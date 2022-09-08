Global High-temperature Electrolysis Technology Markets Report 2022 - Focused Research Efforts Will Make SO a Competitive Electrolyzer Technology in Coming Years

DUBLIN, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities for Breakthrough Innovations in High-temperature Electrolysis Technology" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study highlights emerging growth opportunities and presents a performance analysis and comparison of different electrolysis technologies. Finally, it discusses existing commercial electrolyzer technologies' key performance indicators (KPIs) and analyzes the technical and cost targets.

This research study focuses on disruptive technologies and the latest achievements in electrolyzer technologies. The study highlights the necessity for electrolysis technology and discusses the major challenges its development faces in gaining wide-scale market adoption and competitiveness.

High-temperature fuel cells are a promising technology for storing excess renewable energy.

Current low-cost hydrogen production methods utilize fossil fuels and produce GHG emissions. Producing renewable hydrogen via electrolysis is potentially the ideal route for industrial application. Electrolysis technology offers several advantages, such as the production of carbon-neutral fuel, integration of renewable energies, facilitation of the electricity grid balance, and enhancement of the sustainable use of surplus energy.

The study reviews research focus areas and technological challenges that electrolysis technologies must overcome. It pays special attention to describing the technical capabilities of all known electrolysis technologies and presents the main stakeholders involved in this technology and other notable developments.

The study covers the patent landscaping for electrolysis technologies, highlighting the important patent owners/assignees and the patent jurisdiction with the highest activity. It outlines and describes the factors influencing market growth, such as limited hydrogen refueling infrastructure and low manufacturing volume of electrolyzer components.

The findings and growth opportunities that this study depicts will help drive the electrolyzer industry's economic growth and technology revolution.



Key Topics Covered:





1. Strategic Imperatives

Factors creating Pressure on Growth in the High-temperature Electrolysis Technology

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on High-temperature Electrolysis (HTE) Technology

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Research Methodology

2. Research Context and Summary of Findings

Research Context

Research Scope

HTE Technologies - Key Drivers and Opportunities for Deployment

HTE Technologies - Key Drawbacks and Challenges for Deployment

3. HTE: Technology Trends Overview

HTE to Facilitate the Deployment of Green Hydrogen

Energy Efficiency Acts as the Key Differentiator of HTE

High Cost and Degradation Rate Hindering the Deployment of SOE Technology

Focused Research Efforts Will Make SO a Competitive Electrolyzer Technology in Coming Years

R&D Efforts Focused on Enhancing MCE's Chemical and Mechanical Stability Will Drive Molten Carbonate (MC) Commercialization

Comparative Analysis of Electrolysis Technologies

4. HTE: Application Potential

HTE Has the Potential to Make Hydrogen a Cost-effective Solution for the Industrial Sector

Nuclear Energy Can Complement HTE-Produced Green Hydrogen

Nuclear Power Plant Clubbed with HTE Gaining Traction Among Many Regions

HTE Allows Flexible Co-production of Hydrogen, Power, Heat, and CO

High-temperature Reversible Cell - Key Performance Comparison

HTE for CO Production for Industrial Applications

Broadening Application Spectrum of Nanocarbons Via MCE of CO2

5. Innovation Ecosystem: Companies to Watch

Key Innovators and Product Developers of SOE

Key Innovators and Product Developers of Co-electrolysis Solutions

Key Innovators and Product Developers of Reversible Fuel Cells

Key Innovators and Product Developers of Hydrogen Coproduction and Polygeneration

6. IP Analysis of Technologies Enabling HTE Technology

Patent Activity for HTE Technology Based on Geography

Patent Activity for HTE Technology Ranges by Technology Type

Competitive Landscape in Patent Activity for HTE Technology

7. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Green Hydrogen - The Potential Energy Transition Gamechanger

Growth Opportunity 2: HTE Provides Unique Opportunity to Decarbonize the Industrial Sector

Growth Opportunity 3: Growing Demand for Hydrogen Will Stimulate Ramp-up of Electrolyzer Mass Production

8. Key Contacts 9. Appendix

Technology Readiness Levels (TRL): Explanation

10. Next Steps

