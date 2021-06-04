FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 7; Released: January 2021 Executive Engagements: 3413 Companies: 57 - Players covered include BASF SE; Henkel AG & Co. KGaA; Hexion Inc.; Kyocera Unimerco A/S; Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd.; Renegade Materials Corporation; Schweiter Technologies AG; SGL Carbon SE; Solvay S.A.; Toray Advanced Composites; Ube Industries, Ltd. and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Matrix System (CMC, MMC, PMC); Application (Aerospace & Defense, Transportation, Energy & Power, Electronics & Electrical, Other Applications) Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Global High-Temperature Composite Materials Market to Reach $6 Billion by 2026

High-temperature ceramic materials are experiencing increasing demand from applications in the space exploration, manufacturing, defense, electronics, transport, telecommunications and medicine industries. High-temperature ceramics are engineered for highly specialized applications, and represent compounds like metal carbides, nitrides and oxides. For instance, lithium-silicon oxide is perfect material for ensuring high level of heat protection to space rocket's nose cone. Majority of high-temperature ceramic-based superconductor components are made using copper, oxygen, barium, and yttrium crystals. Some of these materials are further reinforced with various options like fiber for creating ceramic matrix composites such as silicon carbide matrix with boron nitride as the interface. These materials are appropriate for applications like sophisticated gas turbine jet engines and other high-temperature areas. Based on a blend of carbon and silicon, silicon carbide powder can be used for creating a robust ceramic known as silicon carbide that is capable of surviving extreme temperature environments.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for High-Temperature Composite Materials estimated at US$4.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period. CMC, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.2% CAGR to reach US$3.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the MMC segment is readjusted to a revised 6.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 30.7% share of the global High-Temperature Composite Materials market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $591.6 Million by 2026

The High-Temperature Composite Materials market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 31.21% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$591.6 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.7% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.9% and 6.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$642.5 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Lightweighting in aerospace components and systems is poised to drive growth in the market. At present, research continues for development of newer and improved composite and metallic materials for achieving ever greater performance feats including greater strength, lighter weight, or better corrosion resistance and heat resistance. Success of many of the research studies implies that manufacturers can now use materials that were previously considered too difficult or impractical to machine. Adoption of newer materials is happening more quickly in the aerospace industry. Also, going forward, one-piece designs would continue to increase, reducing the number of separate components in the overall assembly. It would pave way for increased use of composite materials in the aerospace industry. Technological developments are also anticipated in the area of machining metallic parts. Already, a growing number of metal components are being conditioned within forgings for obtaining near-net shape, thus reducing machining required.

PMC Segment to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2026

In the global PMC segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$761.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$113.1 Million by the year 2026. More

