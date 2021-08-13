Global High-Temperature Fibers Markets Report 2021: Wind Installations & Increasing Investment in the Military Expenditure among Countries Driving Growth - Forecast to 2030

DUBLIN, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "High-Temperature Fibers: Global Markets to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global high temperature fibers market should reach $14.6 billion by 2030 from $7.8 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2030.

The high-temperature fiber market is comprised of three major fibers: aramid fiber, carbon fiber, and ceramic fiber. These fibers are widely used in the security and defense, aerospace, automotive and wind energy industries to produce components that can withstand extreme temperatures and harsh environments while being lightweight and without compromising strength and quality.

According to the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC), there was growth around the world in wind installation in 2020, with double-digit growth of more than 10% by 2030 driving high-temperature fiber. The 5G industry is expected to grow with a double-digit growth rate in the coming couple of years, owing to increasing remote work and education. In addition to this, the COVID-19 pandemic also bumped the usage of laptops and mobiles. This has increased the usage of high-temperature fibers used in optical cables and PCBs.

Despite the negative effect of COVID-19 on industries, countries across the globe have increased defense budgets and military spending. Multiple nations are in the race to become super and nuclear powers due to the use of these materials that can tolerate temperature and impact and are lightweight for vehicles and armor, creating a huge demand in this industry.

The automotive industry is moving towards electric vehicles, driverless cars, superfast cars, and fuel-efficient cars. This industry is experiencing demand for high-temperature fibers to produce highly efficient components.

In 2020, the aerospace and automotive industry was severely hampered as manufacturing facilities were shut down and production came to standstill due to COVID-19. This resulted in a negative impact on growth rates in several countries. Production is still at a slow pace. Companies are trying to destock rather than produce the new stock.

Global markets are presented with the size of high-temperature fiber segments, along with growth forecasts through 2030. Estimates of sales value are based on the price in the supply chain. Market-driving forces and industry structure are examined. International aspects are analyzed for all global regions and types of high-temperature fiber. Profiles of major global manufacturers are presented.

The Report Includes:

The aramid fiber segment of the global high-temperature fibers market is expected to grow from $3.5 billion in 2021 to $7.2 billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 8.2% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2030.

in 2021 to in 2030 at a CAGR of 8.2% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2030. The carbon fiber segment of the global high-temperature fibers market is expected to grow from $2.5 billion in 2021 to $4.4 billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 6.5% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2030.

in 2021 to in 2030 at a CAGR of 6.5% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2030. Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends both in terms of volume and value, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021, 2026 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2030

A detailed description of the unique properties of high temperature fibers, such as high thermal resistance, low density, excellent electrical insulation, and its high-strength bearing capacity, and coverage of the manufacturing process of high temperature fibers

Quantification of high temperature fiber market based on region, fiber type, and application

Analysis of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market size and forecast, and technological advancements within the industry

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Trends

Drivers

Wind Installations

Increasing Investment in the Military Expenditure among Countries

Restraints

Reducing Commercial Aircraft Deliveries

Challenges

Advanced Production Process

Slow Production Rate

High Price of High-Temperature Fiber

Opportunities

Growing Usage of Carbon Fiber in Electric Vehicles

Chapter 4 Global Market for High-Temperature Fibers

Chapter 5 Global Market for High-Temperature Fibers by Region

Global Market for High-Temperature Fibers

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

Russia

Italy

United Kingdom

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Chapter 6 Global Market for Aramid Fiber

Introduction

Global Market for Aramid Fiber by Application

Market for Aramid Fiber by Region

Security and Protection

Aerospace

Automotive

Electronics and Electrical

Chapter 7 Global Market for Carbon Fiber

Introduction

Market for Carbon Fiber by Application

Market for Carbon Fiber by Region

Aerospace

Automotive

Wind Energy

Chapter 8 Global Market for Ceramic Fiber

Introduction

Market for Ceramic Fiber by Application

Market for Ceramic Fiber by Region

Refining and Petrochemical

Refining and Petrochemical Application Market by Region

Iron and Steel

Power Generation

Aluminum

Basalt Fiber

Construction

Transportation

Industrial

Other Applications

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Cytec Solvay

E.I. Du Pont De Nemours

Hexcel Corp.

Luyang Energy-Saving Materials Co., Ltd.

Morgan Advanced Materials Plc

Sgl Carbon

Teijin Aramid

Toray Industries Inc.

