performance attributes in a standalone configuration, such as CMOS image sensors, full-HD resolution, and reliable and thermally-steady high-speed imaging system. Such cameras are capable of capturing moving images with image exposures of less than 1/1,000 second or frame rates in excess of 250 frames/second. High-speed cameras are primarily used for capturing fast-moving objects as photographic images for storing them on a storage medium. The stored images can subsequently be played back in slow motion. Some of the key features that influence the quality of a high-speed camera include memory size, resolution, cooling system, image processor, frame rate, and sensor size. Initial high-speed cameras utilized film for capturing high-speed events. However, modern high-speed cameras are electronic devices and are based either on a complementary metal-oxide semiconductor (CMOS) active pixel sensor or a charge-coupled device (CCD), which typically offers imaging speeds of 1,000 frames/second. In contrast to a typical motion picture that is filmed and played back at 24 frames/second and television transmission that is either at 25 frames/second (PAL) or 29.97 frames/second (NTSC), high-speed cameras have the capability of filming up to 250,000 frames/second by moving the film over a rotating mirror or prism rather than utilizing the shutter, thereby eliminating the requirement for constantly starting and stopping the film that could potentially result in tearing the film stock at such high speeds.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for High-Speed Cameras estimated at US$456.6 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$648.3 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period. Below 2 MP, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 8% CAGR to reach US$372.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the 2-5 Mp segment is readjusted to a revised 8.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 25.1% share of the global High-Speed Cameras market. Based on resolution, high-speed cameras with resolutions of up to 2 megapixel hold the largest share of the market, owing to their higher adoption rate in applications, including material and product testing, component tracking in military, defense, and aerospace, missile launch, and instance projectile tracking.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $174.4 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $78.4 Million by 2026

The High-Speed Cameras market in the U.S. is estimated at US$174.4 Million in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 38.47% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$78.1 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 11% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.1% and 8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$86.9 Million by the close of the analysis period.

Some of the major factors driving growth in the market include growing application of high-speed cameras in research and development activities, rising adoption of high-speed cameras in the media and entertainment industry, increasing use of high-speed cameras in sports, and growing adoption of high-speed cameras in the transportation and automotive industry. Other major growth factors include rising demand for compact, efficient high-speed cameras and higher adoption of these cameras in manufacturing and aerospace. High-speed cameras have been gaining traction across a wide range of industry verticals on back of their advanced features and high-resolution image capturing capabilities. Rising adoption of high-speed cameras in automotive and manufacturing industries, coupled with recent technological advances in automation and electronics are driving growth in the global market. Over the past few years, industrial manufacturers have exhibited greater demand for highly sophisticated cameras capable of capturing images at frame rates of more than 100,000 frames/second. These cameras are highly expensive and their application is mostly restricted to certain highly specialized fields, including defense and aerospace, studying cancer cell metastasis and bubble movements in blood capillaries, particle image velocimetry, high-speed explosive studies, and wavefront propagation studies.

Above 5 MP Segment to Reach $135.3 Million by 2026

In the global Above 5 MP segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$69.2 Million will reach a projected size of US$120.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$14.6 Million by the year 2026. More

