Global High Temperature Composite Resin Market Report 2021 Featuring Cytec Solvay, Evonik Industries, Hexion, Huntsman, Lonza Group, and Toray Industries

Nov 30, 2021, 12:45 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "High Temperature Composite Resin: Global Markets to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for high-temperature composite resin should grow from $782.1 million in 2021 to $940.7 million by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% for the period of 2021-2026.
This report covers the technological, economic, and business considerations of the high-temperature composite resin industry, with analyses and forecasts provided for global markets. It also includes descriptions of the market forces relevant to the high-temperature composite resin industry and their areas of application.
Global markets are presented for a range of high-temperature composite resin segments, along with growth forecasts through 2026. Estimates of sales value are based on the price in the supply chain. Market-driving forces and the industry's structure are examined. International aspects are analyzed for all global regions and high-temperature composite resin types. Profiles of major global manufacturers are presented.
This report also considers the impact of COVID-19. In 2020, the growth rate of every global industry was impacted by the pandemic. The developing COVID-19 pandemic has currently halted the progress of every economy in the world. In addition to taking measures to lock down their respective countries to contain the spread of the coronavirus, especially in affected cities, various governments are also taking the measures necessary to contain the economic slowdown.
The high-temperature composite resin market is segmented based on its resins: epoxy resin, cyanate ester resin, phenolic resin, BMI resin, PEEK resin and other resins. The market is also segmented into applications, including aerospace and defense, pipes and tanks, transportation, electricals and electronics and other applications. It is further segmented by manufacturing processes such as prepreg layup, RTM, filament winding and others.
Market Projections
- The Epoxy high-temperature composite resin market should grow from $421.9 million in 2021 to $496.8 million by 2026 with a CAGR of 3.3% for the period of 2021-2026.
- The PEEK high-temperature composite resin market should grow from $190.6 million in 2021 to $244.7 million by 2026 with a CAGR of 5.1% for the period of 2021-2026.
The Report Includes
- 136 data tables and 17 additional tables
- An in-depth review of the global market for high-temperature composite resin
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Highlights of emerging technology trends, opportunities and gaps estimating current and future demand for high-temperature composite resins, and impact of COVID-19 on the progress of this market
- Evaluation and forecast the market size in volumetric (tons) and value terms (USD millions), and corresponding market share analysis by resin type, end-use industry, manufacturing process, and geographic region
- Identification of the companies best positioned to meet this demand owing to their proprietary technologies, new product launches, M&A deals, and other strategic alliances
- Country-level data and market value analysis for the U.S., Canada, France, Germany, Italy, U.K., Japan, China, India and South Korea
- Discussion of high-temperature composite resin market dynamics (DROs), recent developments, technology updates, industry structure, government regulations, and other significant factors affecting the global market growth
- Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model
- Company profiles descriptions of the major global manufacturers, including Cytec Solvay, Evonik Industries, Hexion Inc., Huntsman Corp., Lonza Group, and Toray Industries
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of This Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Pricing Analysis
- Overview
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Technology Background
- Evolution of High-Temperature Resin
- Introduction
- Value Chain Analysis
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Competitive Rivalry is High
- Supplier Bargaining Power is Low to Moderate
- Buyer Bargaining Power is Moderate
- Threat of Substitution is Moderate
- Threat of New Entrant is Low
Chapter 4 Market Trends
- Introduction
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Opportunities
- Threats
- Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic
- Excerpts of Primary Interviews with Experts
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Type of Resin
- Introduction
- High-Temperature Thermoset Resins
- High-Temperature Thermoplastic Resin
- Epoxy Resin
- BMI Resin
- Phenolic Resin
- Cyanate Ester Resin
- PEEK Resin
- Other Resins
- High-Performance Polyamide (Polyphthalamide)
- Polyethersulfone
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application
- Introduction
- Aerospace and Defense
- Pipes and Tanks
- Electricals and Electronics
- Transportation
- Others
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Manufacturing Process
- Introduction
- Prepreg Layup
- Hot Melt Process
- Solvent Dip Process
- Resin Transfer Molding (RTM)
- Filament Winding
- Others
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region
- Global Market for High-Temperature Composite Resins
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- U.K.
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Chapter 9 Recent Developments
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
- Cytec Solvay Group
- Evonik Industries
- Hexcel Corp.
- Hexion Inc.
- Huntsman Corp.
- Lonza Group
- Toray Industries
