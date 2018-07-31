Global High Temperature Elastomers Market 2018-2023: Increasing Worldwide Vehicle Production is a Major Driver of Growth

DUBLIN, July 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "High Temperature Elastomers Market by Type, by Application, Geography - Global Market Size, Share, Development, Growth, and Demand Forecast, 2013 - 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global high temperature elastomers market is projected to reach $14,951.4 million by 2023. The market growth is driven by the growing adoption of these elastomers in the automotive, healthcare, consumer goods, and electronics industries.

Based on type, the high temperature elastomers market is categorized into fluorocarbon elastomer, perfluorocarbon elastomer, silicone elastomer, fluorosilicone elastomers, and others; others' include nitrile and polyacrylate. Of these, silicone elastomer was the dominant category in the market, with volume sales of more than 60% in 2017. High demand of silicone elastomer, from the automotive industry, for automobile and its parts to meet the insulating, bonding, and sealing applications, is expected to boost the market growth.







On the basis of application, the high temperature elastomers market is bifurcated into automobile and transportation, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, consumer products, industrial machinery, and others; other' applications include construction and chemical processing. Semiconductor and electronics is expected to be the fastest growing category in the market, advancing at respective volume and value CAGRs of 6.8% and 7.8% during the forecast period.







APAC is expected to emerge as the fastest growing region in the market







The high temperature elastomers market in Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to register a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period, in terms of value. The growth of the APAC market is driven by the presence of various end-use industries, increase in construction activities, and rapid economic growth. Additionally, the growing economies of China and India are expected to further drive the growth of the market, due to increasing industrial base in these countries.







Increasing demand of high temperature elastomers in developing countries is expected to provide ample opportunities







The demand of high temperature elastomers is increasing in developing countries, owing to their consumption in various industries including automotive, consumer goods, and electronics. Manufacturers are promoting the use of these elastomers for these industries, by advertisements and campaign programs, owing to the good economic growth, and rapid industrialization and urbanization in these countries. Along with that, the increasing construction activities and growing automotive industry in developing countries are also fueling the demand of these elastomers, creating growth opportunities in the high temperature elastomers market.







Elastomers (high temperature) possess superior properties as compared to normal elastomers such as they provide continuous heat resistance up to 180C, with peaks to 200C and improved mechanical properties; maintain seal integrity, high temperature stability, good chemical-resistance; very high performance; excellent thermal-resistance; and others. Owing to these properties, these elastomers are becoming the preferred choice in various industries, thus driving the high temperature elastomers market growth.







Key Topics Covered







Chapter 1. Research Background



1.1 Research Objectives



1.2 Market Definition



1.3 Research Scope



1.3.1 Market Segmentation By Type



1.3.2 Market Segmentation By Application



1.3.3 Market Segmentation By Geography



1.3.4 Analysis Period



1.3.5 Market Data Reporting Unit



1.3.5.1 Value



1.3.5.2 Volume



1.4 Key Stakeholders







Chapter 2. Research Methodology



2.1 Secondary Research



2.2 Primary Research



2.2.1 Breakdown Of Primary Research Respondents



2.2.1.1 By Region



2.2.1.2 By Industry Participant



2.2.1.3 By Company Type



2.3 Market Size Estimation



2.4 Data Triangulation



2.5 Assumptions For The Study







Chapter 3. Executive Summary







Chapter 4. Introduction



4.1 Definition Of Market Segments



4.1.1 By Type



4.1.1.1 Fluorocarbon Elastomer



4.1.1.2 Perfluorocarbon Elastomer



4.1.1.3 Silicone Elastomer



4.1.1.4 Fluorosilicone Elastomers



4.1.1.5 Others



4.1.2 By Application



4.1.2.1 Automobile And Transportation



4.1.2.2 Semiconductor And Electronics



4.1.2.3 Healthcare



4.1.2.4 Consumer Products



4.1.2.5 Industrial Machinery



4.1.2.6 Others



4.2 Value Chain Analysis



4.3 Market Dynamics



4.3.1 Trends



4.3.1.1 Increasing Investment For The Development Of Advanced Elastomers



4.3.2 Drivers



4.3.2.1 Increasing Worldwide Vehicle Production



4.3.2.2 Superior Properties Of High Temperature Elastomers



4.3.2.3 Growing Demand From The Transportation And Other Sectors



4.3.2.4 Rising Construction Activities In Developing Regions



4.3.2.5 Impact Analysis Of Drivers On Market Forecast



4.3.3 Restraints



4.3.3.1 High Production Cost



4.3.3.2 Impact Analysis Of Restraints On Market Forecast



4.3.4 Opportunities



4.3.4.1 Increasing Demand In Developing Countries







Chapter 5. Global Market Size And Forecast



5.1 By Type



5.2 By Application



5.3 By Region







Chapter 6. North America Market Size And Forecast



6.1 By Type



6.2 By Application



6.3 By Country







Chapter 7. Europe Market Size And Forecast



7.1 By Type



7.2 By Application



7.3 By Country







Chapter 8. Apac Market Size And Forecast



8.1 By Type



8.2 By Application



8.3 By Country







Chapter 9. Row Market Size And Forecast



9.1 By Type



9.2 By Application



9.3 By Country







Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape



10.1 Market Share Analysis Of Key Players



10.2 Competitive Benchmarking Of Key Players



10.3 Global Strategic Developments Of Key Players



10.3.1 Facility Expansions



10.3.2 Other Developments







Chapter 11. Company Profiles



11.1 DowDuPont Inc.



11.1.1 Business Overview



11.1.2 Product And Service Offerings



11.1.3 Key Financial Summary



11.2 KCC Corporation



11.2.1 Business Overview



11.2.2 Product And Service Offerings



11.3 Solvay SA



11.3.1 Business Overview



11.3.2 Product And Service Offerings



11.3.3 Key Financial Summary



11.4 Momentive Performance Materials Inc.



11.4.1 Business Overview



11.4.2 Product And Service Offerings



11.4.3 Key Financial Summary



11.5 Wacker Chemie AG



11.5.1 Business Overview



11.5.2 Product And Service Offerings



11.5.3 Key Financial Summary



11.6 3M Company



11.6.1 Business Overview



11.6.2 Product And Service Offerings



11.6.3 Key Financial Summary



11.7 Daikin Industries Ltd.



11.7.1 Business Overview



11.7.2 Product And Service Offerings



11.7.3 Key Financial Summary



11.8 RTP Company



11.8.1 Business Overview



11.8.2 Product And Service Offerings



11.9 Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.



11.9.1 Business Overview



11.9.2 Product And Service Offerings



11.9.3 Key Financial Summary



11.1 The Chemours Company



11.10.1 Business Overview



11.10.2 Product And Service Offerings



11.10.3 Key Financial Summary



11.11 BASF SE



11.11.1 Business Overview



11.11.2 Product And Service Offerings



11.11.3 Key Financial Summary







For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fnsvmr/global_high?w=5

